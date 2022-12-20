Read full article on original website
Fire Destroys Store on East Jericho Turnpike
A fire early Friday morning destroyed the Shower Door store on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Firefighters were still fighting the fire at 691 E. Jericho as of about 8:30 a.m. Traffic is rerouted from east of the Turnpike Plaza (the Lidl store), with Read More ...
County Executive Bruce Blakeman gives update conditions in Nassau County
County officials also urged residents to stay off the roads if they can.
therealdeal.com
Hamptons builder Joe Farrell sued for $36M in tree-chopping dispute
Money may not grow on trees, but chopping them down could cost one developer millions. A Bridgehampton homeowner sued Joe Farrell this week, accusing the luxury home builder of trespassing on her property and cutting down 120 trees without her permission. Susan Burnside wants a Suffolk County court to award...
27east.com
Fire Closing County Road 39
A structure fire at 1435 County Road 39 in Tuckahoe closed the road in both directions from Tuckahoe Road to Shrubland Road on Tuesday afternoon. Southampton Town Police reported the... more. The goal of building a parish hall is to welcome the community in, according to ... by Kitty Merrill.
CBS News
Flooding swallows up cars on Long Island
It was a day to forget in Nassau County as residents dealt with thousands of dollars in losses due to the storm's relentlessness. CBS2's Jennifer Bisram has the story.
27east.com
Ponquogue Bridge, Dune Road Closed Due to Flooding
Ponquogue Bridge and Dune Road are currently closed due to flooding, but are expected to reopen once the tide goes out, according to Southampton Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle. “It’s... more. Throughout 2022, The Express News Group has presented a monthly series on climate change, The ... 22...
Fire rips through commercial building in Huntington
According to officials, they received a call around 4:15 a.m. for a fire on East Jericho Turnpike.
Remains Found At Base Of Palisades Believed To Be Of Alaskan Man Missing Since Spring
UPDATE: Authorities are certain that severely decomposed remains found at the foot of the Palisades this week are those of an Alaskan man whose van was left with a suicide note at the top of the cliffs more than eight months ago.A passerby notified Palisades Interstate Parkway police after finding …
Pedestrian Killed While Crossing Busy Highway In Pouring Rain In Westchester
A man was killed after he was hit by a car while trying to cross a busy Westchester County highway in the midst of a powerful pre-Christmas storm, police said. The accident happened on Friday, Dec. 23, around 2:45 a.m., when a Honda Pilot struck a man attempting to cross the southbound Saw Mil…
Police: Unlicensed 16-year-old lost control in deadly L.I. crash
HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two Long Island communities are in mourning Thursday following a single-car crash that killed three high school students. It happened Wednesday night in Holtsville, where the driver lived. According to police, he was just 16 years old and had a learner's permit. Flags were lowered at William Floyd High School amid news two seniors were killed in the crash. They were in the car with the unlicensed teen behind the wheel. According to Suffolk County Police, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of Moriches and 18-year-old Landon Auditore of Mastic were the passengers. Beltramini was set to graduate from Floyd Academy in January. The...
Staten Island house fire horror: 3 small children dead; boy, 10, fighting for his life
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In a shocking tragedy, a fire ripped through a family home in Stapleton, leaving three small children dead and a fourth fighting for his life Friday morning, officials said. The blaze at the three-story Van Duzer Street home set off a desperate attempt to save...
Tractor-Trailer Spills Fuel Onto Hampton Bays Road, Prompting Closure
A Long Island road was temporarily closed after a tractor-trailer struck a manhole cover and ruptured its fuel tank. The incident happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 22, in Hampton Bays, the Southampton Town Police Department reported. A tractor-trailer was backing into a private driveway on Canoe Place...
Herald Community Newspapers
Angered Atlantic Beach Bridge drivers over toll increase and treatment
A meeting aimed at soothing concerns about the coming increase in tolls for the Atlantic Beach Bridge did the opposite on Dec. 15, as bridge users who attended the gathering became angry when they were jammed into the Nassau County Bridge Authority office’s snack room, waiting for their questions to be answered.
Huntington Station Man Gets 13 Years in Attempted Kidnapping
A Huntington Station man has been sentenced to 13 years in prison in the attempted kidnapping of his girlfriend. Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said Friday that on March 6, Kenyonne Fleurinay, 23, abducted his 20-year-old girlfriend from America’s Best Value Inn in Read More ...
3 Long Island teenagers killed in Holtsville crash: SCPD
HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three Long Island teens were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday night in Holtsville, according to authorities. The 2009 Infiniti G37 left the road and crashed into a wooded area near Division Street in Holtsville around 9:45 p.m., police said. First responders pronounced all three occupants of the vehicle — the […]
Residents rally for the town to hit the brakes on industrial development in Calverton
As the Riverhead Town Board remains divided on whether to pursue a moratorium on industrial development in Calverton, more than 100 people rallied in front of Town Hall yesterday to encourage the board to halt development until the town’s comprehensive planning process is complete. During a press conference organized...
midislandtimes.com
DA: Levittown woman stole $150K from ward
Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Levittown woman was indicted on charges of grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $150,000 from a developmentally challenged man for whom she acted as legal guardian between July 2016 and June 2019. Gina D’Amore, 57, was arraigned before Judge...
longisland.com
Cornell Cooperative Extension of Nassau County Awarded $4 Million to Lead Long Island Regional Clean Energy Hub
Last week, Governor Kathy Hochul announced $4 million in funding for Cornell Cooperative Extension Nassau County (CCE) to establish a Regional Clean Energy Hub (Hub) in the Long Island region as part of an initiative to connect local communities with clean energy resources. The Hub will unify the region’s clean...
longislandbusiness.com
Mixed-Bag For Long Island Real Estate Prices in November
A company that tracks data on closed median sale prices on residential homes in New York reported that price changes on Long Island were a mixed bag between October and November 2022. OneKey® MLS, a real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan,...
Man wanted for assaulting another man at Smithtown bar
Police say the victim was at Illusions Bar and Lounge on West Main Street on Nov. 20 when he was involved in a fight with the suspect.
