Chandler
4d ago
I think they mean Willamette Valley ice storm, which is not the entire state. As much as those who live there seem to think it is..
Amy Staggs
4d ago
Be especially careful on sidewalks, etc. as they are covered in pee and poop. Merry Christmas 🤶 🎄 ❤️
KATU.com
Warmer weather Saturday as thaw begins in Western Oregon, SW Wash.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Things are starting to warm up in Western Oregon and Southwest Washington on Saturday after a winter storm covered the region in ice and snow. Saturday started off with slick conditions on less-traveled roadways, with patches of ice in spots on busier streets and highways. Things...
iheart.com
Ice Storm Coats Western Oregon
Sleet and freezing rain are making driving dangerous today, which is supposed to be the busiest travel day before Christmas. The National Weather Service has a Winter Storm Warning in effect through 10 p.m. Friday. Conditions are expected to warm above freezing on Saturday, except for the Columbia River Gorge which will remain icy longer.
I-84 remains closed in Oregon’s Columbia gorge after ice storm; ODOT urges caution elsewhere
Update: I-84 reopens between Troutdale and Hood River after lengthy ice closure. Interstate 84 remained closed midday Saturday in the Columbia River Gorge east of Portland, choked by a thick layer of snow and continuing freezing rain. The freeway has been closed since Thursday between Troutdale and Hood River. Kacey...
kptv.com
Ice Storm Through At Least Part of Saturday
Good morning! It’s a very cold and icy morning across a large portion of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. Snow, ice pellets, sleet & freezing rain have been turning roads & other surfaces icy/snowy overnight, and that should continue for many of us today. Our wind direction (and speed) will dictate who begins to thaw out first, and who stays iced over longest. The main source of cold air is pouring through the Gorge and across the metro area. Obviously that cold air reached all valley locations and parts of the Coast, but things will begin to change today the farther away you live from the Gorge. As I write this discussion around 3:00 A.M., most of the central Oregon Coast is climbing above freezing. That trend will continue to the north, so you folks along the northern Oregon & southern Washington Coast should begin to thaw out later this morning. Between the late morning & afternoon, a southerly wind should spread across the southern Willamette Valley, beginning the warm up there. It’s possible the south wind could reach the central Willamette Valley late this afternoon, but it may not be enough to thaw conditions out. Temps should gradually warm up late today (close to Salem), hopefully above freezing so ice starts to melt. Any showers should start to switch over to rain (as opposed to freezing rain). Points to the north won’t be as lucky.
kqennewsradio.com
REGION CONTINUES TO DEAL WITH WINTER STORM
While the Umpqua Valley has rain and moderate temperatures, much of western Oregon continues to face numerous challenges as it deals with the impacts of a strong winter storm. In Eugene, many offices and organizations planned to open mid-morning Friday but eventually decided to close for the day, due to continued hazardous driving conditions. A declaration of an Ice Emergency remained in effect.
opb.org
Winter storm blankets Northwest in sleet and freezing rain, leaves thousands without power
Around 11,000 Oregon homes and businesses were without power across the state at noon Friday after an ice storm blanketed the region overnight, snarling the start of the holiday travel season and imperiling the lives of people in the region who lack access to warm shelter. With temperatures already well...
Snow slide closes stretch of SR 14 in Washington
A snow slide has closed a 46-mile stretch of Washington State Route 14 from Washougal to Hood River. The highway closure came just after noon on Saturday and as Interstate 84 on the Oregon side of the river remained closed from Troutdale to Hood River. The Oregon freeway has now reopened.
WOLF
Icy storm causes crashes, knocks out power across Oregon, SW Wash. before holiday weekend
PORTLAND, Ore. (KATU) — A massive nationwide winter storm covered Oregon and Washington state in ice and snow Thursday night, as thousands remain without power following strong wind throughout the day. The freezing rain, sleet and snow led to crashes on slick roadways, prompting several major closures across the...
Winter storm hits Pacific Northwest amid extreme cold
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Freezing rain, ice pellets and snow began falling on parts of the Pacific Northwest late Thursday afternoon, the National Weather Service said, as a winter storm bolstered by strong winds arrived on the heels of a cold front that plunged temperatures below zero (minus 18 Celsius) with wind chill in some areas. Authorities from Seattle to Portland, Oregon, say one of their biggest concerns is making sure that the region’s thousands of homeless people have access to shelter. David Cooper, who said he’s been living on the street for 20 years, sat bundled up under several layers of blankets in a southeast Portland neighborhood. Neighbors brought him hot soup, tea and hand warmers throughout the day, he said, allowing him to warm up a bit.
focushillsboro.com
Several Road Closures in Oregon Due to Winter Storm
Several Road Closures: This evening, many people in the state of Oregon saw precipitation that was primarily in the form of freezing rain as the temperatures dropped significantly. The National Weather Service has issued a storm warning that will remain in place until Friday at 4 o’clock in the afternoon. There may be an additional one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch of ice at elevations of 2,000 feet or less, while those at higher elevations may see slightly less.
kqennewsradio.com
EUGENE TO PORTLAND DEALING WITH ICE, CLOSURES
While the Umpqua Valley stayed in the mid to upper 30’s Thursday night, travelers didn’t have to go far north to begin encountering challenges as a strong winter storm hit parts of the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service forecast up to a half-inch of ice for much...
Yahoo Sports
Oregon winter storm live updates: ODOT asks that people stay off roads
The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning until 4 p.m. Friday, with a mix of snow and freezing rain. The region could get up an additional one-tenth of an inch of ice at elevations above 2,500 feet and from one-tenth to three-tenths of an inch below 2,000 feet.
Ice storm knocks power out across OR, WA for second day
Local power companies are reporting outages that are leaving thousands of Oregonians and hundreds of Washingtonians with lost power.
Oregon ice storm: This is where forecasters say the storm will hit, and where it won’t
By now many of us are battening down the hatches for the wind, snow and ice storm that forecasters say is about to strike the Portland area. The National Weather Service expects temperatures in the mid-teens, a wind chill factor of zero and freezing rain that will make streets and sidewalks super slick.
Frozen pipe ‘instances’ increasing in Oregon due to cold temperatures
As temperatures gradually start to warm up from this week's freeze, first responders see an increase in calls for help as frozen pipes burst.
Icy weather continues across the region, causing crashes and closures
Icy weather continues to hold its grip on the Portland metro area causing power outages, fallen trees and crashes.
Channel 6000
Freezing rain dominates Friday: Here’s how it shakes out
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We could be dealing with frozen roads in Portland and the Columbia River Gorge through at least Saturday morning. Here’s what you need to know to get you through Friday. The Wind Chill Advisory ends at 6 a.m. Friday. We’ll have the bitter, cold...
kptv.com
Roads ice over as winter storm hits Oregon
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A few highways remain closed Friday afternoon with extreme winter conditions including Interstate 84 and Highway 101, according to the Oregon Department of Transportation. ODOT warned drivers that all open state highways are still dangerous with ice, crashes and fallen trees from the coast to the...
kykn.com
Winter Storm Warning Now in Effect Until 4 this Afternoon
..WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch above 2500 feet, and one tenth to three tenths of an inch below 2000 feet. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia and Central Willamette Valley. In Washington, Willapa Hills and I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice. Travel will be difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map.
kqennewsradio.com
DENSE FOG ADVISORY THROUGH 10:00 A.M. SATURDAY
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10:00 a.m. Saturday for most of southwestern Oregon including central Douglas County. Forecasters at the National Weather Service said dense fog with visibility of a quarter of a mile or less is expected. This will result in hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
