Scranton, PA

2 local non-profits team up to spread holiday cheer

By Julia Priest
 4 days ago

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU) — Hundreds of people will enjoy a Christmas feast this weekend thanks to two local non-profits.

The friends of the poor and family to family held their annual Christmas food basket giveaway Tuesday.

The meals were handed out at the Scranton cultural center to anyone in the drive-through or who walked to the event.

The organizations prepared nearly two thousand baskets to provide families with a Christmas feast.

“You’d never want anyone to go hungry at any time. And just the most vulnerable, sometimes the holidays are just overwhelming for them to pay for the extra food. We’re just happy to be here and help in any way that we can,” said Linda Robeson, Director of Family to Family

The family-to-family program has been providing families in need with holiday meals for more than 35 years.

