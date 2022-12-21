ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folly Beach, SC

abcnews4.com

Summerville police to enforce DUI checkpoints next 2 holiday weekends

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Police Department is cautioning the public to plan and have sober designated drivers if alcohol is consumed. SMPD will be out in full force, adding extra patrols and DUI checkpoints over the next two holiday weekends. The checkpoints begin at 6 p.m. at several...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abcnews4.com

Suspect charged with Park Circle bank robbery, police say

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police say a suspect has been charged after allegedly robbing a bank in Park Circle using a note last month. David Lawrence Brown, 31, was charged with entering a bank with the intent to steal and bank robbery. Previous Coverage: Suspect at...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
abcnews4.com

Man arrested in Dorchester Manor standoff wanted for armed robbery charges: Report

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — The wanted suspect who barricaded himself inside a Dorchester Manor home had warrants for his arrest for multiple strong-armed robberies, burglary/breaking, and entering charges. Dorchester County deputies arrested 21-year-old Elleyon White Wednesday after attempting to serve warrants to White. Deputies say White barricaded himself...
DORCHESTER COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Holiday Festival of Trees

Holiday Festival of Trees showcases 15 trees and 4 wreaths. It is free to tour the trees and admire their beauty, but they are also auctioning them off. Each tree honors a loved one who's battled cancer. 100% of proceeds go to Dragon Boat Charleston. Winning bidders will receive their tree after the New Year. It's as simple as scanning the QR code or going to.
CHARLESTON, SC

