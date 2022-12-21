Read full article on original website
wdhn.com
JCSO: Two men accused of robbing Lowe’s arrested
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — Two men are behind bars on Saturday in Jackson County, Florida after deputies say they stole from Lowe’s in Marianna. Christopher R. Williams and James Williams were arrested after officials say they received a call of a theft in progress. A deputy then...
washingtoncounty.news
Suspect apprehended in Thursday night shooting
A Chipley man was charged in connection to a shooting incident late Thursday night. Chipley Police Department responded to the call at 1317 Kay Avenue in reference to a gunshot victim around 10 p.m. when an altercation occurred between 51-year-old Stan F. Williams and the victim. CPD investigators determined Williams...
oppnewsonline.com
OPD investigates another death
Thursday afternoon, the Opp Police Department was dispatched to a resident ont he 600 Block of West Covington Avenue to an unresponsive female. Upon arrival, officers found 62 year old Kimberly Renee Cowen, of Opp, deceased in a bedroom of the residence. A death Investigation was initiated and a search warrant was executed.
Attempted murder suspect arrested in Okaloosa Co.
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 19-year-old Crestview resident was booked Thursday morning for an attempted murder charge in Walton County. Kyrese Robinson is facing attempted felony murder for firing a gun from a vehicle in DeFuniak Springs within 1,000 feet of a person. The alleged crime took place on Dec. 11. DeFuniak Springs Police Chief […]
955wtvy.com
A Federal Suit Filed Against Geneva Police
The family of a man who died after being arrested by Geneva PD back in May is filing a federal lawsuit saying officers ignored a serious medical condition. 34-year-old Jeremy Thompson died following a heart attack from a meth overdose. His family says officers violated policy by not taking Thompson to the hospital sooner.
wdhn.com
Afternoon fire displaces one Dothan homeowner; no injuries reported
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — An afternoon fire has displaced one Dothan homeowner. The call came down to the Dothan Fire Department as smoke was visible from the front and the back of the house on the 200 block of Kornegay Street in Dothan. When crews arrived, they found fire...
wdhn.com
PHONE SCAM: Dothan Police warns citizens of money collection scam
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Dothan Police say they have received reports of a phone scam from a number that looks like it’s from the City of Dothan Magistrates Office. According to the Dothan Police Department, the caller is identifying himself as a DPD Lieutenant wanting to collect money for warrants and to avoid arrest.
wdhn.com
Crews rush to a fire in Geneva Co. that started in the kitchen
GENEVA COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Multiple crews rushed to the scene of a house fire near Slocomb. The fire happened on the 4100 block of County Road 91 which is just southwest of Slocomb. Officials say heavy smoke was showing from the home and units had to cut a...
fosterfollynews.net
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Arrests Jimmy Eugene Maddox for Methamphetamine, Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia on December 21, 2022
On December 21, 2022 at 6PM, Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office deputies conducted a traffic stop near Cypress, and contact was made with the driver, Jimmy Eugene Maddox. Throughout the course of the investigation, K-9 Dutch was deployed and alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in...
fosterfollynews.net
Justin Travor Harrison of Marianna, Florida Arrested by Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office on Charges of Concealed Firearm
On Friday, Dec. 16, around 9:30 p.m., deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle just south of Marianna. The front seat passenger, Justin Travor Harrison, told deputies that he held a Security Class D License issued by the Florida Department of Agriculture. A search of the vehicle was done,...
mypanhandle.com
Lynn Haven corruption defendant affirms guilty plea
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WMBB) — A local teacher and former Lynn Haven city commissioner once again affirmed that he was guilty of a felony count of fraud and told a federal judge he did not want to fight the charge at trial. Antonius Barnes was once accused of being bribed...
wdhn.com
Truck crashes into the side of a Cowarts home
COWARTS, Ala (WDHN)— A truck crashed into a Cowarts home Wednesday afternoon after officials say the driver suffered a possible medical emergency. The truck struck the side of the home, causing significant damage to the corner of the home. According to officials on the scene, the driver crashed after...
navarrenewspaper.com
STUDENT ARRESTED TODAY
A Choctawhatchee High School student is charged with possession of a weapon on school property after he was found in possession of a knife in his classroom Tuesday morning. An Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer retrieved it from 16 year old Ethan Hancher’s front left pocket after he admitted to a school official that he had it on his person.
WSFA
Missing man found safe in Coffee County
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Coffee County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found safe. Authorities say Michael Otecia Matthews, 72, was found safe at the hospital. No other information about this case has been released. Sign up for the WSFA Newsletter and get the latest local...
wdhn.com
New trial denied for Dothan murder convict
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The motion for a new trial has been denied for a Dothan man convicted of killing a 91-year-old woman. In early November, Joe Nathan Duncan was found guilty by a jury of his peers for the murder of Mable Fowler. He was convicted on two...
wdhn.com
Missing person alert canceled for elderly Coffee Co. man
COFFEE COUNTY, Ala (WDHN)– The missing person alert has been canceled for a 72-year-old man who was missing since November 29. The alert for Michael Otecia Matthews was canceled between midnight and 1:00 a.m. Friday Morning. No other information has been released at this time. The Alabama Law Enforcement...
Phenix City man dies in fatal motorcycle crash
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Phenix City man died in a three-wheeled motorcycle crash near Troy, Alabama, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). The crash happened on Monday, Dec. 19 at around 6:20 a.m. on U.S. 231 near mile marker 81 in Pike County. ALEA says Aaron C. Fergison, 49, was driving […]
LHPD is searching for a missing 23-year-old man
“ LYNN HAVEN, Fla (WMBB)–Lynn Haven Police are looking for a man named Gage Michael Floyd, who was last seen on Saturday morning. LHP said Floyd went to Blue Moon Saloon Friday night and was seen leaving the bar around 2:00 a.m. on Saturday. “This is unusual,” Lynn Haven Police Officer Corporal William McAlinden said.” […]
fosterfollynews.net
Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, Alabama Fatally Injured in Industrial Accident at Rex Lumber in Troy on December 21, 2022
Troy, Alabama Police Department officials report a response to an industrial accident in Troy on Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Rex Lumber on County Road 7714. The victim was identified as Evan Kilpatrick, 20 of Troy, who was working on a piece of machinery.
wtvy.com
Dothan woman dead after single-vehicle crash
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WTVY) - A late morning wreck on Tuesday in Houston County claimed the life of a Dothan woman. According to information released by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), at around 10:45 a.m. on December 20, a 2007 Suzuki Grand Vitara left the roadway on Willie Varnum Road around 6 miles northwest of Cottonwood. The vehicle struck a power pole, overturned, and then struck a tree.
