This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensMinneapolis, MN
One confirmed fatality after shooting at Mall of AmericaLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Two rob Vermillion State Bank in Inver Grove Heights, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCInver Grove Heights, MN
If you live in Missouri and have a craving for a fresh White Castle burger, you have to drive to Columbia or St. LouisCJ CoombsMinneapolis, MN
The Eagan Police Department has issued an update on the search for Bryce BorcaLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Report: Alcohol-related disease the leading reason for liver transplants
MINNEAPOLIS — In the United States, the most common reason a person needs a liver transplant is alcohol-associated liver disease, according to an annual report published in the American Journal of Transplantation. The report, published in March of this year, analyzed numbers from 2020. Dr. Nicholas Lim, Associate Professor...
MedCity News
BCBS Minnesota, Minnesota Oncology Achieve 10% Cost Reduction Through Value-based Contract
After moving away from a fee-for-service model in 2019, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Minnesota Oncology announced last week that its value-based model has achieved promising results. The five-year value-based agreement rewards Minnesota Oncology if the total cost of care for BCBS Minnesota members with employer group...
As Minnesota lawmakers consider requiring opioid overdose-reversal drugs in schools, Bloomington is leading the way
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- At Oak Grove Middle School, tucked inside the cabinet storing the automated external defibrillator for emergencies is another life-saving tool: naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.The medication is stocked in all Bloomington Public Schools -- middle and high schools also have the nasal spray version, known by the brand name Narcan. It's part of a strategy by district leaders who say they are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best at a time when even children aren't spared from the opioid crisis, now largely fueled by the highly potent fentanyl."Schools are a...
mprnews.org
A drastically different life: Minneapolis woman shares her continued COVID struggle
More than 3500 Americans have died from long COVID, according to a new report from the CDC. But long COVID doesn’t have to kill you to completely derail your life. Ten to 15 percent of Americans — that’s millions of people — are living with long COVID, defined by the CDC as symptoms lasting weeks or months after infection.
Doctor warns to look for signs of 'holiday heart'
MINNEAPOLIS — While you're celebrating the holidays, don't forget about your heart health. More cardiac deaths occur on Christmas than on any other day of the year, according to the American Heart Association. "Holiday heart is often what we call it," said Dr. Courtney Jordan Baechler, a preventative cardiologist...
tcbmag.com
Open Letter: Why Johnny Can’t Read?
We have just finished an election cycle, and the usual political keen was heard about the decline in our public schools. This is not the first time headlines have underscored educational underperformance. In 1955, Dr. Rudolf Flesch wrote a national bestseller, Why Johnny Can’t Read. It was a bestseller for 37 weeks. Dr. Flesch blamed reading underperformance on the “whole word” (instead of phonics) teaching methodology. Parenthetically, you can always tell a person who learned to read by identifying “whole words” instead of phonics; they can’t spell. At the same time, a movie was released that highlighted the status of education in urban high schools: Blackboard Jungle. The movie had a profound impact on the way people viewed urban high schools as dangerous and threatened by (quaint phrase) juvenile delinquents.
The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian
The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
As some hospitals roll out MyChart charges, MN hospitals appear to hold back
MINNEAPOLIS — Some health systems in Chicago, San Francisco and Cleveland are now charging patients for sending certain messages to doctors through online portals like MyChart. While prescription refills, scheduling visits, and asking follow-up questions shortly after a visit would likely not result in a charge, sending a picture...
redlakenationnews.com
Frostbite patient tells how the cold landed him in the Hennepin Healthcare burn unit
As Minnesotans brace for a blizzard on the first official day of winter - and the arctic blast that's expected to follow - Jeffrey Love has a message for anybody who plans to venture outdoors. "Pay attention to what your body is telling you," he said. "This is serious." Love,...
Be Aware of Social Media Hoax! No Revoke Yet for Popular Minnesota Festival.
Now a days, you really can't believe everything you see on social media. You need to question almost anything and everything. Which is a little sad, but it's smart. How many times have you seen false posts about a celebrity death, only to find out, it was a hoax. Probably too many times to count by now.
This City in Minnesota Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, one city in the beautiful state of Minnesota was ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
redlakenationnews.com
'Life-threatening' cold has shelters and outreach workers scrambling to get homeless inside
Men and women were huddling in the small chapel of the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center homeless shelter in downtown Minneapolis to stay warm. Nearby at the Higher Ground shelter, more than a dozen sleeping pads on the floor would expand capacity for the night. In south Minneapolis, outreach workers...
Color film a hot commodity as younger generation gains interest in classic photography
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Jason Brown has worked at National Camera Exchange for 15 years, but the store manager says he's never seen so many people clamoring for point-and-shoot film cameras. He started seeing the trend around two years ago. "Photography in general became more interesting to people," Brown...
State's largest shelter for those experiencing homelessness responds to federal plan
MINNEAPOLIS — Hours after the Biden-Harris Administration announced a plan to reduce homelessness 25% by 2025, Minnesota’s largest shelter for families experiencing homelessness said they'd welcome the focused effort. But Grace Rieck, the director of shelter operations at People Serving People also acknowledged the plan may be a...
ccxmedia.org
Six Maple Grove Businesses Fail Alcohol Compliance Checks, Blame Placed on Staffing Shortages
Six Maple Grove businesses face liquor license suspensions and fines after getting caught serving alcohol to minors during recent compliance checks conducted by police. Common themes heard for the failures range from staffing shortages to difficulties finding good employees. “I have been in this industry for 36 years, the last...
Energy companies urge conservation to avoid higher bills
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — With record-cold temperatures settling in across the country, energy companies are urging customers to be proactive. Xcel Energy said an increase in wholesale natural gas prices might last a couple of days as production of and demand for natural gas goes up. The wholesale cost is passed on directly to customers.
Minimal cancellations at MSP Wednesday as passengers take flight for the holidays
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — For the most part it was smooth sailing for passengers in and out of MSP Wednesday. The FAA grounded flights for about a hour Wednesday night as airport officials worked to clear the runways, and switch flight path directions due to the wind. Once that was...
Want a Winter Adventure? Stay in an AirBnB Castle in Minnesota
Haunted house or castle AIrBnB? If you are looking for somewhere that has some character and maybe a bit of spookiness, if that's your thing, these castle AIrBnB rentals might be just the thing for you. There are three different "Castle" AirBnB rentals in Minnesota that I could find. The...
ccxmedia.org
New Hope Woman Reunites with Cat Thanks to Persistent Neighbor
Lori Hackett still remembers how she felt when her cat named Fitz accidentally got out of her New Hope home in November. “Devastated immediately,” recalled Hackett. “It’s just a really big earth and you are looking for a little cat.”. By the time night fell on that...
Hennepin Healthcare will soon begin a major overhaul that will reshape its downtown Minneapolis hospital campus over the next several years.
State of play: Hennepin County Medical Center consists of several concrete-heavy buildings cobbled together over eight city blocks near U.S. Bank Stadium. Hennepin County Administrator David Hough told Axios those buildings are beyond their useful life. What's happening: Eventually, Hennepin Healthcare intends to build a new inpatient hospital tower at...
