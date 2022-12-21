Read full article on original website
5 things NOT to do during the winter storm in Ohio
A Winter Storm Warning will bring temperatures that feel like -20 below with 60 mph wind gusts over the next 3 days.
Area paralyzed by winter storm
LIMA — Thursday night and Friday mixed rain and snow, combined with winds of up to 50 mph led to winter weather advisories in Lima-area counties on Friday. People were advised to avoid unnecessary travel and take winter-weather precautions. Cheri Newton, public information office for Ohio Department of Transportation...
WTAP
Winter Storm Power Outages
MID-OHIO VALLEY (WTAP) - As the winter storm approaches WTAP is keeping an eye out for power outages across the Mid-Ohio Valley. Current outages as of 3:00 P.M. WTAP will continue to update throughout the day.
WTRF
Counties in Ohio under snow emergencies
Ohio (WTRF) — Please be advised. According to Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County has been alerted to a Level 2 snow emergency. According to Sheriff Charles Black, Monroe County has been elevated to a Level 2 snow emergency. Here’s an explanation of the snow emergency levels:. In...
More cold, wind and snow into Christmas Day with minor improvements
What to expect for the rest of the holiday weekend? In short, expect subtle improvements. Yes, it is still gusty and awfully cold this Christmas Eve, but it will not be as cold as Friday afternoon.
WINTER STORM LIVE BLOG | Sub-zero wind chills, blowing snow cause widespread closures Friday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Below is a live blog with information regarding an approaching winter storm that is forecasted to reach northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan early Friday and last through part of Saturday, bringing with it dangerously cold temperatures, high-speed winds and snow accumulation. This blog includes important information...
Knox Pages
Ohio issues Christmas Eve weather update; I-75 closed in SW Ohio
COLUMBUS -- The Ohio Emergency Management Agency (Ohio EMA) continues to monitor the winter weather system that is impacting Ohio and coordination with federal, state and local partners. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers continue to patrol the roadways to assist stranded motorists and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT)...
spectrumnews1.com
Live updates across Ohio: More than 60,000 without power, Lake Erie water level hits record low
A winter storm system moved into the Buckeye State overnight on Thursday, dropping temperatures that are expected to reach below-zero, negative double-digit wind chills. The system is expected to last until Sunday. The biggest worries are the bitter cold, ice and high wind gusts, which could cause power outages, as...
Power restored to many after storm slams Ohio
Thousands in Northeast Ohio are without power as a Winter Storm Warning is in effect.
Blizzard warning canceled for portions of Northeast Ohio, but winter storm warning remains in effect
CLEVELAND — A blizzard warning has been canceled for a handful of Northeast Ohio counties as an impactful winter storm continues moving through the region. The blizzard warning — which included Cleveland — was supposed to remain in effect until 4 a.m. Saturday, but was instead called off just before 8:30 p.m. Friday. The following counties are effected:
Fox 19
LIST: Travel advisories, snow emergencies issued in the Tri-State
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Several counties in the Tri-State have issued travel advisories or snow emergencies ahead of the severe winter weather expected to arrive Thursday night into Friday. Rain Thursday will change to snow Thursday night as temperatures drop more than 40 degrees by early Friday. Subzero winds will move in...
sciotopost.com
What Level of Snow Emergency is My County?
SOUTHERN OHIO – As road conditions worsen throughout the day snow levels are going up also. We will update this as levels change, some of Ohio is on level 2 emergencies at this time. LEVEL 1 SNOW ALERT:. Roadways may be hazardous with blowing and/or drifting snow. Roads may...
WTOL-TV
An update on Ohio's roads from ODOT: Dec. 23, 5:15 p.m.
Kelsie Hoagland with ODOT gives a live update on the status of the roads. Now that the snow is mostly over, the main concerns are the cold, wind and ice.
13abc.com
Toledo Humane Society leaders say all pets need to be inside the next few days
Groups against death penalty optimistic in pursuit of full ban in Ohio. Groups pursuing a full ban death penalty ban in Ohio are optimistic heading into a new year with a new state legislature. Wood County Sheriff discusses snow emergency level procedure, warming shelters. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. By...
Find a dog in the cold? Here’s which Ohio humane societies you should call
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As a major winter storm is traveling across central Ohio, a number of humane societies are aiding smaller dogs looking for a warm place to stay. Find the number to your local humane society below if you find a dog in need.
WATCH: DeWine, Ohio officials discuss preparations for incoming winter storm
Gov. Mike DeWine will hold a news conference Thursday afternoon to talk about where the state stands with its winter weather preparations for the winter storm that will hit this holiday weekend.
Winter weather updates: Wind chill warning remains
Severe winter storm and wind chill warnings are still in effect across Northeast Ohio, causing dangerous road conditions.
Live weather updates: Winter storm hits Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — It's a system we've been tracking for days... A major winter storm is bringing big impacts to Northeast Ohio with strong winds, dangerously cold temperatures and blowing snow. So what's happening right now? We're following the storm minute-by-minute with time-stamped updates throughout the story below. Be sure...
AEP reports 12,000+ power outages in Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio — AEP has reported more than 13,400 customer outages as of 6 a.m. on Friday after a winter storm touched down in central Ohio Thursday night. As the heavy snow is coming to an end Friday morning, blowing snow is expected to continue throughout the day as well as dangerously cold with sub-zero wind chills.
Power companies prepping for potentially severe winter storm system
Forecasted high winds could potentially bring down power lines and make it challenging to get to some locations.
