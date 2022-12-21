Effective: 2022-12-24 23:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Brantley; Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EST Sunday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.

BRANTLEY COUNTY, GA ・ 3 HOURS AGO