SALINE, MIch. (FOX 2) - Saline police say a driver was going the wrong way before hopping the curb, hitting a pedestrian, and fleeing Wednesday night. According to police, a driver in a white SUV traveling the wrong way on Hall Street before going over the curb at Michigan Avenue and hitting the victim who was waiting to cross the road around 10:05 p.m.

2 DAYS AGO