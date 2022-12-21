ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
foxla.com

Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA

LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangeandbluepress.com

54-Year-Old Los Angeles Woman Found Guilty Of Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend in 2015

BATON ROUGE, L.A. – 54 yrs. old woman, 7 years after she allegedly murdered a family friend, was plead guilty in a trial this week. After a 2-week trial, a judge found Meshell Hale guilty of poisoning Damian Skipper, her boyfriend, with barium acetate, according to WVLA-TV. Advocates convey that Hale chose a bench trial over a jury trial. Hale made her 3 purchases of her poison digitally paid for it with her credit card and delivered it to her home.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Investigation underway after body found on hiking trail in Pacific Palisades

A body was reportedly discovered on a hiking trail in the Pacific Palisades on Thursday, prompting an investigation from authorities. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the body was discovered by a hiker on a trail located near the 17000 block of West Surfview Lane at around 3 p.m. They were unable to identify the deceased person and did not disclose the age or gender of the person. There was no further information immediately available. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
signalscv.com

Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
STEVENSON RANCH, CA
foxla.com

One dead, 10 others injured during multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim

ANAHEIM, Calif. - One person died and 10 others were injured during a multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim. At least eight vehicles were involved. The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not...
ANAHEIM, CA
foxla.com

LASD K9 killed by suspect during barricade in Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. - A beloved K9 with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was killed by an armed suspect during a barricade in Gardena Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's department's Special Enforcement Bureau and K9 unit were called to an apartment building on the 1800 block of West 145th Street to assist Gardena Police with an armed suspect who barricaded themselves.
GARDENA, CA
foxla.com

All clear given after police investigate reports of suspicious bag at LAX

LOS ANGELES - An all clear was given at LAX after reports of a suspicious bag prompted an investigation Thursday afternoon. According to LAX, the unattended bag was located in the lower level near Terminal 6. LAX police say they have cleared the suspicious item and traffic lanes are being reopened again on the lower levels.
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Former mayor dies after small plane crash on Santa Monica beach

SANTA MONICA, Calif. - One person is dead and another person was hurt in a small plane crash Santa Monica Thursday evening. Lifeguards and emergency crews responded to a call in the 1800 block of Santa Monica Beach where a dangerous landing flipped the aircraft upside down. Former Santa Monica...
SANTA MONICA, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Vikki Vargas Signs Off From Orange County One Last Time

Vikki Vargas, the veteran reporter and NBC4 Orange County bureau chief, has enjoyed 40 years of telling stories about the community where she grew up, went to school and raised her daughter. After four decades of what she calls an “unconventional career,” Vargas is putting down the NBC4 microphone....
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Underground bunker filled with illegal drugs discovered at Granada Hills home

GRANADA HILLS, Calif. - One person was arrested after an illegal drug lab located in an underground bunker of a Granada Hills home was raided Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Los Angeles Police Department said officers recovered fentanyl, heroin, meth and magic mushrooms. In November, narcotics officers received an...
LOS ANGELES, CA
getnews.info

The Holstein House – A Secret Garden Haven On Historic La Mesa Drive

A fairytale garden sanctuary inside a timeless Santa Monica Estate makes “Happily Ever After” a reality. Santa Monica, CA – December 21, 2022 – On one of the most sought after streets in Santa Monica, La Mesa Drive, lies an enchanting home existing outside of time and place that has been kept secret for the majority of the last century. Every update in The Holstein House has kept the integrity of its story – a magical sanctuary of intricate design and timeless art pieces.
SANTA MONICA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy