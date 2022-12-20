Read full article on original website
For US small businesses, interest rates are next year’s key issue
Most small businesses in the US will continue to grapple with a slower economy, inflation, supply chain challenges and labor shortages next year. But our biggest problem will be interest rates. Rates rose sharply in 2022 – in 2023 those rates are going to hurt. As recently as March,...
marketplace.org
Corporate profits are up 10% over the same quarter last year
Gross domestic product grew at a 3.2% annual rate in the third quarter, according to the Commerce Department. That’s higher than the Commerce Department previously estimated. This revised GDP report also includes a tally of corporate profits. And over the last year, profits have been booming. Last quarter, American...
marketplace.org
As inflation hangs over the holidays, advertisers target feelings over products
Part of the key thing is for a retailer to show that they understand where a consumer is coming from and how they’re feeling at this particular point, said Jeremy Goldman, a marketing and retail analyst at Insider Intelligence. And right now, a lot of them are feeling the...
marketplace.org
As Americans spend on experiences, inflation declines for goods and rises for services
We’re going to dig a little bit deeper into those inflation numbers we got this morning. The core PCE price index — remember, that’s the Fed’s preferred inflation measure that excludes volatile gas and food prices — for November was up 4.7% year-over-year. That’s down from a 5.0% increase in October. So, overall, it’s heading in the right direction.
marketplace.org
After a year of drawdowns, the Biden administration moves to replenish the Strategic Petroleum Reserve
The U.S. Energy Department is gearing up to start replenishing the Strategic Petroleum Reserve after a record year of drawdowns. The SPR is the massive store of crude oil the government set aside in case an emergency limits supply, driving prices higher. The Biden administration tapped it late last year...
marketplace.org
The federal spending bill could make it easier to save for emergencies
The Senate passed a massive federal spending bill Thursday to keep the government funded and prevent a shutdown just before Christmas. Included in the $1.7 trillion package is a provision designed to make it easier for people to save for emergencies. If it becomes law, employers would be allowed to...
