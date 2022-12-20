ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Comments / 0

Related
marketplace.org

Holding the rich accountable, and the power of copyright

Thanks to everyone who sent us their thoughts about “It’s a Wonderful Life.” Here are a few observations that stood out to us. Robert W. wrote to highlight one of the more glaring lessons he took away from the film: “The rich are free of accountability.”
marketplace.org

Consumer rights aren’t guaranteed in a digital world, warns Consumer Reports CEO

In today’s increasingly technology-driven economy, consumer rights are becoming harder and harder to enforce due to digital tools that regulations haven’t yet addressed. That is the message in “Buyer Aware: Harnessing Our Consumer Power for a Safe, Fair, and Transparent Marketplace,” a new book by Marta Tellado, president and CEO of the nonprofit Consumer Reports, which does product testing and other consumer advocacy work. As the use of algorithms and artificial intelligence increases, she says, so does the risk of inequitable practices that consumers don’t know about.
marketplace.org

The economics of holiday markets, explained

Christmas is only a few days away, but leather goods maker Jon Wye has spent the last six months preparing for it. “I start getting nervous around June, and I start production in July,” said Wye at his studio in Washington, D.C. There, he spends months designing and handcrafting the hundreds of belts, purses, straps and dog collars he hopes to sell at holiday fairs and markets.
WASHINGTON, DC
marketplace.org

As Americans spend on experiences, inflation declines for goods and rises for services

We’re going to dig a little bit deeper into those inflation numbers we got this morning. The core PCE price index — remember, that’s the Fed’s preferred inflation measure that excludes volatile gas and food prices — for November was up 4.7% year-over-year. That’s down from a 5.0% increase in October. So, overall, it’s heading in the right direction.

Comments / 0

Community Policy