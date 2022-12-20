Read full article on original website
Couple explains why they are hiding their relationship while stuck at the border
CNN's David Culver speaks to two migrant women stuck at the southern border after making a dangerous journey.
Leaked notes from Chinese health officials estimate 250 million Covid-19 infections in December: reports
Almost 250 million people in China may have caught Covid-19 in the first 20 days of December, according to an internal estimate from the nation's top health officials, Bloomberg News and the Financial Times reported Friday.
Millions have the same 'bendy body' disease as my daughter. Why isn't the medical profession paying more attention?
Hypermobile Ehlers-Danlos syndrome is a connective tissue disorder. When Sarah Lazarus' daughter was diagnosed with it, she discovered that the majority of cases are going undiagnosed for decades.
As crematoriums fill up, China shifts how it counts Covid deaths
The prospect of a rising death toll, projected by some studies to be as high as one million, has become a thorny issue for a government that staked its legitimacy on "saving lives."
Exclusive: Iranian footballer is among dozens facing execution while the West is distracted by Christmas, supporters fear
Terrified Iranian families believe that while the Western world is preoccupied with Christmas celebrations, a wave of executions in the country is imminent following the recent protests.
A Covid-19 'senior wave' is driving up hospitalizations
This winter, Covid-19 trends are again on the rise across the country. For older adults, the situation is much more severe. Hospitalizations among seniors are nearing the peak from the Delta surge and rising fast, and the age gap has never been wider.
US believes Wagner mercenary group is expanding influence and took delivery of North Korean arms
Newly downgraded US intelligence suggests the Russian mercenary group Wagner has assumed expanded influence and is recruiting convicts -- including some with serious medical conditions -- from prisons to supplement Moscow's flagging military.
NASA and Russia weigh options for astronaut return after spacecraft leak
Officials at NASA and Russia's space agency, Roscosmos, are working to decide how to bring home several people at the International Space Station after a Russian Soyuz spacecraft sprang a leak last week.
FDA specifies Plan B emergency contraceptive does not cause abortions
The emergency contraceptive pill sold as Plan B One-Step does not prevent a fertilized egg from implanting in the womb and does not cause an abortion, the US Food and Drug Administration said Friday. The agency said it is updating the information included on the leaflet provided with the drug.
Her mom needed a new liver and kidney. See who became her match
A kidney failure diagnosis led to a seven-year battle for Marzena Stasieluk, who eventually needed a new kidney and a new liver. Her daughter, a nurse, stepped up to save her life ... twice. CNN's Adrienne Broaddus has more.
Scenes in major Beijing crematorium tell a different story from official Covid death numbers
Morgues and crematoriums in China are overflowed as Covid rages through the country despite no reporting on new Covid deaths. CNN's Selina Wang is in Beijing with the story.
