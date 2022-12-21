In the high desert country of northwest Nevada, about 75 miles from the California line, lies the city of Fallon. It’s an outpost along cross-country U.S. Route 50, on a stretch of highway known as The Loneliest Road in America for its endless reaches of dusty desert terrain. But Fallon is an oasis in this vast desert, with fertile farmland nurtured by snowmelt from the nearby Sierra Nevada range as well as Lake Tahoe on the California border. This bountiful land is most famous for its rich yields of alfalfa, which is prized by cattle ranchers and thoroughbred breeders around the world.

FALLON, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO