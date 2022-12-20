ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

Corporate profits are up 10% over the same quarter last year

Gross domestic product grew at a 3.2% annual rate in the third quarter, according to the Commerce Department. That’s higher than the Commerce Department previously estimated. This revised GDP report also includes a tally of corporate profits. And over the last year, profits have been booming. Last quarter, American...
marketplace.org

As Americans spend on experiences, inflation declines for goods and rises for services

We’re going to dig a little bit deeper into those inflation numbers we got this morning. The core PCE price index — remember, that’s the Fed’s preferred inflation measure that excludes volatile gas and food prices — for November was up 4.7% year-over-year. That’s down from a 5.0% increase in October. So, overall, it’s heading in the right direction.
marketplace.org

The federal spending bill could make it easier to save for emergencies

The Senate passed a massive federal spending bill Thursday to keep the government funded and prevent a shutdown just before Christmas. Included in the $1.7 trillion package is a provision designed to make it easier for people to save for emergencies. If it becomes law, employers would be allowed to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy