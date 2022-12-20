ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?

Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
Opinion: Patients Deserve More Choice Of Hospitals

RALEIGH — Asheville’s Mission Hospital will soon have a new competitor in Western North Carolina. That’s good news: when a single hospital system dominates a market, that rarely works to the advantage of patients, employers, or physicians. The bad news here, however, is that it was a...
Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
Town of Black Mountain gifted 26 acres of undeveloped property

The Town of Black Mountain received an early Christmas present in a Dec. 22 special call meeting, as elected officials voted unanimously to accept 26 acres of undeveloped property. Four parcels of land, valued at approximately $2 million, were gifted to the town by Black Mountain Ventures. “Over the years,...
Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions

Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
Winter Weather Advisory for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – December 21-22, 2022

NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-507-211645- /O.NEW.KGSP.WW.Y.0009.221222T0000Z-221222T1400Z/. Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains-Rutherford Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Woodlawn, Old Fort,. and Chimney Rock State Park. 339 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7...
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina

The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
Man accused of infant abuse in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday after an infant was admitted to a hospital for numerous broken bones and a head injury. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old David Ochoa Ocampo, of Marion, with two counts of felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Deputies said on December 6th, […]
