Georgia Supreme Court sends lawsuit over 2020 election back to appeals court
ATLANTA — A case seeking a review of absentee ballots from Fulton County's 2020 election is being sent back to the court of appeals thanks to a new order from the state Supreme Court. The case surrounds a lawsuit filed in December 2020, which asked that 147,000 absentee ballots...
