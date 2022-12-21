ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Eater

These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022

Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 12-22-22 I barely survived San Francisco’s $95 soup

Chef Viet Nguyen has created a buzz for his restaurants with this extremely Instagramable bowl of pho known as "the Phozilla." Food influencers flock to Nguyen's Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar in San Mateo to get a look and taste of the purportedly 5-pound bowl of broth, mostly because it has a whole lobster and a gigantic beef rib the size of a small laptop sticking out of it. SFGATE’s Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited the newly opened San Francisco outpost to take down the city's largest and most expensive bowl of soup... alone. "When I ordered the Phozilla for myself, our server immediately did a double take." Here's what happened.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Gaslighting and Other Dating Red Flags From 2022

As 2022 comes to an end and your extended family has declared open season on the topic of your love life at the holiday dinner table, it’s time to reflect on a whole year of dating in the Bay Area—just maybe not within earshot of your judgmental aunt.
48hills.org

With childrens’ postcards and high-profile testimony, ‘Dyslexic Dictionary’ redefines its terms

Gil Gershoni wants the world to know he has a superpower. As the creator and founder of the Gershoni Creative Agency, he’s amassed years of experience working with high-profile clients from around the world. Offering strategies focused on branding, messaging, and execution, Gershoni credits his success in part to his dyslexia, which he says helps him to think in fresh, unexpected ways.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
48hills.org

New sound super-sleuth? Head to Café du Nord for fresh notes

The century-plus-old Café du Nord’s calendar does not lack big names, often featuring artists with an international following like Berlin-based rapper Zebra Katz, and Quebec’s ethereal Ghostly Kisses. But happily for new-music sleuths, Bay Area residents can also find up-and-coming acts on the venue’s lineup. Such...
travellens.co

​​15 Free Things to Do in Hayward, CA

Hayward is also called the “Heart of the Bay” due to its prime location in San Jose and San Francisco. It is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest in the Bay Area. Incorporated in 1876, the city was first known as Hayward's, followed by Haywood,...
HAYWARD, CA
travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Vallejo, CA

Located on the San Pablo Bay coast, the city of Vallejo in California bursts with unmatched attractions, from its historic downtown to its beautiful parks. It was founded in 1851 on General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo’s Rancho Suscol, an 84,000-acre land grant. Incorporated in 1868, the city is part of...
VALLEJO, CA
kblx.com

Win Tickets: Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023

WHAT: Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023. 102.9 KBLX has your chance to Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023!. Staring Standup Comedians: Rudy Ortiz, Mario Hodge, Tony Sculfield, Jay Rich, Big Sas and Special Guest 5x Grammy Fyc Artist, Khoree The Poet and Music By DJ Breeze L.
SAN LEANDRO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland Lucky Three Seven restaurant serves holiday meals months after owner gunned down

OAKLAND -- A holiday food giveaway in Oakland took on a new meaning this year following the murder of the business's co-owner. Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was gunned down in front of his popular Fruitvale District restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, back on May 18 this year.On Friday, the restaurant moved forward with its annual Christmas event, giving out free food to feed neighbors and the community. Every order was free, instead of the $15 it would normally cost for each plate. "It was actually (Jun's) idea that started this thing. So I want to keep the tradition going,"...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Organization in Need of Toy Donations Looks for Christmas Miracle

A Bay Area organization is looking for a Christmas miracle after receiving the lowest toy donations in at least 10 years. “There is urgency today. This is the last day of distribution and as of right now, we are short on toys,” said Demone Carter of Sacred Heart. ”For whatever reason, it's really tough to get toy donations. I know inflation is also a thing. We’re hopeful to have a Christmas miracle here.”

