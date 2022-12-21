ROCKLAND — High-definition screenings of Portrait of the Queen, a new documentary about the late Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, will be presented at the Strand Theatre from Dec. 30 - Jan. 4. The film is an original portrayal of Queen Elizabeth's story from a new perspective: through the photographic portraits of her, as shared by the extraordinary photographers who accompanied and often created the image of the British monarchy itself.

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO