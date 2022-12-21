Read full article on original website
Free throws win games, and the Bangor Girls Basketball Team proved that Thursday night, going 14-20 in the 4th Quarter and beating the Lawrence Bulldogs 62-52 at Red Barry Gym in Bangor on December 22nd. Bangor jumped out to a 19-9 lead, but then Lawrence outscored Bangor 23-14 in the...
In a battle of unbeatens, the Brewer Boys Basketball Team erupted in the 2nd Half for 53 points while holding Cony to just 12 points and turned a relatively close game at the half to a runaway win 94-44 in Augusta on Thursday, December 22nd. Brewer led 20-14 at the...
Congratulations to Nokomis High School's Camryn King who was voted Winter Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week. Aaron Donovan - Hampden Academy Goalie - Donovan had 50 saves in the Hampden Academy-Bangor 2-2 draw on December 14th. Makayla Emerson - Old Town - Emerson had 22 points, 4...
The Brewer Witches Girl's Basketball Team fell to Cony 66-47 in Brewer on Thursday, December 22nd as the Rams drained 12 3-pointers. Cony took a 17-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 28-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored Cony 16-12 in the 3rd Quarter to cut Cony's lead to 5 points, 40-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team used a dominant 3rd Quarter, outscoring Presque Isle 24-8 to beat the Wildcats at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth 66-38 on Thursday, December 22nd. The game was tied at the end of the 1st Quarter 10-10, and it was 23-20 at the end of the 1st...
The Hermon Girls Basketball Team doubled up Bucksport 48-24 in Hermon on Wednesday, December 21st. Hermon led 10-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks put the game away in the 3rd Quarter outscoring the Golden Bucks 13-4 to take a 37-17 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
The Cony Rams visit the Brewer Witches in girls' varsity basketball on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. The live broadcast will begin below at 6 PM from Brewer High School. A replay of the game will be available here after it has been processed. To watch past games on Ticket TV,...
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
Rest assured, BPD is working hard to make sure no one rips off your holiday deliveries!. This is the time of the year when the USPS, UPS, and Fed-Ex, are busting their butts to make sure you get your packages. Unfortunately, that also means an uptick in the dreaded phenomenon of "porch pirates".
