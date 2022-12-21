Read full article on original website
Bengals' team plane makes emergency landing at JFK following win over Patriots: Reports
The Cincinnati Bengals' team plane had to make an emergency landing at JFK airport in New York after an engine failed, according to multiple reports.
Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman could not catch a break on Saturday night. Perryman hurt his shoulder while trying to defend against a pass with his team up 10-3 in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. #LVvsPIT: Denzel Perryman went down, and he is headed to the blue... The post Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Detroit faces Los Angeles on home losing streak
Los Angeles Clippers (19-15, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (8-27, 15th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit aims to break its five-game home slide with a victory over Los Angeles. The Pistons are 4-12 in home games. Detroit allows the most points in the Eastern Conference,...
Raiders Season Crashes & Burns in Bitter Cold Loss 13-10 in Pittsburgh
The Las Vegas Raiders (6-9) threw away the best performance of their defense on the season with an anemic offense in a 13-10 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Steelers honor Franco Harris by rallying past Raiders 13-10
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Mike Tomlin wasn’t ready to go there, with all due respect. Yes, the Pittsburgh Steelers coach understands the symmetry between Saturday night’s 13-10 win over the Las Vegas Raiders and a playoff victory over the same franchise 50 years ago, the one that ended with Steelers running back Franco Harris snagging a deflected pass and sprinting into NFL lore with what’s universally known as “The Immaculate Reception.” Like that game five decades and one day ago, a rookie scored the winning touchdown, this time wide receiver George Pickens on a 14-yard dart from Kenny Pickett with 46 seconds remaining. Yet the similarities end there. Harris’ play was voted the most famous in NFL history during its 100th anniversary season in 2020 and helped launch a dynasty.
Crimson Tide Roll Call: Sunday, December 25, 2022
Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics, and how to watch the Crimson Tide.
Los Angeles Lakers at Dallas Mavericks odds, picks and predictions
The Los Angeles Lakers (13-19) and Dallas Mavericks (17-16) meet Sunday at American Airlines Center. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET (ABC). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Lakers vs. Mavericks odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. The Lakers lost straight up as...
Kevin Durant Reveals Message to Steph Curry After NBA Finals
Kevin Durant has nothing but love for Steph Curry and the Warriors
