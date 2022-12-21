Read full article on original website
Good News About Law Enforcement OfficersThe Maine WriterOld Town, ME
The Christmas Spirit In MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
penbaypilot.com
Queen Elizabeth, as seen by her portrait photographers, screens at Strand
ROCKLAND — High-definition screenings of Portrait of the Queen, a new documentary about the late Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, will be presented at the Strand Theatre from Dec. 30 - Jan. 4. The film is an original portrayal of Queen Elizabeth's story from a new perspective: through the photographic portraits of her, as shared by the extraordinary photographers who accompanied and often created the image of the British monarchy itself.
This Breathtaking Holiday Lights Display Is Hidden In Rural Maine
Sometimes, we forget how many cool things there are hidden in rural Maine. Yes, our bigger towns and cities have a lot to offer. But, our small towns have a lot to offer, too. For example, tucked away in the town of Hartland, there is an amazing Christmas / Holiday lights display that is worth the trip.
penbaypilot.com
Warming Center activated at Belfast Free Library
BELFAST — Due to power outages and below freezing temperatures, the City of Belfast has activated a Warming Center on Saturday, December 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Belfast Free Library, for residents in need. “We are coordinating with Waldo County EMA should power outages and...
penbaypilot.com
PBMC, WCGH Walk-in Care practices closing early, Dec. 24
ROCKPORT and BELFAST — In observance of the Christmas holiday, Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital will close at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25. The practices will reopen Monday, Dec. 26, at 8 a.m. PBMC Walk-in Care...
Tripadvisor reviewers voted this Maine restaurant the "best everyday eats" in the country
There are restaurant critics and then there are restaurant patrons. While a critic may be able to tell you about the mouthfeel of the foraged mushrooms, patrons will tell you whether or not the truffle mac and cheese is really worth the price tag.
penbaypilot.com
Zoe, A Women’s Center receives diaper donation
ROCKPORT — Zoe, A Women’s Center, in Rockport, which provides caring pregnancy counseling and support for women, is the recipient of diapers collected recently by the Waldo County Republicans.
I Can’t Believe I Never Noticed Maine Walmarts Had These Before
I have always thought of myself as being a pretty smart guy. However, sometimes, I am amazed at the basic things I fail to notice. The other day, I was talking to a guy outside Walmart in Augusta. He mentioned that he wasn't sure where he parked. I told him...
penbaypilot.com
Waldo County closed cases
Belfast — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 15-21. Carlos Castro, 48, of Freedom, five counts of unlawful sexual contact in: Searsmont Oct. 20, 2019; Belfast Nov. 1, 2019; Belfast Nov. 15, 2019; Searsmont Jan. 15, 2020; and in Searsmont Jan. 10, 2020; not guilty for each of the five counts.
A deeper look | Beware of who builds your home in Maine
BRUNSWICK, Maine — Life hasn't looked quite the same since COVID-19 took hold of the world nearly three years ago. One major facet of this new reality has been an explosion in the housing market, with prices for existing homes skyrocketing and never cooling quite down to where they once were.
penbaypilot.com
Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline
MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
penbaypilot.com
Marden’s raises and donates $100,000 to Maine Children’s Home’s Christmas Program
WATERVILLE — Jake Marden, of Marden’s Surplus and Salvage, handed Maine Children’s Home (MCH) a check of $100,000 on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, to be used for MCH’s Christmas Program. The large gift is a combination of $84,000 of donations from Marden’s customers through the company’s Red Stocking Program, and a $16,000 gift from the Marden family.
What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?
We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
themainewire.com
Ric Tyler Pans Mainestream Media for Ignoring Damariscotta School Scandal
Ric Tyler, host of WVOM Gorge Hale and Ric Tyler Show, questioned Maine’s legacy and corporate media outlets Tuesday morning over their decision to avoid covering the growing scandal in Damariscotta. Last week, parent Amber Lavigne revealed that the Great Salt Bay Community School (AOS 93) had secretly begun...
themainewire.com
Maine Mom Filing Human Rights Complaint Against School That Secretly Coached Daughter Into Gender Change
The mother of a Damariscotta 13-year-old who public school officials encouraged to undertake a gender transition is filing a complaint against the school with the Maine Human Rights Commission. Amber Lavigne, of Newcastle, discovered that Great Salt Bay Community School employees had started to socially transition her daughter into a...
Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire
According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
penbaypilot.com
Dec. 23 update: Midcoast adds 10 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
penbaypilot.com
Charlene Alfano, obituary
HOPE — Charlene Alfano, 94, died peacefully, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her son’s home where she has joyfully resided for the past 4 years. Born in West Rockport, February 29, 1928, she was the daughter of Robert J. and Mabel Simmons Heald. Educated in local schools, she was a graduate of Rockport High School. She later earned an associate’s degree from Rochester Institute of Technology.
Traveling for Christmas? Here's what to expect in Maine ahead of the storm
PORTLAND, Maine — The holiday rush is on, and this year, the forecast is not in our favor. The busiest holiday travel days are the Wednesday and Friday before Christmas. Approximately 3,000 people will come through TSA each day before Christmas at the Portland International Jetport. Paul Bradbury, the...
penbaypilot.com
Camden Rotary Club Foundation invites grant applications for 2023
The Camden Rotary Club Foundation invites nonprofit 501c3 organizations that improve people’s lives in Knox County and Lincolnville to apply for grants until January 31, 2023. Awards will include four large grants: one for $10,000 and three for $5,000 (one reserved for a project that serves young people). Two...
truecountry935.com
Waterville’s Old Seton Hospital to be Turned into Apartments
According to the Bangor Daily News, the former Seton Hospital tower will be converted into apartments. There are expected to be 67 apartments that would qualify as affordable housing in accordance with Maine Housing standards.
