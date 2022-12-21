ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

First Coast News

JSO: Three recovering after shooting in Jacksonville on Christmas Eve

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering Saturday morning after an early morning shooting just outside the Springfield area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of 11th St. W. Upon arrival,...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

2 women, 1 man injured in triple shooting in Springfield: JSO

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and two women were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in Springfield, near Springfield Middle School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a call came in about a woman who was shot at a house...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Man arrested in connection to 29th & Chase area murder

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a September homicide in the 29th & Chase area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Sept. 5, Jacksonville police responded to West 27th Street in reference to a death investigation. Officers found a man and woman who had been shot in a fenced backyard behind a home. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman was declared dead at the hospital while the man survived with serious injuries.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
WOKV

Arrest made in Longbranch neighborhood deadly double stabbing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing at 3100 Plateau Street. Action News Jax first reported on the incident while details were still uncertain. Upon arriving, a person was found stabbed and needing immediate medical attention. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
wjct.org

Bear shot and killed after attacking Jacksonville zookeeper

A zookeeper at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens was injured Wednesday night when a bear attacked her after escaping his enclosure, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Zoo staff fatally shot the 5-year-old North American black bear, which was named Johnny. Paramedics treated the zookeeper for injuries that were...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

First Coast Crime Stoppers sees recent decline in anonymous tips

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of tips rolling into First Coast Crime Stoppers has steadily declined over the past few years. Crime Stoppers works with law enforcement to get criminals off the streets by allowing members of the community to leave anonymous tips and receive a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

JSO seeks help finding credit card fraud suspects

Jacksonville, Fla. — Take a good look at this photo. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the people pictured have been using stolen banking information to make deposits and withdrawals from the victim’s account. They say the banking information was taken during a Nov. 21 car burglary in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Keystone Heights man, woman killed in Clay County crash, FHP says

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Keystone Heights, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 214 at the intersection of Laredo Street at about...
CLAY COUNTY, FL
Action News Jax

FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City

LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
LAKE CITY, FL
Action News Jax

Police investigating death of baby girl in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 20-month-old baby died of undetermined circumstances early Tuesday. According to detectives, just a little after midnight, the baby girl was taken to the hospital by one of her parents. Hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

New details in bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo

Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained the police report for Wednesday’s bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo. According to the report, when officers arrived at the zoo, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was treating zookeeper Jennifer McCabe for injuries to her back, thighs and head.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

