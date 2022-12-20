ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Aspiring Momager! See How ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Loren Brovarnik Makes a Living

By Brianna Sainez
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 4 days ago
Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Future momager! 90 Day Fiancé star Loren Brovarnik (née Goldstone) is known for her international love story with husband Alexei Brovarnik, but she was a hard worker before she became a reality TV star! Keep reading to find out everything we know about Loren’s job, what she does for a living and more!

What Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Loren Brovarnik’s Job?

When fans first met Loren back in season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé, which debuted in October 2015, she was working as an executive assistant in the hustle and bustle of New York City.

However, following her 90 Day Fiancé fame and becoming a mother — she’s traded in the fast-paced lifestyle for the work-from-home life as an admin.

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

“I love what I do,” the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After alum said during a January 2021 episode of 90 Day Diaries.

Upon the TLC couple’s turn for season 2 of the spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, she opened up about her background in child modeling as she hoped to get one of her sons in the field. Loren and Alexei welcomed their first son, Shai Josef, in April 2020, their second son, Asher Noah, in August 2021 and finally their third child, daughter Ariel Raya, in September 2022.

“And I’m biased, but I think we got some very cute kids,” Loren said during a December 2022 episode. “So why not try momager?”

While her eldest son, Shai, had a meltdown during his photo shoot, the Florida resident decided to use the opportunity to get some shots in of herself.

“I feel like I missed the train of maternity modeling because I was so far along,” she told producers in another scene. “So, now, I’m trying to be proactive, while I’m still physically okay and functioning to dive into that.”

What Else Does 90 Day Fiance’s Loren Do For a Living?

Apart from her future momager duties, Loren receives a paycheck for her many appearances on the 90 Day Fiancé franchise and the couple’s self-titled spinoff, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days. It is reported the cast’s compensation work on a sliding scale.

“90 Day Fiancé pays their cast members $1,000 to $1,500 per episode,” an insider told Radar, while landing a spot on a spinoff will earn you more cash.

Loren is also a social media influencer. Boasting more than 1.4 million followers on Instagram, she’s among the most popular TLC alums and does various partnerships with health and lifestyle brands as a “momfluencer.” Loren also offers personalized fan videos on Cameo for $49.

