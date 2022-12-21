Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Boise Breweries: Best Places For Good Tasting Beer and Great AtmospheresIdaho UncoveredBoise, ID
4 Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on 12/20Adrian HolmanBoise, ID
11 Crazy Idaho Airbnb Rentals - Stay In A Giant PotatoIdaho UncoveredIdaho State
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Related
Winter weather impacts holiday travel around the Treasure Valley
BOISE, Idaho — A fresh snowfall can mean many different things for people. It provided a day of fun for sledders who flocked to Camel's Back Park to race down its hill. But snow can also mean a headache for holiday travelers. Weather conditions throughout the region led to...
Post Register
Snow falling across southwest Idaho today
BOISE, Idaho — After a frigid day yesterday, temperatures will remain cold. The high temperature will jump into the mid-20s today. We'll see periods of snow across the Treasure Valley throughout the day. The mountains will see sustained snowfall for most of the day. The snow will be lighter...
Idaho8.com
Isolated Freezing Rain and snow for Christmas
TONIGHT: We will have stray snow showers across the region tonight with more isolated and scattered snow showers out for western WY. Winds will be light between 5-10 mph. Low temperatures get down to the lower 20's. CHRISTMAS: Isolated rounds of freezing rain and snow showers are expected to be...
Winter safety tips for heating and fireplaces
BOISE, Idaho — With temperatures well below freezing this week, more people are staying inside to warm up. KTVB spoke with two companies for tips on how to safely maintain your HVAC system, and make sure your fireplace is safe. HVAC Maintenance. Western Heating & Air Conditioning says they...
Is It Illegal To Eat Fresh Roadkill In Idaho? [Resources & Pics]
Boise, Idaho. Are you new to conservationist living and salvaging? Salvaging is a subject and practice Idaho Fish and Game takes quite seriously. Whether you hunt or you're interest stops at safe salvaging, education is vitally important. KNOW BETTER do better. The gallery below is a resource for Idaho's newest...
Look! Boise Reacts to Warning Against Warming Up Your Car
Boise, Idaho. Idahoans are fine folks with a lot to say. We're unapologetically opinionated and proud to be so. This is never truer than when an entity, an authority, or a Joe Shmoe tells us how to run our lives or, our cars. On Dec. 22, an article shared by...
Snownado/Snow Devil: Rare phenomenon captured on video in Idaho
POCATELLO, Idaho – Snownado or Snow Devil? No matter what you call it, you can bet you’ve seen something rare, according to the World Meteorological Organization. The Snownado was captured on video by the Idaho Transportation Department. A staff member was driving on US-30 over Fish Creek Summit. He was using a GoPro camera to capture some stock footage when...
eastidahonews.com
Just how cold is it in eastern Idaho?
IDAHO FALLS — A frigid arctic blast has worked its way into eastern Idaho bringing some of the coldest temperatures our area has seen in a while. So just how cold has it been over the past 24 hours?. Pocatello. 9 a.m. Thursday: -11 degrees. Coldest temp overnight: -28...
3 Places To Warm Up With Your Clothes Off In Idaho [Pics]
How do you plan on staying warm this winter, nude hot springs?. A great way to stay warm this winter is the obvious, HOT SPRINGS! But you should be careful which ones you go to, especially if you're new to the area. I'm no scientist so I found Tophotsprings.com to educate you and me on what makes these hot springs work "Idaho’s geothermal activity causes natural hot springs to pop up all over the state, and soaking in this mineral rich water is an experience unique to any other."
KIVI-TV
Arctic air settles into region, dangerously cold conditions
Idaho is on the western edge of an arctic air mass that has traveled southeast through the country hitting everywhere from Texas to Florida. Our temperatures are well-below today in the region. The Treasure and Magic Valley are looking at highs in the teens, while the wind chill will cause those "feel like" temperatures to be in the single digits or near zero.
LOL Idaho Truck Tailgates That Should Be Banned In Idaho
Sometimes when I see it, I think it should be illegal. I do a double take, and the drivers around me all do the same. They're all thinking, "Did I just see what I think I saw?" They did. I mean, they sort of did. It's an optical illusion, and it gets me every time.
Snowman delivery service? Yep, Boise has it.
BOISE, Idaho — Some things just catch your eye. A truck full of snow people probably falls into that category. “We're out here delivering snowmen. We got a truckload of snowballs and a round of deliveries to do so, we can get people setup for Christmas," said Keith Anderson.
Need Your Help, Bobcat or Mountain Lion In Boise Backyard. [Video]
BOISE, IDAHO - My wife works from home and her office looks out the window and has seen deer regularly walk through our community. We are really close to the Boise River and the Greenbelt in Southeast Boise. But, yesterday (12/22) while on a work meeting via Microsoft Teams she...
Where former southern Idaho prep athletes are playing in winter 2022-2023
The athletes listed are listed on their respective team's roster as of December 2022. The list includes athletes from KTVB's viewing area, which stretches from Baker City and Vale in eastern Oregon to Challis and Burley to the west. Scroll down to find an image of KTVB's viewing area for reference.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Idaho in the path of Arctic cold front
The National Weather Service says frigid temperatures are heading directly toward the central and Pacific Northwest of the United States, and Idaho will be taking a hit. Idaho forecasters predict an Arctic front will sweep its way south through Idaho, bringing heavy snow, strong winds and severely cold temperatures. This will lead to dangerous travel conditions just before the holidays.
Very cold conditions on Thursday morning
Wind chill temperatures reached below zero for all of Eastern Idaho on Thursday morning. The post Very cold conditions on Thursday morning appeared first on Local News 8.
The Most Dangerous, Deadly Place in Idaho Isn’t What You Think
When you think about “the deadliest” or the “most dangerous places in Idaho,” and what they could be... I’m sure you’re thinking about the most dangerous cities (where there’s the most crime), the most dangerous hikes, or maybe... The Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls where people literally parachute off the bridge every single day? That was my guess!
Hit and run is Latest in Series of Collisions Involving Idaho Snow Plows
IDAHO FALLS - Idaho State Police are investigating another collision involving a snow plow that occurred on Friday afternoon in southern Idaho. An Idaho Transportation Department snow plow was traveling east on US26, east of Idaho Falls at milepost 344, in Bonneville County. The plow was reportedly plowing in the passing lane. An unidentified pickup truck collided with the wing of the snow plow while passing on the right, rendering the Idaho Transportation Department plow out-of-service.
KUTV
Utah Health Department finds toxic bacteria around popular local, tourist destination
SPANISH FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Representatives of the U.S. Forest Service announced Thursday that testing conducted by the State of Utah Health Department confirmed the presence of toxigenic cyanobacteria species around the pools of Spanish Fork's popular Fifth Water Hot Springs. The announcement comes over two weeks after a...
It’s Time To Punish Idaho Drivers With Out-Of-State Plates
If there is one thing that Idaho loves, it's calling out people who aren't from Idaho. It's a tradition that is as prominent as fry sauce and it begs the question: what if Idahoans could make money by reporting people with out-of-state license plates?. How badly are "transplants" breaking the...
Idaho's Newschannel 7
Boise, ID
17K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Boise local newshttps://www.ktvb.com/
Comments / 1