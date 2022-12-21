ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corning, NY

Corning United soccer club reflect on their IberCup experience in Spain, as the final rounds begin

By Nick Ketter
 4 days ago

SPAIN – Corning United soccer club has entered the quarter-final stage of the IberCup, taking on some of the world’s best young soccer stars.

Corning United is fresh off of a 5-2 win over Spanish team Lloret CF. John Tolly and Taylor Freelove notched two goals in the game, while Zane Wheeler added another. The win places Corning United in the third seed in their group and sets them up to face #2 Fluminense Experience (Brazil) at 10:05 a.m. (Wednesday at 4:05 a.m. EST) in the quarter-finals.

Three-time goal scorer in the tournament, Taylor Freelove believes that the team earning their first win puts them in stride at the perfect time.

“In the first couple games, we weren’t on the same page, said Freelove. Now we are on the same page and in the next round we will do a lot better.”

Corning United head coach Chad Freelove, while focused on the play on the field, is excited for his team to get the opportunity to play against a different style of soccer.

“Anytime that you are going to play against Spain, Brazil, Portugal, and teams from Ukraine and Africa, just to have that experience and play against different types of soccer is going to be fantastic, said the Corning head coach.

The Section IV Class AA champion coach of the Corning Hawks expressed the importance of taking the style of soccer his team is playing against abroad and bringing it back to the local area.

“Not all of the kids who are here are Corning kids, we have some kids from other school districts, said Freelove. It is fantastic for those kids to take the style of play back to their schools and grow their programs. As their schools get stronger, it will make each of our schools stronger collectively.”

For the players wearing the Corning United colors, the trip has been unforgettable. Players have had the chance to build relationships with international teams and visit the stadiums which are home to their favorite soccer stars.

Corning United midfielder Jacob Kempton shared that the comradery amongst the teams in the hotels was something he will never forget.

“All of the kids are fun, we talk to each other on the balconies at the hotels, said Kempton. We all have good relationships at this point and have exchanged our phone numbers and social medias.”

Corning United club members Nathaniel Freelove and Phillip Borden had the opportunity to travel with the team, playing in a higher age group with Brazilian team Fluminense Experience. Freelove and Borden completed play in the 2004 group and earned a 6th place finish.

The pair of teammates were thrilled to have the opportunity to visit professional stadiums of Atletico Madrid, Real Madrid, and FC Barcelona. Nathaniel Freelove shared how impressed he was with the soccer culture in Spain, while Borden was impressed with how the stadiums and the cities looked.

“I was impressed with the architecture, said Borden. All of the old building and churches are beautiful.”

Corning United coach Chad Freelove added that his favorite memory from the trip was the unique experience of watching the final of the FIFA World Cup in a different country, surrounded by hundreds of international players.

“It was such an amazing thing, some kids cheered for France and others Argentina because it was such a great game, said Freelove. What a wonderful experience to have.”

With just one day of games remaining in the IberCup, Corning United will look to make a push to the finals in hopes of adding some hardware to a memorable trip. Regardless of the outcome in 2022, the team will return to the United States looking forward to exploring options to play in more counties in the coming years.

“The families and the players have each had a great experience here, said Chad Freelove. Now we are throwing the idea around of returning to Brazil or Spain, or do we look at a Portugal trip? Maybe Italy. We are just getting out there and branching out to see what there is for us to do.”

Once Corning United completes their IberCup games, they are scheduled to return home on December 22nd.

