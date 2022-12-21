ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, ME

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

penbaypilot.com

Queen Elizabeth, as seen by her portrait photographers, screens at Strand

ROCKLAND — High-definition screenings of Portrait of the Queen, a new documentary about the late Queen Elizabeth II of Britain, will be presented at the Strand Theatre from Dec. 30 - Jan. 4. The film is an original portrayal of Queen Elizabeth's story from a new perspective: through the photographic portraits of her, as shared by the extraordinary photographers who accompanied and often created the image of the British monarchy itself.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Warming Center activated at Belfast Free Library

BELFAST — Due to power outages and below freezing temperatures, the City of Belfast has activated a Warming Center on Saturday, December 24, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the Belfast Free Library, for residents in need. “We are coordinating with Waldo County EMA should power outages and...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

PBMC, WCGH Walk-in Care practices closing early, Dec. 24

ROCKPORT and BELFAST — In observance of the Christmas holiday, Pen Bay Medical Center and Waldo County General Hospital will close at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24, and will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25. The practices will reopen Monday, Dec. 26, at 8 a.m. PBMC Walk-in Care...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County closed cases

Belfast — The following cases were closed in Waldo County Unified Court Dec. 15-21. Carlos Castro, 48, of Freedom, five counts of unlawful sexual contact in: Searsmont Oct. 20, 2019; Belfast Nov. 1, 2019; Belfast Nov. 15, 2019; Searsmont Jan. 15, 2020; and in Searsmont Jan. 10, 2020; not guilty for each of the five counts.
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rising ocean waters bash Midcoast harbors, shoreline

MIDCOAST — Waves of seawater washed over the harbors this morning, Dec. 23, bringing piles of seaweed, broken boards and bits of trash ashore with waters never seen so high. High tide was at approximately 10 a.m., with winds gusting out of the east and southeast. The winds later in the day began shifting around to the southwest.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Marden’s raises and donates $100,000 to Maine Children’s Home’s Christmas Program

WATERVILLE — Jake Marden, of Marden’s Surplus and Salvage, handed Maine Children’s Home (MCH) a check of $100,000 on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, to be used for MCH’s Christmas Program. The large gift is a combination of $84,000 of donations from Marden’s customers through the company’s Red Stocking Program, and a $16,000 gift from the Marden family.
WATERVILLE, ME
I-95 FM

What’re the Greatest Rain and Wind Storms We’ve Ever Had In Maine?

We're gonna get it big time tomorrow. The forecast has been pretty unanimous everywhere I've looked, that we're going to get some mighty powerful winds and rain Friday into Saturday. There's talk we could get multiple inches of rain in a pretty short period. We could also see wind gusts in the Bangor area that could top out over 50mph. That's nuts.
MAINE STATE
B98.5

Historic Central Maine Home Destroyed By Christmas Eve Fire

According to a post on the KJ website, a Christmas Eve morning blaze destroyed an historic home in Gardiner. The fire at the Laura E. Richards House. located at 3 Dennis Street in Gardiner, was reported at about 7 AM on Saturday morning. According to Gardiner Fire Chief Rick Sieberg,...
GARDINER, ME
penbaypilot.com

Dec. 23 update: Midcoast adds 10 new COVID-19 cases

AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
MAINE STATE
penbaypilot.com

Charlene Alfano, obituary

HOPE — Charlene Alfano, 94, died peacefully, Saturday, December 17, 2022 at her son’s home where she has joyfully resided for the past 4 years. Born in West Rockport, February 29, 1928, she was the daughter of Robert J. and Mabel Simmons Heald. Educated in local schools, she was a graduate of Rockport High School. She later earned an associate’s degree from Rochester Institute of Technology.
HOPE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Camden Rotary Club Foundation invites grant applications for 2023

The Camden Rotary Club Foundation invites nonprofit 501c3 organizations that improve people’s lives in Knox County and Lincolnville to apply for grants until January 31, 2023. Awards will include four large grants: one for $10,000 and three for $5,000 (one reserved for a project that serves young people). Two...
CAMDEN, ME

