Snow falling across southwest Idaho today

BOISE, Idaho — After a frigid day yesterday, temperatures will remain cold. The high temperature will jump into the mid-20s today. We'll see periods of snow across the Treasure Valley throughout the day. The mountains will see sustained snowfall for most of the day. The snow will be lighter...
Idaho8.com

Isolated Freezing Rain and snow for Christmas

TONIGHT: We will have stray snow showers across the region tonight with more isolated and scattered snow showers out for western WY. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the lower 20's. CHRISTMAS: Isolated rounds of freezing rain and snow showers are expected to be...
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Winter safety tips for heating and fireplaces

BOISE, Idaho — With temperatures well below freezing this week, more people are staying inside to warm up. KTVB spoke with two companies for tips on how to safely maintain your HVAC system, and make sure your fireplace is safe. HVAC Maintenance. Western Heating & Air Conditioning says they...
MIX 106

Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]

Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
eastidahonews.com

Just how cold is it in eastern Idaho?

IDAHO FALLS — A frigid arctic blast has worked its way into eastern Idaho bringing some of the coldest temperatures our area has seen in a while. So just how cold has it been over the past 24 hours?. Pocatello. 9 a.m. Thursday: -11 degrees. Coldest temp overnight: -28...
KIDO Talk Radio

3 Places To Warm Up With Your Clothes Off In Idaho [Pics]

How do you plan on staying warm this winter, nude hot springs?. A great way to stay warm this winter is the obvious, HOT SPRINGS! But you should be careful which ones you go to, especially if you're new to the area. I'm no scientist so I found Tophotsprings.com to educate you and me on what makes these hot springs work "Idaho’s geothermal activity causes natural hot springs to pop up all over the state, and soaking in this mineral rich water is an experience unique to any other."
KIVI-TV

Arctic air settles into region, dangerously cold conditions

Idaho is on the western edge of an arctic air mass that has traveled southeast through the country hitting everywhere from Texas to Florida. Our temperatures are well-below today in the region. The Treasure and Magic Valley are looking at highs in the teens, while the wind chill will cause those "feel like" temperatures to be in the single digits or near zero.
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Snowman delivery service? Yep, Boise has it.

BOISE, Idaho — Some things just catch your eye. A truck full of snow people probably falls into that category. “We're out here delivering snowmen. We got a truckload of snowballs and a round of deliveries to do so, we can get people setup for Christmas," said Keith Anderson.
boisestatepublicradio.org

Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front

The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit. Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.
MIX 106

The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think

When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
Big Country News

Hit and run is Latest in Series of Collisions Involving Idaho Snow Plows

IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating another collision involving a snow plow that occurred on Friday afternoon in southern Idaho. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on US26, east of Idaho Falls at milepost 344, in Bonneville County. The plow was reportedly plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Idaho Transportation Department plow out-of-service.
