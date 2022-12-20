Read full article on original website
Chick-fil-A in North Carolina Fined $6,685 for Paying Workers in Meal VouchersTy D.Hendersonville, NC
Suspicious Package Brings Emergency Crew to a Walmart in South CarolinaTy D.Greenville, SC
Local Chick-Fil-A Fined Because the Owner Paid Employees in ChickenBryan DijkhuizenHendersonville, NC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasGreenville, SC
Two SC Cities Were Named the “Friendliest Cities in the U.S.”Kennardo G. JamesGreenville, SC
Smoky Mountain News
Can we slow the gentrification of WNC?
Dinner conversation last night with a young couple who live in New Zealand but are here for the holidays — he’s a native Kiwi, she’s from Haywood County — came around to how it seems this area is getting so many newcomers from all over the country. As 2022 draws to a close, you gotta wonder just how many more people will be moving to this region over the next few years, and subsequently, how it will change this place we call home.
jocoreport.com
Opinion: Patients Deserve More Choice Of Hospitals
RALEIGH — Asheville’s Mission Hospital will soon have a new competitor in Western North Carolina. That’s good news: when a single hospital system dominates a market, that rarely works to the advantage of patients, employers, or physicians. The bad news here, however, is that it was a...
WLOS.com
Haywood Street Congregation to get more than $500,000 to help homeless in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — An Asheville nonprofit has received a large grant to help it provide more medical care to the people who are living on the streets. Haywood Street Congregation is getting more than $500,000 from the United Health Foundation and the National Health Care for the Homeless Council.
avlwatchdog.org
More coal ash work going on at the airport? ‘Tree city’ designation MIA?
Today’s round of questions, my smart-aleck replies and the real answers:. Question: At the airport, what are they doing with that massive construction area on the airport’s property right up next to the interstate?. My answer: This will be a containment area for vehicles damaged in the long-running...
WLOS.com
Millions of dollars up for grabs in 8 Buncombe County grant programs
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County is taking applications for millions of dollars in grant money to help address needs in local communities. The grants are available for organizations working to support projects in eight designated areas, including affordable housing. "It's for organizations able to administer affordable housing projects...
thevalleyecho.com
Town of Black Mountain gifted 26 acres of undeveloped property
The Town of Black Mountain received an early Christmas present in a Dec. 22 special call meeting, as elected officials voted unanimously to accept 26 acres of undeveloped property. Four parcels of land, valued at approximately $2 million, were gifted to the town by Black Mountain Ventures. “Over the years,...
This Is The Biggest House In North Carolina
Family Handyman compiled a list of the largest houses across America, including this massive home in North Carolina.
getnews.info
Upcoming Auction Announced at Richmond Auctions
Auction to Feature Vintage Advertisements on Feb 17th-18th. Dec 22, 2022 – Greenville, SC – Richmond Auctions is excited to announce their upcoming auction titled “Day 1 – Soda & General Advertising” which is set to take place on Friday, February 17th, 2023, at their auction house in Greenville, South Carolina. This auction comes upon the heels of their most recent auction, which was highlighted by a world record-breaking $1,552,500 sale of a Musco Gasoline porcelain sign.
WLOS.com
Plumbers, heating experts share simple tips to prevent major mishaps this winter
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — As frigid air moves into the mountains and folk head inside – heating bills will come. This winter season, plumbing and heating experts have simple steps you can take to prevent major mishaps that could leave you with an expensive bill. “Pretty much...
My Fox 8
North Carolina man’s father-son skiing trip turns into travel nightmare as blizzard grounds flights
BOZEMAN, Mont. – You are hearing and watching the incredible images as a pre-holiday blizzard freezes in place millions of travelers who are trying to get home for their celebrations. We offer you the insights of one North Carolinian caught up in this winter wonder-if-we-ever-will-fly land. And he isn’t...
Arctic blast moves into Upstate, Western NC ahead of Christmas
A strong arctic cold front is moving across the United States, which means Christmas in the Upstate and Western North Carolina will feel more like Christmas, just without the snow.
WLOS.com
Local holiday light shows canceled due to dangerously low temperatures
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Dangerously cold temperatures Friday, Dec. 23, forced the cancellation of a couple holiday light shows in the Buncombe County area. Both the Lake Julian Festival of Lights and the Winter Lights at the North Carolina Arboretum are called off for Friday. Unfortunately, Friday would have...
WLOS.com
WNC stores sell out of necessities as bitter cold rolls in; American Red Cross on standby
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Residents of western North Carolina are preparing for the bitterly cold weather moving into the area this weekend -- which means local hardware stores say they’ve seen increased demand for basic items. “This one is getting really cold," said Bonnie Keyser, store manager of...
wataugaonline.com
Winter Weather Advisory for Avery County, NC, Caldwell County, NC – December 21-22, 2022
NCZ033-049-050-501-503-505-507-211645- /O.NEW.KGSP.WW.Y.0009.221222T0000Z-221222T1400Z/. Avery-Yancey-Mitchell-Caldwell Mountains-Burke Mountains- McDowell Mountains-Rutherford Mountains- Including the cities of Ingalls, Banner Elk, Newland, Swiss,. Burnsville, Celo, Micaville, Ramseytown, Busick, Spruce Pine,. Poplar, Jonas Ridge, Ashford, Woodlawn, Old Fort,. and Chimney Rock State Park. 339 AM EST Wed Dec 21 2022. …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7...
WYFF4.com
Co-owner of Greenville's Two Chefs Café restaurants dies, husband says
GREENVILLE, S.C. — The co-owner of one of Greenville's longtime favorite restaurants has died. Judy Balsizer, who owned Two Chefs Café and Market with her husband Bill, died Friday as a result of multiple organ failure due to congenital heart disease, he said. "She had been battling illness...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Cold air is moving into the region and temperatures are rapidly falling this Friday morning. The wind has already picked up and will continue to be problematic throughout the day. A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a double murder in Buncombe County. Christine Moore...
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in North Carolina
The day that someone figured out they could deep-fry a ring of dough and glaze it with sugar, the world changed indefinitely. North Carolina carries the tradition started that day with some of the best donut shops in the country and according to this list by Food & Wine, one of the very best can be found in Asheville. Keep reading to learn more.
Man accused of infant abuse in McDowell Co.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A man was arrested Monday after an infant was admitted to a hospital for numerous broken bones and a head injury. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office charged 22-year-old David Ochoa Ocampo, of Marion, with two counts of felonious intentional child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury. Deputies said on December 6th, […]
WLOS.com
Duke Energy warns of possible extended outages with windy, wintry weather on the way
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — With temperatures set to drop drastically and wintry weather on the way, Duke Energy officials say they're concerned about potential heavy gusts of wind here in Western North Carolina. A spokesperson said that could lead to downed trees and power lines, and if those winds...
WYFF4.com
Suspicious package brings emergency crews responding to Walmart in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Emergency crews responded Thursday to the Walmart on Woodruff Road in Greenville. Greenville County dispatchers confirm that a call came in at 8:40 a.m. about a suspicious package outside the store. The package was described as a pressure cooker, according to dispatchers. Carrie Weimer, with the...
