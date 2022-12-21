As 2022 comes to an end, it is a great time to reflect on the year and what has been accomplished. This has been an exceptional year for TBCC with the passing of the $14.4M bond to construct a new Healthcare Education Building, developing a new strategic plan to move the college forward for the next seven years, and rebounding with our enrollments from the pandemic to grow 16% and exceed our longstanding goal of 500 full-time equivalent students, just to name a few. But our TBCC Foundation, a separate 501.c.3 organization that helps support our TBCC students through scholarships...

