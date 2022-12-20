Read full article on original website
newyorkalmanack.com
Former Saratoga and North Creek Railway Purchased
Revolution Rail Company (RevRail) has announced its purchase of the Saratoga and North Creek Railway, which stretches from the hamlet of North Creek in Johnsburg, Warren County, north to the Tahawus mining works in the Town of Newcomb, Essex County. The North Creek railbiking company’s bankruptcy purchase of 30 miles...
Northern New York Howl Story Slam ‘Grand Slam’ January 7th
The Howl Grand Slam brings together ten winning storytellers from previous Howl Story Slams held over the last three years in bars all over the North Country. These winning storytellers will go head-to-head to be named the grand champion and receive a trophy. The lineup includes storytellers who were victorious...
Dear Santa: Send Candy, Nuts, and Fruit (Christmas Gifts of the Past)
Children’s Christmas wishes and expectations years ago were much different from today’s world of high technology. I was so struck by this—the simplicity and innocence—that I included a chapter entitled Letters to Santa in a recent book on the history of Churubusco, New York. The sample...
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl
Four individuals were arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop lead to the seizure of over 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine. Jamie Bombard, 24, of Bloomingdale, Kyle Simpson, 38, Eric Ryan, 52, and Lauren Harvey, 37, each of Saranac Lake, face a number of charges.
