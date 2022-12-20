ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Columbus Dispatch

Biology: Curve bending a little on greenhouse gas emissions, but not on biodiversity loss

The 1992 Earth Summit in Brazil led to two international treaties — "conventions" to reduce human-caused environmental impacts over the past two centuries.  The better-known Climate Change convention is beginning to "bend the curve" on global emissions of greenhouse gas and resulting global warming, according to reports at a conference of the 198 signatory parties meeting last month in Egypt. We have not bent that curve enough to achieve zero net emissions by 2050 and hold global...
The Week

Hedge funds' favorite public college

Here are three of the week's top pieces of financial insight, gathered from around the web: Credit card headaches abroad Chase's highest-end credit card declines a distressing number of overseas transactions, said Seth Kugel in The New York Times. On a trip to Brazil, I "had dozens of transactions declined" with my Chase Sapphire Reserve and a Delta-branded American Express card. This isn't supposed to happen, especially with the Chase card, which is touted as "one of the best travel cards out there," with a $550 annual fee. A reader wrote to say that she had the same thing happen with her...
The Independent

China censors health chief’s ‘half a million people infected’ daily remark, stops publishing Covid numbers

China was quick to censor the remark of a senior health official that around “half a million people a day were being infected with Covid-19 in a single city”, and stopped publishing its daily Covid numbers, reports said.The health official added that the country’s wave of infections is not being reflected in official statistics. However, the remark was quickly censored, followed by China's national health commission halting the publication of the Covid-19 data on Sunday."Relevant Covid information will be published by the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention for reference and research," the commission said in a statement,...

