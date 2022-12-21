ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Streaks alive, stirring change carries OK State, Wisconsin into bowl

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ckJOx_0jpWrhXX00

The Guaranteed Rate Bowl offers no guarantee when it comes to the best players taking the field on Dec. 27 in Phoenix.

Wisconsin (6-6) and Oklahoma State (7-5) have been hit with heavy attrition, but they’ll continue their longstanding streak of bowl appearances when they meet two days after Christmas at the Arizona Diamondbacks’ Chase Field. The Badgers have the third-longest streak at 21 and Oklahoma State is sixth at 17 consecutive bowl showings.

Among other commonalities: Each team lost a veteran starting quarterback to the transfer portal. Garret Rangel will quarterback the Cowboys with four-year starter Spencer Sanders gone, while either senior Chase Wolf (six pass attempts this season) or freshman Myles Burkett (five) will start for the Badgers in place of three-year starter Graham Mertz.

Wisconsin has a new coach in Luke Fickell and the change may have fueled some of the opt-outs. In addition to players placing their name in the portal, six Badgers have skipped out of the game in favor of preparation for the 2023 NFL Draft, including star linebacker Nick Herbig (11 sacks) and nose tackle Keeanu Benton (10 tackles for loss).

Oklahoma State also lost leading tackler Mason Cobb — a linebacker with 96 stops — and leading rusher Dominic Richardson (543 yards) to the portal.

Cowboys coach Mike Gundy sees the game as an opportunity to notch a victory. Oklahoma State has lost five of seven games since a 5-0 start.

“Every game we play is important,” Gundy told reporters. “And I’ve always said this, we try to instill basic values and core principles in our team from Day One. It doesn’t make a difference who we are playing, where we are playing, what the records are, we’re playing in a game.

“And so we all signed up for this. We have an obligation to compete, to prepare, to play the very best we can, coach the very best we can, put the best product on the field every game.”

Meanwhile, Fickell, who was hired away from Cincinnati, is serving in a figurehead role for this game.

Fickell told reporters that former interim coach Jim Leonhard will run the defense and offensive coordinator Bobby Engram will lead the offense. Fickell has made hires to replace both men for next season.

Inside linebacker Maema Njongmeta, the team’s leading tackler with 88, said he likes Fickell’s approach for this game.

“His messaging has been really consistent,” Njongmeta said. “‘Hey, I’m here for you guys. I’m not trying to do anything to change anything. I’m learning about you. I’m not trying to control anything just yet. I understand I have to let you guys finish this season off.'”

One star playing in the game is Badgers running back Braelon Allen, who has rushed for 1,126 yards and 10 touchdowns this season.

Another is Cowboys safety Jason Taylor II, who has 87 tackles and is tied for second nationally with six interceptions.

This is the first meeting between the programs.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
SportsGrid

Guaranteed Rate Bowl: Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State Betting Preview and Insights

Two Power Five programs are set to collide in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl, with the Wisconsin Badgers taking on the Oklahoma State Cowboys. Last year’s Guaranteed Rate Bowl saw the Minnesota Golden Gophers handle the West Virginia Mountaineers in a tight, low-scoring affair. This bowl series has been played annually since 1989.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Social Media Goes Berserk Over Badgers’ “Baby Trevor Lawrence” Commitment

Luke Fickell stayed hot on the recruiting trail today. The Badgers landed 2024 QB Mabrey Mettauer. Mettauer hails from The Woodlands, TX. A four-star QB who stands at 6’5 and 215 pounds. Mettauer also held offers from schools such as Kansas State, North Carolina, Baylor, Florida, LSU, Houston, Louisville, and many others. Also in the mix was Cincinnati.
MADISON, WI
saturdaytradition.com

Wisconsin target, 4-star QB out of Texas, sets Christmas Eve commitment

Wisconsin target Mabrey Mettauer, a 4-star QB out of Texas, has set Christmas Eve as his commitment date. Mettauer has been a Wisconsin target for a while now, first being offered by former coach Paul Chryst. Mettauer announced earlier in December that he was re-offered by the new Wisconsin coaching staff under Luke Fickell.
MADISON, WI
The Spun

Breaking: Big Ten Basketball Game Has Been Cancelled

This Friday's basketball game between Grambling State and Wisconsin has been canceled. Moments ago, Wisconsin made the official announcement. The school's game against Grambling State will not be rescheduled. Wisconsin is off to a hot start this season. Greg Gard's squad is 9-2 heading into the final week of December.
MADISON, WI
wisportsheroics.com

Wisconsin Gets Crystal Ball For 6’5″ QB From Texas

Luke Fickell has been showing his recruiting prowess in the first months as the head coach of the Badgers. The 2023 class is looking great despite Fickell getting a very late start. This should make Badgers’ fans very excited about future recruiting classes. If Fickell can do this in a month, imagine what he can do when given the full amount of time to recruit. Fickell could pick up a huge recruit for 2024 this week. Wisconsin gets a crystal ball for QB Mabrey Mettauer.
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle hit, trooper injured

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin State Patrol vehicle was involved in a crash early Saturday morning that injured one trooper. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, the State Patrol trooper was responding to a crash on I-90/94 in Juneau County, near Wisconsin Dells, when his vehicle was struck by another driver.
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Winnebago County: Avoid I-41 Butte Des Morts Causeway

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Friday’s severe weather outlook is high with fierce west-northwest winds. Drifting snow is a significant hazard for drivers. There will be whiteout conditions at times. The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office is asking drivers to avoid the Butte Des Morts Causeway on I-41. “Please...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, WI
Channel 3000

10 restaurants we’re excited about right now

The dining scene is not what it was 10 years ago. Of course, it’s not even what it was three years ago. The pandemic tipped the restaurant model on its head, challenging current restaurants’ operations and playing backdrop to new opens along with dispiriting closures. Through it all, we’ve witnessed just how passionate the people behind local restaurants are and what lengths they’ll go to in order to keep doing what they love. Many have ushered in a new era of creativity and innovation that makes us excited for what’s ahead and what’s happening right now.
MADISON, WI
wortfm.org

Should UW-Madison Reconsider Striking Fredric March’s Name?

In 2018, students called on UW-Madison to remove the name of Fredric March – a UW alum and one of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars in the 1930s and 40s – from a theater in Memorial Union. That came after a UW-Madison study, commissioned in the wake of...
MADISON, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Man who took cash from victim suffering ‘medical event’ at a Wisconsin Kwik Trip arrested

MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A man was arrested for theft at a southcentral Wisconsin Kwik Trip after allegedly taking money from a customer suffering from a ‘medical event.’. A release from the Madison Police Department states that officers were dispatched to a Kwik Trip around 1:10 p.m. on December 9 for a report of a customer who was experiencing a ‘significant medical event’ after withdrawing money from an ATM.
MADISON, WI
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

93K+
Followers
69K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy