Thousands of California residents are eligible for restitution in new loan debt relief lawsuitJosue TorresCalifornia State
4 Great Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Los Angeles man is giving away millionsAsh JurbergLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: We Need To Fix The Mental Health Crisis In CaliforniaMatt LillywhiteCalifornia State
The Killer Donned a Santa Suit to Brutally Murder His Ex's Family on Christmas Eve in the Horrifying Covina MassacreYana BostongirlCovina, CA
foxla.com
Families rescued from broken hotel elevator in Buena Park on Christmas Eve
Orange County firefighters rescued nine people from a broken down elevator in a Buena Park hotel. Some of those rescued visited the station afterward to thank their rescuers.
foxla.com
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in South LA
LOS ANGELES - A pedestrian was fatally struck Saturday in the Broadway-Manchester area of Los Angeles by a vehicle before the driver fled the scene. The crash was reported at 3:27 p.m. at Broadway and 88th Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz. The pedestrian was pronounced...
foxla.com
9-year-old stabbed at DTLA Target discharged from hospital before Christmas
Braden Medina had been in the hospital since mid-November after being stabbed in a downtown Los Angeles Target store. He was released from the hospital Friday.
foxla.com
9-year-old stabbed at DTLA Target released from hospital ahead of the holidays
LOS ANGELES - A 9-year-old boy who was one of two people attacked in a downtown Los Angeles Target store last month is home for the holidays now after being released from the hospital Friday. Brayden Medina has been in the hospital since mid-November after he was stabbed in the...
foxla.com
Search continues for police chase suspect who drove across eastern parts of LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - Police are searching for a driver who led officers on a chase across the eastern parts of Los Angeles County. SkyFOX was over the scene around 5:15 p.m. in the Pasadena area when the suspect led Irwindale Police Department on a chase. The suspect is...
orangeandbluepress.com
54-Year-Old Los Angeles Woman Found Guilty Of Fatally Poisoning Boyfriend in 2015
BATON ROUGE, L.A. – 54 yrs. old woman, 7 years after she allegedly murdered a family friend, was plead guilty in a trial this week. After a 2-week trial, a judge found Meshell Hale guilty of poisoning Damian Skipper, her boyfriend, with barium acetate, according to WVLA-TV. Advocates convey that Hale chose a bench trial over a jury trial. Hale made her 3 purchases of her poison digitally paid for it with her credit card and delivered it to her home.
Investigation underway after body found on hiking trail in Pacific Palisades
A body was reportedly discovered on a hiking trail in the Pacific Palisades on Thursday, prompting an investigation from authorities. According to Los Angeles Fire Department, the body was discovered by a hiker on a trail located near the 17000 block of West Surfview Lane at around 3 p.m. They were unable to identify the deceased person and did not disclose the age or gender of the person. There was no further information immediately available.
foxla.com
Driver leads police on high-speed chase on 101 Freeway in Hollywood
LOS ANGELES - A driver led officers with the Los Angeles Police Department on a dangerous high-speed chase in Hollywood Thursday afternoon. The suspect was believed to be armed, and it was reported that two people were in the car. The suspect was seen driving at high-rates of speed on...
signalscv.com
Couple arrested after $15k in losses found in rental home
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station detectives arrested a husband and wife on suspicion they stole approximately $15,000 worth of items from a residence they were renting in Stevenson Ranch. The couple, a 39-year-old and a 43-year-old who reside in Stevenson Ranch, were arrested at 7 a.m. Wednesday on suspicion...
foxla.com
One dead, 10 others injured during multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim
ANAHEIM, Calif. - One person died and 10 others were injured during a multi-vehicle crash in Anaheim. At least eight vehicles were involved. The crash occurred around 2:15 p.m. at Magnolia Avenue and Ball Road, according to Anaheim police Lt. Shane Carringer. The identity of the fatal victim was not...
foxla.com
LASD K9 killed by suspect during barricade in Gardena
GARDENA, Calif. - A beloved K9 with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department was killed by an armed suspect during a barricade in Gardena Thursday afternoon. The sheriff's department's Special Enforcement Bureau and K9 unit were called to an apartment building on the 1800 block of West 145th Street to assist Gardena Police with an armed suspect who barricaded themselves.
foxla.com
All clear given after police investigate reports of suspicious bag at LAX
LOS ANGELES - An all clear was given at LAX after reports of a suspicious bag prompted an investigation Thursday afternoon. According to LAX, the unattended bag was located in the lower level near Terminal 6. LAX police say they have cleared the suspicious item and traffic lanes are being reopened again on the lower levels.
signalscv.com
UPDATE: 20-year-old man arrested in connection to fatal construction site accident
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of taking a vehicle without owner’s consent in connection to a construction site accident turned tragedy early Monday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. At approximately 3 a.m. on Monday at the 29300 block of Calle Primavera, a...
foxla.com
Former mayor dies after small plane crash on Santa Monica beach
SANTA MONICA, Calif. - One person is dead and another person was hurt in a small plane crash Santa Monica Thursday evening. Lifeguards and emergency crews responded to a call in the 1800 block of Santa Monica Beach where a dangerous landing flipped the aircraft upside down. Former Santa Monica...
‘Long Live the King’: Mural honoring famed L.A. mountain lion P-22 unveiled
The famed Los Angeles mountain lion P-22, who captured the hearts of Angelenos, now lives on in a mural honoring the beloved feline in Fairfax. P-22 was euthanized on Dec. 17 due to severe injuries after being hit by a car along with various age-related illnesses. A gathering was held on Sunday at Griffith Park […]
NBC Los Angeles
Vikki Vargas Signs Off From Orange County One Last Time
Vikki Vargas, the veteran reporter and NBC4 Orange County bureau chief, has enjoyed 40 years of telling stories about the community where she grew up, went to school and raised her daughter. After four decades of what she calls an “unconventional career,” Vargas is putting down the NBC4 microphone....
LA's knockoff McDonald's Mr. Charlie’s opens first San Francisco location
If Lizzo likes it, it must be good.
foxla.com
Arrest of 7 LAPD officers for suspicion of DUI prompts warning to 'drink responsibly'
LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Police Department issued a warning to its own officers to "celebrate responsibly" after seven colleagues were arrested on suspicion of drunk driving recently. According to the Los Angeles Times, top officials wrote a bulletin to staff informing them that half of the officers arrested...
foxla.com
Underground bunker filled with illegal drugs discovered at Granada Hills home
GRANADA HILLS, Calif. - One person was arrested after an illegal drug lab located in an underground bunker of a Granada Hills home was raided Wednesday night, according to authorities. The Los Angeles Police Department said officers recovered fentanyl, heroin, meth and magic mushrooms. In November, narcotics officers received an...
getnews.info
The Holstein House – A Secret Garden Haven On Historic La Mesa Drive
A fairytale garden sanctuary inside a timeless Santa Monica Estate makes “Happily Ever After” a reality. Santa Monica, CA – December 21, 2022 – On one of the most sought after streets in Santa Monica, La Mesa Drive, lies an enchanting home existing outside of time and place that has been kept secret for the majority of the last century. Every update in The Holstein House has kept the integrity of its story – a magical sanctuary of intricate design and timeless art pieces.
