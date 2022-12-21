Read full article on original website
mynews4.com
Reno murder suspect out of jail days after being rearrested
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno murder suspect Robert Paul Eikelberger is out of jail once again just days after being rearrested. Eikelberger was arrested on December 15 after a grand jury indicted him on one count of open murder with a deadly weapon in the shooting death of 29-year-old Sierra Ceccarelli in December 2016.
Sparks man sentenced to 77 months in prison for felon in possession of firearms
A Sparks resident was sentenced to 77 months in prison and three years of supervised release for unlawfully possessing three firearms after prior felony convictions.
Record-Courier
County embezzler sentenced to prison
A former Douglas County case manager who admitted stealing public funds during the coronavirus outbreak was sentenced to 1-3 years in prison on Tuesday. Rena Petri, 43, was taken into custody to serve her sentence on two counts of theft. “This crime occurred during a public health crisis related to...
KOLO TV Reno
Officer involved shooting hospitalizes 1
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Update at 2:16 p.m.: Sparks Police are releasing new details on an officer involved shooting that happened Thursday morning. Around 7:30 a.m., RPD responded to the area of Sierra Street for reports of a person firing a gun. RPD officers and Justice Court bailiffs met the...
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings November 21 through 27
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Travis Souza, Churchill SO; New River Justice Court. Lanai Rice, Fallon PD; Fallon...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe thieves appear in Douglas court
A California man who was sent to prison after he was arrested for burglary as residents of South Lake Tahoe were returning home from evacuations last year appeared in Douglas County District Court on Tuesday. Joseph Donald Dykes, 39, admitted to possession of a credit card without the owner’s permission...
2news.com
Washoe County providing sandbags
Washoe County is providing sandbags for anyone in need this holiday season. Lemmon Valley, TMFR Station 440, 130 Nectar Street. Silver Knolls Volunteer Fire Station, 11525 Red Rock Road. Golden Valley Park (Hillview entrance), 7490 Hillview Drive. Washoe County Operations Yard, 3101 Longley Lane. Highland Ranch Parkway, 1 mile west...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount has died
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Long-time Reno philanthropist Evelyn Mount died Friday afternoon, a friend confirmed. She was 96 years old. No details have been finalized as to memorial or funeral services or where donations can be made. Mount was known for her annual food drives run out of her home in...
Nevada Appeal
Lyon County raises U.S. 95A passing concerns with NDOT
The Nevada Department of Transportation has been working to prioritize Lyon County’s major road projects through its major One Nevada consultation initiative, but the county commission still maintains the U.S. 95A has some of its most pressing needs for road safety. NDOT Deputy Director Cole Mortensen expressed in his...
2news.com
Fernley High Addresses Male Staff Member Accusations
Rumors were sparked on social media after someone took a photo of a teacher, Mr. Sullivan, standing in the doorway of the women’s restroom. School officials say someone took a photo of the teacher outside the bathroom which eventually sparked rumors on social media.
Nevada resident faces federal charges involving 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine
A Reno man was returned to the United States from Mexico where he was arrested on a federal warrant for drug trafficking violations.
2news.com
Rollover Crash Kills Gardnerville Man on U.S. 395 in Douglas County
A Gardnerville man died in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near mile marker 9 in Douglas County early Saturday morning. Nevada State Police say Kevin Skogmo was driving a 2019 Nissan Rogue northbound when a 2018 GMC Sierra K2500 Denali pickup headed south crossed over into the centerline and into the path of the Nissan, eventually causing the Nissian to overturn.
mynews4.com
Ask Joe: has construction stopped on south Reno apartment complex?
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — News 4 viewer Jeff asked what's happening with construction at a major apartment complex in south Reno?. The apartment complex at Patriot Boulevard and South Virginia is under construction and plans call for 330 luxury apartments. However we learned the general contractor, Tanamera Construction, is no longer on the job.
2news.com
State Police Identify Man Killed In Crash In Douglas County
Troopers say a black GMC pickup was heading south when for some reason, it drifted into oncoming traffic. A Gardnerville man died in a rollover crash on U.S. 395 near mile marker 9 in Douglas County Saturday morning.
mynews4.com
Crews knock down RV fire in Sun Valley
SUN VALLEY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) firefighters knocked down an RV fire in Sun Valley early in the morning on Dec. 24. Authorities say no injuries were reported and the cause is under investigation.
mynews4.com
Man hospitalized after driving into tree off West Moana Lane in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — UPDATED as of 2:30 p.m. on December 23. A man was taken to the hospital after crashing his car into a tree off West Moana Lane. The crash was reported just after noon on Friday, Dec. 23 near the area of Monterey Circle.
Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Disabled woman evicted four days from Christmas for being a student
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Emilia Olvera has a dream. Born in Mexico, a longtime legal resident of the U.S., she’s raised a family here and now at 59, she’s pursuing an education, expecting to gain a degree in criminal justice and psychology from TMCC in May. “I want to...
KOLO TV Reno
Mendive Middle School evacuated
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Mendive Middle School is being evacuated early Wednesday morning. In an alert, the Washoe County School District said the school was being evacuated while police investigate a report of a threat at the school. No other information has been made available at this time, and KOLO...
Whisky Advocate
Frey Ranch: Grain to Glass in Western Nevada
In the high desert country of northwest Nevada, about 75 miles from the California line, lies the city of Fallon. It’s an outpost along cross-country U.S. Route 50, on a stretch of highway known as The Loneliest Road in America for its endless reaches of dusty desert terrain. But Fallon is an oasis in this vast desert, with fertile farmland nurtured by snowmelt from the nearby Sierra Nevada range as well as Lake Tahoe on the California border. This bountiful land is most famous for its rich yields of alfalfa, which is prized by cattle ranchers and thoroughbred breeders around the world.
