San Diego, CA

Silver Strand State Beach San Diego Beach Camping

Silver Strand State Beach is located on the sand strip separating San Diego Bay from the Pacific Ocean. Silver Strand is San Diego’s most popular place for beach camping. Silver Strand gives you the feeling of a remote location while being only a few miles away from the city.
SFGate

10 Things You Have to See and Do When Living in San Diego

There’s something you need to know about San Diego: Visit and you’ll want to move; move and you’ll never want to leave. It’s a tough choice to make, but we think it’s worth it for the endless 75 degree and sunny days. Between the beautiful weather, beaches, and people you’ll encounter, these activities and places will show you why the west coast really is the best coast.
San Diego weekly Reader

Bird watchers survey San Diego County, square by square

“Five days out of the last seven I’ve been on ten-mile hikes. I’ve been birding in really remote parts of the county. What people for this project do is adopt a square. They’re responsible for reporting on the birding activity there. Many squares in the remotest spots weren’t adopted by anybody. So now we have what we call blockbusters, where a group of us do the square. Last weekend I helped do a square that we had to hike two and a half miles just to reach." (July 11, 2002)
a-z-animals.com

The 5 Most Beautiful California Lighthouses

The West Coast is perhaps the most famous coastline in the world, the subject of many books, movies, songs, and stories. California, also known as “The Golden State”, holds an equal draw as the most populated state in America. The lighthouses of California are commonly visited by both tourists and locals alike. If you’re planning on seeing these unique fixtures along the Pacific Ocean for yourself, read on to discover which to visit!
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
kusi.com

Chula Vista’s Christmas Circle returns for 65th year

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Christmas Circle is one of the most popular and widely attended Christmas light attractions in San Diego. The street, permanently titled Christmas Circle, is off H St. between First and Second Ave. KUSI’s Teresa Sardina went live on location with the locals to showcase all...
wasteadvantagemag.com

San Diego, CA Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings

The city of San Diego will begin distributing green compost bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
