Minnetonka, MN

CBS Minnesota

As Minnesota lawmakers consider requiring opioid overdose-reversal drugs in schools, Bloomington is leading the way

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. --  At Oak Grove Middle School, tucked inside the cabinet storing the automated external defibrillator for emergencies is another life-saving tool: naloxone, which can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose.The medication is stocked in all Bloomington Public Schools -- middle and high schools also have the nasal spray version, known by the brand name Narcan. It's part of a strategy by district leaders who say they are preparing for the worst, but hoping for the best at a time when even children aren't spared from the opioid crisis, now largely fueled by the highly potent fentanyl."Schools are a...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
KARE 11

Doctor warns to look for signs of 'holiday heart'

MINNEAPOLIS — While you're celebrating the holidays, don't forget about your heart health. More cardiac deaths occur on Christmas than on any other day of the year, according to the American Heart Association. "Holiday heart is often what we call it," said Dr. Courtney Jordan Baechler, a preventative cardiologist...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
tcbmag.com

Open Letter: Why Johnny Can’t Read?

We have just finished an election cycle, and the usual political keen was heard about the decline in our public schools. This is not the first time headlines have underscored educational underperformance. In 1955, Dr. Rudolf Flesch wrote a national bestseller, Why Johnny Can’t Read. It was a bestseller for 37 weeks. Dr. Flesch blamed reading underperformance on the “whole word” (instead of phonics) teaching methodology. Parenthetically, you can always tell a person who learned to read by identifying “whole words” instead of phonics; they can’t spell. At the same time, a movie was released that highlighted the status of education in urban high schools: Blackboard Jungle. The movie had a profound impact on the way people viewed urban high schools as dangerous and threatened by (quaint phrase) juvenile delinquents.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Minnesota Reformer

The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian

The decision by the University Board of Regents last week to approve President Joan Gabel’s $130,000 annual moonlighting arrangement as a member of the Board of Directors of Securian Financial couldn’t be more tone deaf. Tuition is rising, faculty and staff salaries are being squeezed, and the institution is about to ask the Legislature for […] The post The president of the University of Minnesota should not be moonlighting for Securian appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Energy companies urge conservation to avoid higher bills

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota — With record-cold temperatures settling in across the country, energy companies are urging customers to be proactive. Xcel Energy said an increase in wholesale natural gas prices might last a couple of days as production of and demand for natural gas goes up. The wholesale cost is passed on directly to customers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

New Hope Woman Reunites with Cat Thanks to Persistent Neighbor

Lori Hackett still remembers how she felt when her cat named Fitz accidentally got out of her New Hope home in November. “Devastated immediately,” recalled Hackett. “It’s just a really big earth and you are looking for a little cat.”. By the time night fell on that...
NEW HOPE, MN
Axios

Hennepin Healthcare will soon begin a major overhaul that will reshape its downtown Minneapolis hospital campus over the next several years.

State of play: Hennepin County Medical Center consists of several concrete-heavy buildings cobbled together over eight city blocks near U.S. Bank Stadium. Hennepin County Administrator David Hough told Axios those buildings are beyond their useful life. What's happening: Eventually, Hennepin Healthcare intends to build a new inpatient hospital tower at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
