Westland, MI

The Flint Journal

State trooper working I-94 crash hit by vehicle going too fast for conditions

HAMTRAMCK, MI — A Michigan State Police trooper was hospitalized Friday night due to a crash caused by a car that lost control on I-94, police said. At about 10:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, a trooper was standing near her patrol car attending to an unrelated three-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene Street in Hamtramck when a passing driver lost control of their vehicle, police said.
HAMTRAMCK, MI
fox2detroit.com

MSP trooper hit by car pushed by another car that failed to move over

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was hit by a car pushed into her by another car while policing a crash on I-94 Friday night. MSP said the trooper was standing outside of her patrol car policing a 3-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene just before 10:30 p.m.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Saline police looking for wrong-way driver who jumped curb, hit pedestrian

SALINE, MIch. (FOX 2) - Saline police say a driver was going the wrong way before hopping the curb, hitting a pedestrian, and fleeing Wednesday night. According to police, a driver in a white SUV traveling the wrong way on Hall Street before going over the curb at Michigan Avenue and hitting the victim who was waiting to cross the road around 10:05 p.m.
thesalinepost.com

Saline Police Identify Person Involved in Hit & Run, Victim Released from Hospital

Police have identified the person involved in Wednesday's hit-and-run accident - but they aren't saying much else. "All I can share at this point is that the subject involved in the hit-and-run has been identified," Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said Friday morning. The victim in the incident, a 21-year-old...
fox2detroit.com

Shooting at Detroit barbershop leaves 2 people injured

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the city's west side. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a barbershop on Grand River near Southfield Freeway. Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of someone shot. On arrival, they located...
DETROIT, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Woman Injured In Hit & Run Crash With Pedestrian, Police Seek Public's Help

The Saline Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a 21-year-old Saline woman standing on a sidewalk in downtown Saline Wednesday evening. The woman suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said. Around 10:05 p.m., police and fire were dispatched for...
SALINE, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police investigating after man shot and killed on city's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday morning. The shooting happened at around 10:45 a.m. in the block of Banneker Ct, near E. Warren and Conner. Detroit police responded to the location after receiving reports of a shooting. On arrival, they...
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Drunken driver found passed out in running vehicle

WYANDOTTE — A 38-year-old Riverview man was found passed out inside his vehicle at 3:10 a.m. Dec. 11 with his foot on the brake, and the vehicle in drive, in an eastbound lane of Ford Avenue near 5th Street. Fearing that the unconscious man might move his foot off...
RIVERVIEW, MI

