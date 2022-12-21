Read full article on original website
22 Satisfying Photos That Are Basically ASMR For Your Eyes
These photos make my brain very, very happy. 😌
What 5,700 years of sea-level changes reveal about early humans
Sea levels in Micronesia rose much faster over the past 5,000 years than previously thought, according to our new study published on December 19th in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. This sea-level rise is shown by the accumulation of mangrove sediments on the islands of Pohnpei and Kosrae....
The Prime Video Comedy 'Your Christmas or Mine?' Is Set in London — Was It Filmed There?
Imagine planning to surprise your significant other for Christmas, only to find out they've boarded a train to surprise you for Christmas on your home turf!. That's the Christmas-themed conundrum Hubert James Hughes (Asa Butterfield) and Hayley Taylor (Cora Kirk) find themselves in during the events of the Prime Video Your Christmas or Mine? rom-com.
'Emily in Paris' Season 4 Is Already a Little Controversial — Here's Why
Now that Season 3 of the Netflix series Emily in Paris has dropped, fans are already looking forward to another installment. For those who aren't caught up, the show follows Emily (Lily Collins), an American social media strategist, as she moves to Paris to work for a French marketing group. Along the way, she navigates culture shock, romance, and interesting fashion choices.
Gorgeous Natural Landscapes are Present Throughout Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin'
Back in the '90s, Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski created a bizarre world full of mutated humans, medievalist magic, and potions galore, one that spawned the hit video game series by CD Projekt RED. Subsequent to the success of the games (the first one releasing in 2007), Netflix released its well-received series adaptation, The Witcher, in 2019.
Thanks to 'Emily in Paris,' the Kir Royale Is the New "It" Drink
Ever since it first premiered in 2020, Emily in Paris has become a quick fan-favorite amongst Netflix users. Following the escapades of Emily Cooper (Lilly Collins), an American who takes a job in Paris, the show juggles comedy, drama, and all the trimmings one would expect from a fish-out-of-water show like Emily in Paris.
