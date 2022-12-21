ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bangor, ME

92.9 The Ticket

Brewer Girls Fall to Cony as Rams Drain 12 3's 66-47 [STATS]

The Brewer Witches Girl's Basketball Team fell to Cony 66-47 in Brewer on Thursday, December 22nd as the Rams drained 12 3-pointers. Cony took a 17-6 lead at the end of the 1st Quarter and led 28-19 at the end of the 1st Half. Brewer outscored Cony 16-12 in the 3rd Quarter to cut Cony's lead to 5 points, 40-35 at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
BREWER, ME
Ellsworth Girls Beat Presque Isle 66-38 [STATS]

The Ellsworth Girls Basketball Team used a dominant 3rd Quarter, outscoring Presque Isle 24-8 to beat the Wildcats at Katsiaficas Gymnasium in Ellsworth 66-38 on Thursday, December 22nd. The game was tied at the end of the 1st Quarter 10-10, and it was 23-20 at the end of the 1st...
ELLSWORTH, ME
Hermon Girls Double Up Bucksport 48-24 [STATS]

The Hermon Girls Basketball Team doubled up Bucksport 48-24 in Hermon on Wednesday, December 21st. Hermon led 10-7 at the end of the 1st Quarter and 24-14 at the end of the 1st Half. The Hawks put the game away in the 3rd Quarter outscoring the Golden Bucks 13-4 to take a 37-17 lead at the end of the 3rd Quarter.
HERMON, ME
Beware Bangor…Holiday Porch Pirate Season Is Here

Rest assured, BPD is working hard to make sure no one rips off your holiday deliveries!. This is the time of the year when the USPS, UPS, and Fed-Ex, are busting their butts to make sure you get your packages. Unfortunately, that also means an uptick in the dreaded phenomenon of "porch pirates".
BANGOR, ME
Brewer, ME
