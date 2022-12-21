Laconia development team includes big-name firms – and a business owner who went bankrupt

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
high-profile.com
Fort Eddy Shopping Center Acquired for $30M
Concord, NH – Torrington Properties announced it acquired the Fort Eddy Shopping Center in Concord on Dec. 15 for $30 million. The 175,000sf shopping center is fully leased and is the current home of Shaw’s, Books-A-Million, Staples, Eastern Mountain Sports, Five Guys Burgers & Fries, GameStop, H&R Block, Moritomo Japanese Restaurant and more. The center joins Torrington’s growing list of recent retail and commercial acquisitions and developments.
nerej.com
Atlantic Capital finalizes sale of former Sears at Pheasant Ln. Mall
Nashua, NH Atlantic Capital Partners has completed the sale of the former Sears parcel at the Pheasant Lane Mall, a 12.25 acre site and one of the main anchor to the property. Justin Smith, head of capital markets, Sam Koonce, associate, and Cole Van Gelder, analyst, oversaw the transaction which had Atlantic Capital Partners exclusively representing seller securing the buyer. Details of the sale were not disclosed.
laconiadailysun.com
Granite VNA names Brita Murch human resources director
CONCORD — Granite VNA, formerly Concord Regional VNA and Central NH VNA & Hospice, has named Brita Murch director of human resources. In this role, she will oversee team member recruitment and experience, including developing, implementing, and evaluating ongoing human resource programs and initiatives to support employee engagement and retention.
Chick-fil-A is Coming to Newington, New Hampshire
Chick-fil-A is the largest fast food chain that specializes in chicken sandwiches in the country. It originated in Hapeville, Georgia, in 1946 and now has nearly 3,000 locations all over the U.S. It was recently shared to the Portsmouth, NH Facebook page that residents of the Seacoast will no longer...
WMUR.com
Last-minute shoppers fill New Hampshire stores
SALEM, N.H. — Last-minute shoppers rushed to cross things off their lists on Christmas Eve. Crowds were projected to be bigger than usual, partly because of the previous day's storm, and partly because of the day falling on a Saturday. "I drove by a retailer this morning and there...
laconiadailysun.com
Beth Bissonnette: Pregnancy centers great resource for women's health, STI checks
Reading the article "Reflecting national uptick, STIs appear to be on the rise in NH" in the Dec. 15 edition of The Sun, I am moved to remind your readers of the services provided by pregnancy centers. At Aspire Women’s Center in Laconia, Haven Pregnancy Services in Plymouth and Options for Women in Rochester, testing and treatment for the most common sexually transmitted infections — chlamydia and gonorrhea — is provided. Some centers charge a small fee.
foodmanufacturing.com
Ice Cream, Frozen Foods Retailer Violates Wage, Labor Laws
The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered more than $38,000 in back wages and damages for 26 workers at a New Hampshire ice cream and food retailer. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour Division found that Jamison’s Ice Cream LLC, operating as Sawyer’s Ice Cream, failed to pay full overtime wages to 25 workers and failed to pay two employees for travel time who were tasked with transporting seasonal workers to and from work, leading to significant Fair Labor Standards Act violations.
laconiadailysun.com
The Granite Beat: Why 'old school' cops and courts coverage still matters: A Q&A with Michael Mortensen
Michael Mortensen is a veteran journalist who has covered the Lakes Region for decades. He has filled just about every role possible within a newsroom. Most recently, he’s been the “courts and cops” reporter for The Laconia Daily Sun. This transcript has been edited for length and...
laconiadailysun.com
Future of St. Joseph Church remains uncertain
LACONIA — In August 2019, community activists formed a circle around St. Joseph Church downtown to plead that it not be demolished. That December, after months of organizing, they learned they had succeeded: the proposed sale had been terminated and the demolition delayed. Though nearly two years have passed...
WMUR.com
Alton recycling building collapses Friday during strong storm
ALTON, N.H. — The town recycling building in Alton collapsed on Friday as a powerful storm brought high winds to the state. No injuries were reported. >> In the video player above, see the latest reports about storm damage ^^. Town officials said recycling is suspended because of the...
New Hampshire panel axes funding for regional commuter rail
(The Center Square) – The New Hampshire Executive Council has nixed a plan to connect Boston's commuter rail system to the Granite State, which some have described as a "boondoggle" for the state's taxpayers. The Republican-controlled council voted 3-2 on Wednesday not to approve an amendment to the nearly $5.5 million contract with an engineering firm, which is conducting a federally funded analysis of the project feasibility. Council members who...
mainepublic.org
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers across Maine are without power Saturday
More than 200,000 Central Maine Power and Versant customers are without power this morning. CMP reports most of its outages are in York and Cumberland Counties. Versant reports the majority of its outages are in Aroostook, Hancock and Penobscot Counties. In a statement, Central Maine Power said that it had...
When Will Power Be Restored to the NH, ME Seacoast?
The rain is gone but the clean up and bitter cold remain following Friday's storm. Thousands of people spent a cold night in the dark as the power remained out following Friday's ferocious winds that included an exceptional 84 mph gust in Rye, according to the National Weather Service. Most other gusts were between 50 and 60 mph from the southwest bringing down trees, branches and power lines.
laconiadailysun.com
laconiadailysun.com
mynbc5.com
6 attacked by dog at pet care clinic in New Hampshire
Six people in Nashua are recovering after they were attacked by a large dog. The incident happened around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at a pet care clinic. Nashua fire said there were serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Several people went to the hospital. Two went by ambulance with bites to their upper body.
WMUR.com
Liquor commission says Portsmouth bar served alcohol to intoxicated man before crash
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — A Portsmouth bar is waiting for a hearing to decide if its liquor license will be suspended. This, after the liquor commission filed documents saying the bar served alcohol to a person who was intoxicated and was later involved in a deadly crash. News 9 learned...
Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured
Gregory and Evelyn Bunce of Saco, Maine, want the civil lawsuit to raise awareness of the dangers of storing loaded guns unlocked and in places that are easily accessed by children, according to their attorney. Vermont has no laws requiring the safe storage of firearms. Read the story on VTDigger here: Parents of 3-year-old who fatally shot himself sue Barre woman who left the gun unsecured.
newportdispatch.com
Police looking to identify man seen in Sharon
SHARON — Police say they are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred in Sharon last month. On November 28, authorities were notified of a vandalism and trespassing at a local property. The victim told police that someone cut a lock off of a gate blocking access to his...
Popular Fast Food Franchise is Making Its Way Into Massachusetts
Massachusetts will be getting its first taste of a well known fast food franchise that is finally making its way into a couple locations in the Bay State. Just last week, this nationally beloved taco chain announced that it would be opening up 80 new eateries. That includes 22 new ones in 2023, according to the food publication 'Eat This, Not That'. For the first time, since the company was founded way back in 1969, one of the states that its entering is Massachusetts. This particular taco chain is Taco John's.
Comments / 0