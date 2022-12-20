Holiday travel: 5 things to know before heading out of San Diego

We may not be setting an all-time record for holiday travel this year, but it's close, which means planning ahead for bumper-to-bumper freeway congestion or canceled flights amid unpredictable winter weather.

The Auto Club of Southern California is projecting that the year-end holidays will be the second busiest on record for the state — falling just a tad short of the peak in 2019 — and the third busiest for the nation.

And because Christmas and New Year's Day this year fall on Sundays, the travel season will be extended a day longer, with more people likely to take long weekends to travel.

The San Diego airport, in the midst of a major Terminal 1 expansion, is issuing its usual warning to arrive extra early for flights; airlines are offering travel waivers ahead of major storms; and many Southern California travelers hoping to take the train will instead be driving because of the temporary closure of portions of the Pacific Surfliner's popular coastal route.

So just how many people will be traveling?

Wednesday morning commute looking south towards the Bonita Road / E Street onramp and offramp on Interstate 805 freeway on Dec. 14, 2022 in Chula Vista. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

In all, 9.2 million Southern Californians will be traveling for the holiday period, between Fridayand Jan. 2, up 4 percent from last year but down 1 percent from 2019, according to the Auto Club. The vast majority — 8.1 million — will hit the roads, while 771,000 will be flying. The volume of Southern Californians who will be heading to airports is actually up 1 percent, compared to 2019 and is ahead of last year by 14 percent.

Nationwide, nearly 113 million people are getting away for the holiday, which is down 6 percent compared to 2019. Nearly 102 million will be driving to their destinations, a figure that is also a 6 percent decrease from 2019.

"We've had the cumulative effect of gas prices and inflation but given all that, these numbers are still remarkably good," said Auto Club spokeswoman Marie Montgomery. "There have been a couple of other holidays this year where the California or the national projection weren't the highest, so we're not necessarily out of the norm for 2022.

"In general, it's been a really good year for travel, and 2019 was the best year for travel, so it's kind of hard to top that."

At least gas prices are dropping

San Diego travelers can take heart that fuel prices have been steadily falling, so much so that they've now reached a low for the year, although they're still the second most expensive on record for this time of year. According to the Auto Club, a gallon of regular gas cost $4.439 on Tuesday, which is 18 cents less than the price a year ago and nearly $2 lower than the all-time high of $6.435 set on Oct. 5.

The average price nationally for a gallon of gas is $3.123, almost 55 cents lower than the price a month ago. Given the recent fluctuations in price, the Auto Club recommends that motorists use a tool like the free AAA Mobile app to find the gas stations offering the cheapest prices near them.

Navigating the airport and your flight

Masked holiday travelers proceed to their destinations as they navigate large crowds at San Diego International Airport on Dec. 23, 2021. (Eduardo Contreras/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Depending on where you're traveling, you may be forced to remain flexible as winter storms approach. CNN Travel is reporting that multiple major airlines are willing to offer travel waivers in instances where bad weather, especially in the Midwest, forces flight delays and cancellations. In such cases, change fees and penalties are waived as part of the rebooking of alternate flights.

San Diego airport officials are offering a number of tips of their own to ensure travelers make their flights on time. Among them:

Arrive two hours before flight departures for domestic and international flights.

Due to ongoing construction, passengers should expect increased traffic, especially between 4 a.m. to 6:15 a.m., 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., and 8 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Be prepared to spend more time going through security during certain peak periods. According to the Transportation Security Administration, especially busy times are between 5 a.m. and 7 a.m. and from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

On-airport parking is limited because of the closure of the Terminal 1 lot, so the airport is recommending that passengers reserve parking at Terminal 2 Parking Plaza or curbside valet as much in advance as possible at san.org/parking .

Better yet, take a taxi, use a ride-sharing service, reserve a shuttle, or have a friend or family member take you to the airport.





What about taking the train?

A Pacific Surfliner train travels along the collapsing bluffs in Del Mar in 2019. (John Gibbins/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Passenger volumes on the well-traveled coastal route on Pacific Surfliner are expected to be well below pre-pandemic levels this holiday season due in part to ongoing construction work related to an unstable slope in San Clemente that has shut down service north of Oceanside. Amtrak provides buses between the Oceanside Transit Center and the train station at Irvine so passengers can make connections around the repair site.

For the December holidays, travel on the Pacific Surfliner route is not expected to be much above numbers for last December due to the track closure, said Puja Thomas-Patel, spokeswoman for the LOSSAN Rail Corridor Agency, which manages service for Amtrak along the 351-mile route between San Diego and San Luis Obispo.

While the agency does not have official numbers yet from Amtrak, preliminary data showed that Thanksgiving ridership, which is typically higher than what occurs in December, was about 30,000 riders. That was on par with last year, which represents approximately two-thirds of pre-pandemic travel for the same period, Thomas-Patel said.

For those who opt to take the train to destinations north of Oceanside, be advised that the trip will take longer now that transfers have to be made between the train and a bus and then back on the train. Thomas-Patel said that the agency has built in 10 to 20 minutes on each side of the connections to ensure that passengers have ample time. Overall, she said, a trip from San Diego to Los Angeles should take about 30 to 60 minutes longer than it previously did, depending on time of day and traffic.

What are top destinations for holiday travel?

Evening shot of the Las Vegas strip (Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

According to a survey of Auto Club travel advisers, San Diego is expected to be the second most visited destination for Southern Californians during the 11-day travel period.

The No. 1 destination will be Las Vegas. Rounding out the top five are Mexico (mostly cruises and resorts), Grand Canyon/Sedona, and the central coast, from Santa Barbara to Monterey.





This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .