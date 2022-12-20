ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

KKTV

1 in critical condition after reported accidental shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is fighting for his life after he was accidentally shot early Christmas Eve morning. Officers were called to Rusty Nail Point off Chelton and Hancock Expressway on a reported shooting just after 1 a.m. Saturday. They were told over the phone that a gun had gone off in a home and one person had been hit. The reported shooter was still at the house when police pulled up.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police say a harassment investigation led to officers discovering fentanyl and meth inside a home in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, officers responded to a harassment call for service on Hatch Circle just after 3:50 p.m. According to the police, officers found that the individuals involved with the harassment allegations had unrelated The post Harassment investigation leads police to fentanyl, meth inside Colorado Springs home appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Man in critical condition following accidental shooting

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating reports of an accidental shooting that left a man in critical condition early Saturday morning on Dec. 24. At approximately 1:10 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 4800 block of Rusty Nail Point on reports of an accidental shooting. Officers found a man […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
1037theriver.com

140 Years of Prison History Showcased in Museum of Colorado Prisons

Colorado is known for its state prisons, and their history is well-chronicled in the Museum of Colorado Prisons in Canon City. The museum is actually located inside a former women's prison building that was built in 1935. Ironically, the building is located adjacent to the Colorado Territorial Correctional Facility, which has been an active prison since 1871.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO

Barricaded suspect in standoff with Pueblo Police

PUEBLO, Colo.(KRDO)-- A standoff is underway between a barricaded suspect and Pueblo Police at the Casa Del Sol apartment complex in Pueblo. The first reports of the standoff were reported to KRDO at around 2:40 P.M. Saturday. Pueblo Police confirmed that the barricaded suspect is wanted for multiple alleged armed...
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Murder-suicide investigation: 2 found dead in Pueblo

UPDATE: FRIDAY 12/23/2022 2:55 p.m. (PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) says the two deaths are now being investigated as a murder-suicide. This is the 27th homicide investigation of 2022. The identities of the men will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner. Anyone with additional information regarding this incident, should contact Detective […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Homicide suspect reportedly on acid while trying to break into police station, per court records

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A 36-year- old man was booked in the El Paso County Jail on second-degree murder charges after he attempted to break into a closed police station to turn himself in. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), Carlos Trejo attempted to get into the Falcon Police substation at 1:23 The post Homicide suspect reportedly on acid while trying to break into police station, per court records appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Dec. 23 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Austin Aragon, 25, is described as a Hispanic male, 5’02” tall, 130 pounds, with brown hair andhazel eyes. Aragon was previously featured on Safe Streets on April 1st, 2016. He has a […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Homicide victim killed on Pueblo’s East Side identified

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Coroner has identified a man found unresponsive on Pueblo’s East Side in December. The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) originally responded just before 9 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18 to the 2000 block of East 14th Street on a report of a person not breathing. After the arrival of police, […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Man sentenced to 32 years in prison for 2021 murder

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A man has been sentenced to 32 years in prison for the murder of a Colorado Springs man in May 2021, according to the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office. The DA said Lakoda Smith, who was 23 at the time of the murder, was sentenced to 32 years in prison for the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate shooting that left two men dead in North Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two men dead on the north side of town. The shooting is being investigated as a suspicious death. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a business for reported shots fired in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth St., just before 10:30 The post Police investigate shooting that left two men dead in North Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Police investigate shots fired report, find two men dead in Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department is investigating after finding two men dead on the north side of town. Thursday, officers were dispatched to a business for reported shots fired in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth St., just before 10:30 p.m. At the scene, police said officers found two men dead The post Police investigate shots fired report, find two men dead in Pueblo appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Young boy calls 911 after fire sparks in Cimarron Hills home

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews across southern Colorado battled a home fire in the Cimarron Hills area. Chief Andrew York with Cimarron Hills Fire Department tells 11 News the fire sparked around noon on White Mountain Drive. This is in the eastern part of Colorado Springs. As fire crews...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
9NEWS

Colorado woman scammed out of $1.6 million

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A widow from Douglas County fell victim to a romance fraud scheme which cost her more than $1.5 million. Federal authorities said the scheme began in January 2018 and lasted until October of that year. A Minnesota man has now been indicted on 21 charges related to the scam.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, CO
Community Policy