10 moments in 2022 straight out of a sci-fi movie
With a spacecraft the size of a refrigerator plowing into an asteroid to a hook-wielding helicopter trying to catch a rocket plummeting back to Earth, 2022 brought plenty of surreal moments in space that could have been out of a science fiction movie.
French serial killer Charles 'The Serpent' Sobhraj released from Nepali jail
Charles Sobhraj, the infamous French serial killer who inspired the award-nominated TV series "The Serpent," walked free from a Nepali prison Friday.
'Life or death:' As Britons buckle under the cost of living crisis, many resort to 'warm banks' for heat this winter
In a community center in central London, a young child plays in a makeshift area as her caregiver rocks her stroller and chats to a friend.
Argentine tattooists swamped by demand for Messi tributes
Since Argentina's World Cup win turned Buenos Aires into a massive street party, tattoo artists have been hard at work inking the image of Lionel Messi on the bodies of fans paying tribute to the man who has come to rival the legend of the country's other soccer god, Diego Maradona.
AccuWeather
8 warm places to go for Christmas around the world
(CNN) -- This list is for you if: You love to celebrate Christmas. You love to travel. And you love to stay warm. And the great thing about this? You don't have to compromise on any of these desires!. On this big ol' planet of ours, you can enjoy the...
Jamie Lopez, 'Super Sized Salon' star, dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, whose Babydoll Beauty Salon was featured in the WeTV reality series, "Super Sized Salon," has died, her colleagues and the network announced in respective statements.
US News and World Report
Faithless Singer Maxi Jazz Dies Aged 65
LONDON (Reuters) - Maxi Jazz, the lead vocalist of British electronic music band Faithless and known as the voice in trance hits such as "God Is a DJ" and "Insomnia", has died aged 65, the band said on Saturday. "He was a man who changed our lives in so many...
