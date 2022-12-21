Read full article on original website
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal St. Johns by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 23:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal St. Johns; Inland Flagler; Inland St. Johns; South Central Duval HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 29 possible. * WHERE...Inland St. Johns, Inland Flagler, Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Coastal Flagler and South Central Duval Counties. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EST Sunday. For the Freeze Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Brantley, Clinch, Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn, Echols by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 23:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Brantley; Clinch; Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn; Echols; Inland Camden; Inland Glynn; Northeastern Charlton; Northern Ware; Pierce; Southern Ware; Wayne; Western Charlton HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EST Sunday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Bradford, Central Marion, Coastal Nassau, Eastern Alachua by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 23:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 09:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Bradford; Central Marion; Coastal Nassau; Eastern Alachua; Eastern Clay; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam; Gilchrist; Trout River; Western Alachua; Western Clay; Western Duval; Western Marion; Western Putnam HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SUNDAY HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 9 AM EST Sunday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Baker, Hamilton, Inland Nassau, Northern Columbia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 23:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Baker; Hamilton; Inland Nassau; Northern Columbia; Southern Columbia; Suwannee; Union HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 22 possible. * WHERE...Portions of northeast and northern Florida and southeast Georgia. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EST Sunday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Hard Freeze Warning issued for Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Coffee, Jeff Davis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-24 23:25:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-25 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Appling; Atkinson; Bacon; Coffee; Jeff Davis HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST SUNDAY HARD FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20. For the Hard Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 possible. * WHERE...Coffee, Jeff Davis, Bacon, Appling and Atkinson Counties. * WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, until 10 AM EST Sunday. For the Hard Freeze Watch, from Sunday evening through Monday morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
