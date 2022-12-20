Read full article on original website
KKTV
1 in critical condition after reported accidental shooting in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is fighting for his life after he was accidentally shot early Christmas Eve morning. Officers were called to Rusty Nail Point off Chelton and Hancock Expressway on a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They were told over the phone that a gun had gone off in a home and one person had been hit. The reported shooter was still at the house when police pulled up.
Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a harassment investigation led to officers discovering fentanyl and meth inside a home in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, officers responded to a harassment call for service on Hatch Circle just after 3:50 p.m. According to the police, officers found that the individuals involved with the harassment allegations had unrelated The post Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
Man in critical condition following accidental shooting
1037theriver.com
140 Years of Prison History Showcased in Museum of Colorado Prisons
Colorado is known for its state prisons, and their history is well-chronicled in the Museum of Colorado Prisons in Canon City. The museum is actually located inside a former women's prison building that was built in 1935. Ironically, the building is located adjacent to the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility, which has been an active prison since 1871.
KRDO
Barricaded suspect in standoff with Pueblo Police
PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO)-- A standoff is underway between a barricaded suspect and Pueblo Police at the Casa Del Sol apartment complex in Pueblo. The first reports of the standoff were reported to KRDO at around 2:40 P.M. Saturday. Pueblo Police confirmed that the barricaded suspect is wanted for multiple alleged armed...
Murder-suicide investigation: 2 found dead in Pueblo
UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/23/2022 2:55 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says the two deaths are now being investigated as a murder-suicide. This is the 27th homicide investigation of 2022. The identities of the men will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, should contact Detective […]
Colorado Crime History: The Murder of Kelsey’s Grammer’s Sister in 1975
It's one of those stories where you hear about it for the first time, and wonder if why you hadn't before; maybe you were too young, maybe it just fell off your radar. It comes up, because the man charged in the killing was just up for parole. There's really...
Homicide suspect reportedly on acid while trying to break into police station, per court records
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 36-year- old man was booked in the El Paso County Jail on second-degree murder charges after he attempted to break into a closed police station to turn himself in. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Carlos Trejo attempted to get into the Falcon Police substation at 1:23 The post Homicide suspect reportedly on acid while trying to break into police station, per court records appeared first on KRDO.
Dec. 23 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Austin Aragon, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’02” tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair andhazel eyes. Aragon was previously featured on Safe Streets on April 1st, 2016. He has a […]
Club Q suspect celebrated dropped charges with visit to shooting range
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo — When a kidnapping and felony menacing case against the alleged Club Q shooter was dismissed Aug. 11, the 22-year-old’s mother was elated. The next day, Laura Voepel took Anderson Aldrich to a Colorado Springs shooting range to celebrate. “He was a free man,”...
Homicide victim killed on Pueblo’s East Side identified
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found unresponsive on Pueblo’s East Side in December. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, […]
KRDO
Three-year-old child found unresponsive in Pueblo after coming into contact with fentanyl
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- An investigation is underway after the Pueblo Police Department found a young child who had reportedly come into contact with fentanyl. On Wednesday, Dec. 21, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive three-year-old child. It was at the scene that investigators determined the child had come into contact with the dangerous drug.
Man sentenced to 32 years in prison for 2021 murder
(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for the murder of a Colorado Springs man in May 2021, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The DA said Lakoda Smith, who was 23 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the […]
Man died while searching for warmth in sub-zero temps, Colorado Springs PD says
Colorado Springs police believe a man died trying to find warmth in the sub-zero temperatures Thursday.
Police investigate shooting that left two men dead in North Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men dead on the north side of town. The shooting is being investigated as a suspicious death. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a business for reported shots fired in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth St., just before 10:30 The post Police investigate shooting that left two men dead in North Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
Police investigate shots fired report, find two men dead in Pueblo
KRDO
Federal lawsuit filed against 3 Colorado Springs Police officers after veteran hospitalized following arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Attorneys for a Colorado Springs veteran who ended up in the hospital after an interaction with police filed a federal excessive force lawsuit against three officers with the Colorado Springs Police Department. According to attorneys, 29-year-old Dalvin Gadson, who was homeless at the time was...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court sides with sheriffs, counties in tossing detainee death lawsuit
The state's Court of Appeals has sided with Colorado's counties and multiple sheriffs in finding Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Shrader cannot be sued for the suicide death of a jail detainee. Unlike other wrongful death lawsuits and claims against government officials, which have a two-year filing window, state law carves...
KKTV
Young boy calls 911 after fire sparks in Cimarron Hills home
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews across southern Colorado battled a home fire in the Cimarron Hills area. Chief Andrew York with Cimarron Hills Fire Department tells 11 News the fire sparked around noon on White Mountain Drive. This is in the eastern part of Colorado Springs. As fire crews...
Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
CNN
