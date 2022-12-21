From below average to above average temps

Temperatures will transition from being below average to above average within a week. Due to more offshore wind, temperatures will be warm for the entire holiday weekend. However, temperatures remain mild on Wednesday. We are following a generally quiet and consistent weather pattern for the rest of the week.

Highs for some inland communities will warm up to the low 70s, but highs generally remain in the 60s for much of the region. Wind speeds will pick up as well, bringing slightly warmer and breezy conditions to much of the area.

The warming trend will be brief, as there will be a rapid cooling of temperatures by next Tuesday, with much more cloud cover and a slight chance of rain.

