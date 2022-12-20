In today’s increasingly technology-driven economy, consumer rights are becoming harder and harder to enforce due to digital tools that regulations haven’t yet addressed. That is the message in “Buyer Aware: Harnessing Our Consumer Power for a Safe, Fair, and Transparent Marketplace,” a new book by Marta Tellado, president and CEO of the nonprofit Consumer Reports, which does product testing and other consumer advocacy work. As the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence increases, she says, so does the risk of inequitable practices that consumers don’t know about.

