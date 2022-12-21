Read full article on original website
Top 5 Most Popular Dessert Places in San Francisco, California
This list is based on prior customer reviews. This cake shop works with you to create a memorable culinary experience. They offer mini cakes, specialty beverages, and delicious cakes. All their items are made using quality and fresh ingredients, and they have an impeccable style giving you a unique customer experience.
I barely survived the $95 soup at San Francisco’s Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar
Do you think you can take down a $95 bowl of soup?
Eater
These Were the Bay Area’s Most Exciting Restaurant Openings of 2022
Welcome to Year in Eater 2022, Eater’s annual tradition of celebrating the past 12 months with help from some of the Bay Area’s top food and restaurant industry experts. Between now and the end of the year, Eater SF will post daily questions about the Bay Area restaurant scene with answers from those who know it best.
The Daily 12-22-22 I barely survived San Francisco’s $95 soup
Chef Viet Nguyen has created a buzz for his restaurants with this extremely Instagramable bowl of pho known as "the Phozilla." Food influencers flock to Nguyen's Gao Viet Kitchen & Bar in San Mateo to get a look and taste of the purportedly 5-pound bowl of broth, mostly because it has a whole lobster and a gigantic beef rib the size of a small laptop sticking out of it. SFGATE’s Nico Madrigal-Yankowski visited the newly opened San Francisco outpost to take down the city's largest and most expensive bowl of soup... alone. "When I ordered the Phozilla for myself, our server immediately did a double take." Here's what happened.
hoodline.com
The new Shake Shack at Stonestown has opened to long lines and much rejoicing
Our sister site SFist broke the news in April that a Shake Shack was coming to the Stonestown Galleria, based on a job posting they saw, and a Shake Shack brand communications director quickly confirmed the news. At the time, that representative said the new Stonestown Shake Shack was "scheduled to open by EOY" [end of year 2022].”
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
sfstandard.com
Gaslighting and Other Dating Red Flags From 2022
As 2022 comes to an end and your extended family has declared open season on the topic of your love life at the holiday dinner table, it’s time to reflect on a whole year of dating in the Bay Area—just maybe not within earshot of your judgmental aunt.
48hills.org
A very queer Christmas: ‘Sleeping Beauty’ and ‘Misfit Cabaret’ deliver SF charm
People often ask me what the Bay Area theatre scene has that other cities’ don’t. On the occasion of this double-review, let’s go with the fact that I spent the weekend watching two Xmas-themed shows, one for families, one adults-only, that both lean heavily on performers in drag and queer characters in love. Case closed.
48hills.org
With childrens’ postcards and high-profile testimony, ‘Dyslexic Dictionary’ redefines its terms
Gil Gershoni wants the world to know he has a superpower. As the creator and founder of the Gershoni Creative Agency, he’s amassed years of experience working with high-profile clients from around the world. Offering strategies focused on branding, messaging, and execution, Gershoni credits his success in part to his dyslexia, which he says helps him to think in fresh, unexpected ways.
48hills.org
New sound super-sleuth? Head to Café du Nord for fresh notes
The century-plus-old Café du Nord’s calendar does not lack big names, often featuring artists with an international following like Berlin-based rapper Zebra Katz, and Quebec’s ethereal Ghostly Kisses. But happily for new-music sleuths, Bay Area residents can also find up-and-coming acts on the venue’s lineup. Such...
Bay Area airports see hundreds of cancellations and growing traffic after pandemic lows
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The three largest Bay Area airports have seen nearly 300 flight cancellations in the past 24 hours, according to flight tracker website FlightAware. Some of the people heading out of town to visit family for the holidays are facing a slew of challenges. As blizzard and freezing conditions have stretched across […]
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Hayward, CA
Hayward is also called the “Heart of the Bay” due to its prime location in San Jose and San Francisco. It is the third-largest city in Alameda County and the sixth-largest in the Bay Area. Incorporated in 1876, the city was first known as Hayward's, followed by Haywood,...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Vallejo, CA
Located on the San Pablo Bay coast, the city of Vallejo in California bursts with unmatched attractions, from its historic downtown to its beautiful parks. It was founded in 1851 on General Mariano Guadalupe Vallejo’s Rancho Suscol, an 84,000-acre land grant. Incorporated in 1868, the city is part of...
7-foot tides expected to bring flooding to San Francisco Bay Area
Exceptionally high tides - known as king tides - are coming to the San Francisco Bay Area Dec. 22 to 24.
kblx.com
Win Tickets: Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023
WHAT: Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023. 102.9 KBLX has your chance to Tommy T’s New Year’s Eve Comedy Countdown 2023!. Staring Standup Comedians: Rudy Ortiz, Mario Hodge, Tony Sculfield, Jay Rich, Big Sas and Special Guest 5x Grammy Fyc Artist, Khoree The Poet and Music By DJ Breeze L.
NBC Bay Area
Want to Live on a Private Island in the Bay? Richmond Lighthouse Looks for Keepers
On the surface, it may sound like a dream job. A charming bed and breakfast on a private island in the Bay is now looking for a pair of people to run the operation. The pair will have room and board, access to a boat, and split a six figure salary.
Oakland Lucky Three Seven restaurant serves holiday meals months after owner gunned down
OAKLAND -- A holiday food giveaway in Oakland took on a new meaning this year following the murder of the business's co-owner. Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was gunned down in front of his popular Fruitvale District restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, back on May 18 this year.On Friday, the restaurant moved forward with its annual Christmas event, giving out free food to feed neighbors and the community. Every order was free, instead of the $15 it would normally cost for each plate. "It was actually (Jun's) idea that started this thing. So I want to keep the tradition going,"...
San Francisco Bay lighthouse seeks innkeeper 'couple' for 2-year job
For a knowledgeable, introverted duo, it's a pretty sweet gig.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Organization in Need of Toy Donations Looks for Christmas Miracle
A Bay Area organization is looking for a Christmas miracle after receiving the lowest toy donations in at least 10 years. “There is urgency today. This is the last day of distribution and as of right now, we are short on toys,” said Demone Carter of Sacred Heart. ”For whatever reason, it's really tough to get toy donations. I know inflation is also a thing. We’re hopeful to have a Christmas miracle here.”
Could Northern California earthquakes lead to next ‘big one?’ Here’s what experts say
They’re a good reminder “that we should be prepared for the next big earthquake.”
