Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same CityThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
5 Must-Try Michigan Hot Dog JointsEast Coast TravelerFlint, MI
She Flew To Detroit To Visit A Friend. She Never Returned.The Vivid Faces of the VanishedDetroit, MI
Detroit Lions Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsDetroit, MI
The Unsolved Murder of Chelsea Small: Caught on Camera Killed in Broad DaylightNikTaylor, MI
Related
State trooper working I-94 crash hit by vehicle going too fast for conditions
HAMTRAMCK, MI — A Michigan State Police trooper was hospitalized Friday night due to a crash caused by a car that lost control on I-94, police said. At about 10:25 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23, a trooper was standing near her patrol car attending to an unrelated three-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene Street in Hamtramck when a passing driver lost control of their vehicle, police said.
fox2detroit.com
MSP trooper hit by car pushed by another car that failed to move over
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Michigan State Police trooper was hit by a car pushed into her by another car while policing a crash on I-94 Friday night. MSP said the trooper was standing outside of her patrol car policing a 3-car crash on eastbound I-94 near Chene just before 10:30 p.m.
fox2detroit.com
Saline police looking for wrong-way driver who jumped curb, hit pedestrian
SALINE, MIch. (FOX 2) - Saline police say a driver was going the wrong way before hopping the curb, hitting a pedestrian, and fleeing Wednesday night. According to police, a driver in a white SUV traveling the wrong way on Hall Street before going over the curb at Michigan Avenue and hitting the victim who was waiting to cross the road around 10:05 p.m.
thesalinepost.com
Saline Police Identify Person Involved in Hit & Run, Victim Released from Hospital
Police have identified the person involved in Wednesday's hit-and-run accident - but they aren't saying much else. "All I can share at this point is that the subject involved in the hit-and-run has been identified," Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said Friday morning. The victim in the incident, a 21-year-old...
fox2detroit.com
Shooting at Detroit barbershop leaves 2 people injured
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that injured two people on the city's west side. The shooting happened Saturday afternoon at a barbershop on Grand River near Southfield Freeway. Police say they responded to the location after receiving reports of someone shot. On arrival, they located...
thesalinepost.com
Saline Woman Injured In Hit & Run Crash With Pedestrian, Police Seek Public's Help
The Saline Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run crash that injured a 21-year-old Saline woman standing on a sidewalk in downtown Saline Wednesday evening. The woman suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening, Saline Police Chief Marlene Radzik said. Around 10:05 p.m., police and fire were dispatched for...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating after man shot and killed on city's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Thursday morning. The shooting happened at around 10:45 a.m. in the block of Banneker Ct, near E. Warren and Conner. Detroit police responded to the location after receiving reports of a shooting. On arrival, they...
Troy Police investigating after resident sent $3,100 check, threatened by scammer
Police are investigating after a Troy resident was targeted and then threatened by a scammer. The incident involved emails, phone calls and a check sent in the mail.
Masked suspects rob delivery driver at gunpoint on Detroit's west side
Detroit police are working to find two alleged thieves who held up a delivery driver on the city’s west side on Wednesday afternoon. The robbers wore ski masks and fled in an SUV.
10-year-old stabbed by 9-year-old with pocket knife at Westland school bus stop: police
Westland Police are questioning a fourth-grader and his parent after another fourth-grader was stabbed in the hand and leg. Police say both children involved are students at Schweitzer Elementary School in the Wayne-Westland School District.
downriversundaytimes.com
Drunken driver found passed out in running vehicle
WYANDOTTE — A 38-year-old Riverview man was found passed out inside his vehicle at 3:10 a.m. Dec. 11 with his foot on the brake, and the vehicle in drive, in an eastbound lane of Ford Avenue near 5th Street. Fearing that the unconscious man might move his foot off...
MDHHS Macomb County office forced to close after building damaged in vehicle crash
A Macomb County Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) office is closed on Thursday following a traffic crash that hit the building, officials said.
fox2detroit.com
Oakland County road crews expect to be salting, plowing for next 36-48 hours
Road crews from Oakland County considered the work done overnight a success after many of the streets remained ice-free Friday morning. That may not last however, as the 'double whammy' of wind and temperatures may make any snow and ice melt refreeze.
WTOL-TV
Semi destroys Sylvania Twp. home early Thursday
Three people were inside the home at the time of the crash. Nobody was injured.
Rumors of an active shooter at Somerset mall on Friday are false, according to Troy Police
The Troy Police Department wants the public to know that rumors on social media about an “active shooter” incident at the mall, on W. Big Beaver Road, Friday morning were false.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police chopper helps officers catch suspect who shot woman in neck at gas station
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect who shot a 19-year-old woman in the neck at a Detroit gas station early Wednesday was arrested after fleeing police. Police were looking for the suspect after the shooting at a Sunoco on Livernois and Davison around 12:30 a.m. According to Detroit Police Deputy...
LIVE TRAFFIC: Check the map before your drive
As winter weather rolls into metro Detroit, MDOT has reported a number of issues on area roads Friday.
A Detroit Grandmother Vanished And Eight Years Later, Her Granddaughter Disappeared From The Same City
Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier and Mia PattersonPhoto byThe Charley Project. 56-year-old Carlita Yvette Gentry Lohmeier is a widow who lived in Detroit, Michigan. Carlita is a mother to adult children whom she loved dearly.
fox2detroit.com
Man shoots woman in neck, steals her necklace at Detroit gas station
A 19-year-old woman said a group of men were arguing with a clerk at a Detroit gas station before one of the men came outside, choked her, stole her necklace, and shot her. The shooter has been arrested, but she's worried because the others who were with him are still out there.
fox2detroit.com
Massive blaze breaks out Detroit warehouse on city's east side
No one was injured in a blaze that was upgraded to a four-alarm fire Friday morning after a large vacant building became engulfed in flames. The wind from the winter storm that rolled through made battling it very difficult.
Comments / 0