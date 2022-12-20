ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southampton, NY

HuntingtonNow

Fire Destroys Store on East Jericho Turnpike

A fire early Friday morning destroyed the Shower Door store on East Jericho Turnpike in Huntington Station. Firefighters were still fighting the fire at 691 E. Jericho as of about 8:30 a.m. Traffic is rerouted from east of the Turnpike Plaza (the Lidl store), with Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
therealdeal.com

Hamptons builder Joe Farrell sued for $36M in tree-chopping dispute

Money may not grow on trees, but chopping them down could cost one developer millions. A Bridgehampton homeowner sued Joe Farrell this week, accusing the luxury home builder of trespassing on her property and cutting down 120 trees without her permission. Susan Burnside wants a Suffolk County court to award...
BRIDGEHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Fire Closing County Road 39

A structure fire at 1435 County Road 39 in Tuckahoe closed the road in both directions from Tuckahoe Road to Shrubland Road on Tuesday afternoon. Southampton Town Police reported the... more. The goal of building a parish hall is to welcome the community in, according to ... by Kitty Merrill.
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
27east.com

Ponquogue Bridge, Dune Road Closed Due to Flooding

Ponquogue Bridge and Dune Road are currently closed due to flooding, but are expected to reopen once the tide goes out, according to Southampton Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle. “It’s... more. Throughout 2022, The Express News Group has presented a monthly series on climate change, The ... 22...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

Police: Unlicensed 16-year-old lost control in deadly L.I. crash

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. -- Two Long Island communities are in mourning Thursday following a single-car crash that killed three high school students. It happened Wednesday night in Holtsville, where the driver lived. According to police, he was just 16 years old and had a learner's permit. Flags were lowered at William Floyd High School amid news two seniors were killed in the crash. They were in the car with the unlicensed teen behind the wheel. According to Suffolk County Police, 17-year-old Taylor Beltramini of Moriches and 18-year-old Landon Auditore of Mastic were the passengers. Beltramini was set to graduate from Floyd Academy in January. The...
HOLTSVILLE, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Angered Atlantic Beach Bridge drivers over toll increase and treatment

A meeting aimed at soothing concerns about the coming increase in tolls for the Atlantic Beach Bridge did the opposite on Dec. 15, as bridge users who attended the gathering became angry when they were jammed into the Nassau County Bridge Authority office’s snack room, waiting for their questions to be answered.
PIX11

3 Long Island teenagers killed in Holtsville crash: SCPD

HOLTSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — Three Long Island teens were killed in a single-car crash Wednesday night in Holtsville, according to authorities. The 2009 Infiniti G37 left the road and crashed into a wooded area near Division Street in Holtsville around 9:45 p.m., police said. First responders pronounced all three occupants of the vehicle — the […]
HOLTSVILLE, NY
midislandtimes.com

DA: Levittown woman stole $150K from ward

Nassau County District Attorney Anne T. Donnelly announced that a Levittown woman was indicted on charges of grand larceny for allegedly stealing more than $150,000 from a developmentally challenged man for whom she acted as legal guardian between July 2016 and June 2019. Gina D’Amore, 57, was arraigned before Judge...
LEVITTOWN, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Mixed-Bag For Long Island Real Estate Prices in November

A company that tracks data on closed median sale prices on residential homes in New York reported that price changes on Long Island were a mixed bag between October and November 2022. OneKey® MLS, a real estate marketplace for monthly statistics for residential real estate transactions from Montauk to Manhattan,...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY

