Related
Man killed, woman injured in snowmobile crash near BC
Authorities say a man was killed and a woman was injured in a snowmobile crash near Battle Creek.
49-year-old Battle Creek man dies in snowmobile crash: MSP
Michigan State Police are investigating a snowmobile crash in Calhoun County that left a man dead and a woman injured Thursday night. The riders, both from Battle Creek, were driving through a field when they hit a rock, lost control and crashed.
School Bus With Children Aboard Overturns In Calhoun County
A Dean Transportation school bus was on its route, filled with children, when it was involved in an accident with a passenger vehicle, causing it to leave the roadway and overturn. Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to 23 Mile and R Drive North, in Lee Township, for the rollover...
Numerous vehicles in ditches off U.S. 131 in southern Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office reported Friday morning that numerous vehicles were in ditches along U.S. 131 in the southern portion of the county. Vehicles were reported to have gone off the highway near U Avenue in the Schoolcraft area, where deputies have reported...
MSP: Man exits car after crash, then hit and killed
Authorities say a man was killed after getting out of his car following a crash and being hit by another car.
Woman dies from cold in Bath Township
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLNS) – A Clinton county woman died after taking her dog for a walk Friday morning. It happened early this morning at Vista Springs Timber Ridge assisted living facility in Clinton County’s Bath Township. That’s where staffers say an elderly lady known to walk her dog every morning was caught in the […]
Lansing police need help in attempted robbery, stolen car cases
If you have any information regarding the cases below, call Crime Stoppers at 517-483-STOP.
Michigan State Police Bust Car Theft Ring
They estimate $300,000 in vehicles were recovered…. On December 7, Michigan State Police searched three separate properties in the Three Rivers area, that’s south of Kalamazoo in the western part of the state. What they found were trucks, ATVs, trailers, campers, and other vehicles reported stolen from throughout the area. Investigators say evidence points to the auto theft ring and chop shop operation existing for months.
Stolen truck found with catalytic converters inside in Springfield
A stolen truck was found with stolen items inside in the city of Springfield on Monday.
Porch pirate ARRR-rested after multiple mid-Michigan thefts
Bath Township police shared a post from the Meridian Township Police Department's page that showed a video of the porch pirate in action.
Police suspect foul play in disappearance of West Michigan mother of 8
Police said they’ve discovered evidence of foul play in the case of a missing Portage woman who was last seen over a week ago in West Michigan.
Man arrested for stealing women’s underwear at Williamston apartment
A man who was allegedly stealing women's underwear from the laundry area at a Williamston apartment complex has been arrested and charged.
WWMTCw
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
2 accused of killing toddler sent to trial
Two people accused of shooting and killing a toddler in September are heading to trial, court documents show.
Foul play suspected in disappearance of Portage mother of 8
Monday, investigators revealed a person of interest in the disappearance of Heather Kelley is in custody on an unrelated charge.
Man pleads guilty to misdemeanor after dog found with head injuries in Lansing
Cecil Richardson of DeWitt Township reached a plea agreement with the Clinton County Prosecutor’s Office on Dec. 15.
2 Lansing police officers given NARCAN after exposure to white substance
All of the cars involved were towed as a bio-hazard.
Investigator for Missing Dee Warner Reveals Michigan is Second Worst in U.S. for Solving Homicides
Dee Ann Warner was reported missing from her Tecumseh, Michigan home on April 25, 2021, the day after she had planned to tell her husband she wanted a divorce. Almost a year later, in March 2022, Dee’s family was losing faith in the Lenawee County Sheriff’s Office. That’s when they asked Billy Little, Jr. for help, after seeing the nationally-recognized investigative attorney on the TV show, 48 Hours. Little agreed to help the family and work pro bono.
95.3 MNC
17-year-old arrested, accused of holding two people at gunpoint during Facebook Marketplace transaction
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested — accused of holding a man and his young son at gunpoint during a Facebook Marketplace transaction. It happened on Thursday, Dec. 15, in the 18000 block of U.S. 6. Elkhart County Sheriff’s investigators say the juvenile stole the victim’s cellphone, keys and...
Woman delivers her own baby in snowstorm along Michigan highway
A West Michigan woman delivered her own baby in a snowstorm along US-131 this weekend.
