The Lady Panthers had no answer for the twin towers, the Veltrop sisters, in the Morrison lineup as they lost to the Fillies on the road 53-19 Tuesday night. The Panthers trailed 13-5 after the first quarter and got within 5 with 6 minutes left in the first half. Unfortunately, EP would only score 2 points the rest of the half to trail 25-13 heading to the locker room.

MORRISON, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO