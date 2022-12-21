Read full article on original website
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Kewanee man on drug chargesSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Kewaneeans' generosity brightens Christmas for nursing home residentsMike BerryKewanee, IL
Software purchase expected to modernize operations at Kewanee Park DistrictSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
Mike Berry column: A new era for local newsMike BerryKewanee, IL
Traffic lights plaguing Kewanee motorists fixed nowSusan DeVilderKewanee, IL
aroundptown.com
Lions Deliver (photos)
The Prophetstown Lions concluded their annual Toy Drive on Tuesday as they delivered gifts to families in the Prophetstown and Lyndon areas after gathering and wrapping hundreds of donated items. Thirty-two families including eight-four children were the beneficiaries of the communities’ donations for children from Pre-K through high school.
aroundptown.com
All-Western Illinois Golf Names Geuns
Erie-Prophetstown sophomore Blake Geuns has been named as an honorable mention on the 2022 Moline Dispatch All-Western Illinois Golf Team. Congratulations Blake on this wonderful honor. Geuns also brought home several team awards at the end of the season.
aroundptown.com
Light Up The Park 2022(video)
The third year of Light Up The Park in Prophetstown brought more lights and imagination to the event as it continues to grow as an annual part of Prophetstown’s Christmas events. The display was scheduled to be open this Friday but severe weather conditions prompted the cancellation of the...
aroundptown.com
Rock Falls Centennial Park Displayed Cancelled
Melinda Jones, Director of Tourism & Events, Rock Falls. With the upcoming forecast for Friday, December 23rd, the Coloma Township Park District and Rock Falls Tourism have decided it would be best to cancel the final night of the Holiday Light Display at Centennial Park. We are sorry for any inconveniences, but this is for the safety of all.
aroundptown.com
Pat’s Table Christmas Dinner (photos)
The Pat’s Table Organization hosted its annual Christmas Dinner last Monday. Approximately 75 meals were served with the help of volunteers from FNB in Prophetstown. Pat’s Table will resume with a meal on Monday, February 13th at 5PM.
aroundptown.com
Lady Panthers Flattened By Fillies
The Lady Panthers had no answer for the twin towers, the Veltrop sisters, in the Morrison lineup as they lost to the Fillies on the road 53-19 Tuesday night. The Panthers trailed 13-5 after the first quarter and got within 5 with 6 minutes left in the first half. Unfortunately, EP would only score 2 points the rest of the half to trail 25-13 heading to the locker room.
aroundptown.com
Elks Free Podiatry Clinic, January 19
Submitted by Kim Spengler, Illinois Elks Children’s Care. Illinois Elks Children’s Care Corporation in cooperation with Northwest District Elks Lodges will sponsor a free children’s podiatry assessment clinic on Thursday, January 19, 2023 at Morrison Family Care Clinic, located at 303 N. Jackson Street Morrison with Dr. David Yeager as the clinician in charge.
aroundptown.com
Erie Fugitive Arrested
Some Information provided by Lee County Sheriff’s Office. 35-year-old Jake Verkruysse, of Erie, who violated his terms of release on charges stemming from a break-in, was taken into custody in rural Henry County, by the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Illinois State Police on Tuesday after three days of freedom.
