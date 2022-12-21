Read full article on original website
spectrumnews1.com
Orange County reaches ‘high’ spread level of COVID-19
SANTA ANA, Calif. (CNS) — While officials announced Thursday Orange County has moved into the "high" level of COVID-19 transmission, an epidemiologist said there are signs COVID-19 hospitalizations may have leveled off. What You Need To Know. Orange County Health Care Agency officials encouraged residents to get up to...
spectrumnews1.com
Travelers face flight cancellations, delays out of LAX
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Some holiday travelers can expect some unwanted gifts as flight cancellations and delays greet them at Los Angeles International Airport Friday. A freezing winter storm moving across the country is creating a travel nightmare before Christmas on one of the busiest travel days of the holiday season.
spectrumnews1.com
Karen Bass adds LA community college chancellor to transition team
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass named Los Angeles Community College District Chancellor Francisco Rodriguez to serve on her transition advisory team Saturday. The transition team — which consists of 103 members — will provide advice and counsel through the first 100 days of Bass' administration....
spectrumnews1.com
Average gas price increases for first time since early November
LOS ANGELES (CNS) — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County increased for the first time in 44 days Saturday, rising four-tenths of a cent to $4.429. The average price had dropped 42 of the previous 43 days, decreasing $1.106, including three-tenths...
Man who escaped LA County conservation camp arrested in Modesto
MODESTO, Calif. — A man who escaped from Acton Conservation Camp in Los Angeles County was found and arrested in Modesto after weeks on the run. Juan Avina, 39, walked away from the camp Dec. 2 and was arrested without incident around 4 p.m. Thursday, according to a press release from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation. He was a "minimum-security incarcerated person," according to officials.
wchsnetwork.com
Man to be extradited to California for attempted murder following arrest in Charleston
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A man arrested in Charleston for an attempted murder in Los Angeles will be extradited to California in the coming days. Brandon Dixon, 25, appeared virtually before Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tera Salango Thursday morning for an extradition hearing. Kanawha County Assistant Prosecutor Debra Rusnak asked...
spectrumnews1.com
Karen Bass on her new role as LA's mayor
Los Angeles mayor Karen Bass met with a delegation from Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration on Thursday to discuss the city’s homelessness crisis following unanimous votes on Bass’ homelessness strategy from city council and the LA County Board of Supervisors. Prior to her meeting, the newly elected mayor spoke with “Inside the Issues” host Alex Cohen about her decision to declare a state of emergency on homelessness on her first day in office.
spectrumnews1.com
Low-income tenants worry city of LA's efforts to acquire building are taking too long
LOS ANGELES — When Chinatown resident, Marina Maalouf gets stressed out, she goes outside to a garden steps away from her apartment. Maalouf, 66, has lived in the Hillside Villa apartment building for 25 years, creating lifelong memories and raising three children. But she says when the building owner...
spectrumnews1.com
LA City Council member Kevin de León responds to fourth recall attempt
LOS ANGELES — It’s been 2 1/2 months since Kevin de León engaged in racist remarks with fellow Council members Nury Martinez and Gil Cedillo in a leaked audio recording. Despite numerous calls for his resignation from all levels of government, a censure from LA City Council and a fist fight with an activist during a holiday party, de León reiterated he is not stepping down and responded to the most recent petition for his recall Friday in an appearance on Blog Talk Radio’s Earl Ofari Hutchinson Show.
spectrumnews1.com
Key affordable housing projects around Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — As the year winds down, Orange County leaders are planning for the next chapter in an enduring statewide problem: homelessness. The county has enjoyed millions in funding for new projects, including reclamation efforts of old hotels and land purchases for new homes that will benefit the homeless or people at risk of homelessness. Key funding has come from Project Homekey, an initiative to buy up old properties, usually hotels and motels, and convert them into affordable housing or permanent supportive housing for people with registered disabilities.
foxla.com
Wood burning ban extended for LA, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino counties
The South Coast Air Quality Management District has extended a mandatory prohibition on indoor and outdoor wood burning in much of the Southland through Tuesday due to a forecast of high air pollution in the area. The residential wood-burning ban will be in effect until at least 11:59 p.m. Tuesday....
daycreekhowl.org
New Food Compost Law Affects California Residents
Have you noticed the new food waste barrels that popped up in our school cafeteria before Thanksgiving break? They are the result of a new law here in California that’s made them a common sight in schools all over our state. But what is the purpose of these new bins?
spectrumnews1.com
Rent control takes effect in Pasadena; tenants now eligible for rent rollback
PASADENA, Calif. — Pasadena renters will begin to see the effects of Measure H on Thursday. Last month, Pasadena voters approved the rent control ballot initiative, which restricts the amounts landlords can increase rent, rolls back rent and provides eviction protections. Here are the key Measure H provisions taking effect.
goldrushcam.com
Riverside County Man Arrested on Federal Complaint Alleging Armed Robbery Spree Last Month That Targeted Businesses in Orange County
December 21, 2022 - LOS ANGELES – A Riverside County man was arrested today on a federal criminal complaint alleging he committed eight armed robberies – and two attempted armed robberies – of businesses, mostly restaurants, during a week-long crime spree last month. George Arizon, 27, of...
newsantaana.com
Santa Ana residents will be able to consume marijuana at lounges and events as of Jan. 1
The Santa Ana City Council unanimously approved an ordinance in October to amend the municipal code as well as tax rates related to cannabis retail, cultivation, manufacturing and distribution. The new ordinance will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Voters approved these new measures, which will lower tax rates...
Sheriff's K-9 killed in Gardena SWAT standoff
A K-9 Detail dog with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. was shot and killed in the line of duty during a SWAT standoff early Thursday night.Gardena Police said a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting in the neighborhood had been isolated for about 33 hours in an apartment on the 1800 block of W. 145th St. Gardena Police requested assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Dept. at 5:42 p.m. Thursday.L.A. County Sheriff's Special Enforcement Bureau and a K-9 unit responded. The sheriff's team reportedly forced their way into the apartment, and the suspect fired, killing the K-9....
californiaglobe.com
LA Motel Owners Fight Back Against Mayor Bass’ Homeless Housing Plans
A new initiative by Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass to move the homeless into hotels and motels across the city while affordable housing units are built received stiff resistance from hotel and motel owners this week. They say they will oppose the program as much as they legally can. The...
pasadenanow.com
Pasadena Woman Beaten to Death Thursday, Suspect in Custody
[Editor’s note: This story incorrectly stated the day of the incident ion an earlier version. It has been corrected]. Police said a 60-year-old Pasadena woman was beaten to death in Pasadena on Thursday afternoon and a suspect is in custody. Lt. Rudy Lemos told Pasadena Now that officers were...
spectrumnews1.com
Skip the cash register at new Hudson Nonstop shop in LAX Terminal 3
LOS ANGELES — Travelers through the new Delta terminal at Los Angeles International Airport will be able to shop without stopping at a checkout counter at the airport’s first Hudson Nonstop store. A partnership with Amazon, the new Hudson shop uses the retail giant’s Just Walk Out and...
vvng.com
Hesperia seeks 2nd property seizure through eminent domain; eyes 19 acres near California Aqueduct
HESPERIA, Calif. (VVNG.com) – City Council will vote on whether or not to use eminent domain to take vacant land near the California Aqueduct for its plan to construct a water retention basin, making it the second eminent domain proposal that will be presented Tuesday. The first up for...
