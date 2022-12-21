Read full article on original website
First Coast News
JSO: Three recovering after shooting in Jacksonville on Christmas Eve
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people are recovering Saturday morning after an early morning shooting just outside the Springfield area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Around 2 a.m., officers say they responded to a report of a person shot in the 100 block of 11th St. W. Upon arrival,...
News4Jax.com
2 women, 1 man injured in triple shooting in Springfield: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man and two women were injured early Saturday morning in a shooting in Springfield, near Springfield Middle School, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Police said that around 1:50 a.m. Saturday, a call came in about a woman who was shot at a house...
Man arrested in connection to 29th & Chase area murder
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man has been arrested in connection to a September homicide in the 29th & Chase area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. On Monday, Sept. 5, Jacksonville police responded to West 27th Street in reference to a death investigation. Officers found a man and woman who had been shot in a fenced backyard behind a home. Both were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. The woman was declared dead at the hospital while the man survived with serious injuries.
News4Jax.com
Man arrested in Brentwood double shooting that left woman dead, JSO says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting on Labor Day in the Brentwood area that left a woman dead and a man injured, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Around 10 a.m. Sept. 5, the Sheriff’s Office said, the agency got an...
News4Jax.com
Man charged with murder, attempted murder in double stabbing in Longbranch neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Less than 24 hours after one man was killed and another was critically wounded in a double stabbing in the Longbranch neighborhood, Jacksonville police announced an arrest in the case. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, the victims were roommates and the stabbing happened a little...
JSO says man intentionally set Oceanway home on fire after altercation with dad
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Krystle Sweat was enjoying some family time early Wednesday morning. She says her son went outside to grab something he was missing from his room and saw the neighbor’s house on fire on the 14500 block of Denton road. “He saw a fire going. He...
‘The Victim’s Stomach Was Caved and His Rib Cage Protruded’: Florida Mom Charged with Starving 5-Month-Old Son to Death
A 23-year-old mother in Florida was arrested for allegedly beating and starving her five-month-old son to death. Tania Nicole McGowan was taken into custody last week and charged with one count each of child abuse and child neglect over the infant’s death, court records reviewed by Law&Crime show. According...
News4Jax.com
Body camera video shows JSO officers kill man who fired gun outside Philips Highway hotel
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office on Thursday released two body camera videos showing two police shootings that happened in the last two months. The first video released shows the fatal shooting of Javon Jones at a motel in San Marco on Nov. 5. The Sheriff’s Office...
Arrest made in Longbranch neighborhood deadly double stabbing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported stabbing at 3100 Plateau Street. Action News Jax first reported on the incident while details were still uncertain. Upon arriving, a person was found stabbed and needing immediate medical attention. [DOWNLOAD: Free Action...
wjct.org
Bear shot and killed after attacking Jacksonville zookeeper
A zookeeper at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens was injured Wednesday night when a bear attacked her after escaping his enclosure, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Zoo staff fatally shot the 5-year-old North American black bear, which was named Johnny. Paramedics treated the zookeeper for injuries that were...
Jacksonville mother charged with child neglect, accused of starving baby
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrested a local woman in connection with a child’s death. STORY: JSO: 2 injured after suspects shot into home in North Shore. According to the arrest report, 23-year-old Tania Nicole McGowan is being charged with child neglect and child abuse after...
At least one dead in stabbing in Jacksonville’s Longbranch neighborhood
Jacksonville, Fl — At least one man is dead in a stabbing, and a second man is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. Jacksonville police were called to the Longbranch area, northeast of Downtown, just before midnight, by a man who needed help. When they arrived off E. 21st and MLK...
News4Jax.com
First Coast Crime Stoppers sees recent decline in anonymous tips
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The number of tips rolling into First Coast Crime Stoppers has steadily declined over the past few years. Crime Stoppers works with law enforcement to get criminals off the streets by allowing members of the community to leave anonymous tips and receive a cash reward if the information leads to an arrest.
Action News Jax
JSO seeks help finding credit card fraud suspects
Jacksonville, Fla. — Take a good look at this photo. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says the people pictured have been using stolen banking information to make deposits and withdrawals from the victim’s account. They say the banking information was taken during a Nov. 21 car burglary in...
News4Jax.com
Keystone Heights man, woman killed in Clay County crash, FHP says
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, both of Keystone Heights, were killed Friday afternoon in a crash in Clay County, according to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on County Road 214 at the intersection of Laredo Street at about...
Action News Jax
Two dead and two seriously injured in crash on CR 214 in Clay County
Keystone Heights, Fla. — Update: According to a Florida Highway Patrol report, a sedan driven by a 20-year-old woman was traveling at high speeds, eastbound on County Road 214. The driver was unable to safely turn during a curve in the road and crossed the centerline. A vehicle heading...
FHP busts human smuggling scheme in Lake City
LAKE CITY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol arrested a couple smuggling 10 illegal immigrants into Lake City on Tuesday. According to the arrest report, at approximately 9:55 a.m., a patrol trooper conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 75 near mile marker 426 when he noticed a window tint violation on a Kia Sedona bearing a Tennessee license plate.
News4Jax.com
Mother of man shot by JSO officers says she hopes agency follows through with transparency policy
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Yvonno Kemp, the mother of Reginald Boston who was shot and killed by Jacksonville police, said Wednesday she hopes JSO’s new transparency order gives families the answers she feels she still hasn’t received to this day. Boston was shot and killed by JSO in...
Action News Jax
Police investigating death of baby girl in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a 20-month-old baby died of undetermined circumstances early Tuesday. According to detectives, just a little after midnight, the baby girl was taken to the hospital by one of her parents. Hospital staff attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. The child was pronounced deceased at the hospital.
New details in bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo
Jacksonville, Fla. — Action News Jax has obtained the police report for Wednesday’s bear attack at the Jacksonville Zoo. According to the report, when officers arrived at the zoo, the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department was treating zookeeper Jennifer McCabe for injuries to her back, thighs and head.
