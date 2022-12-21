Read full article on original website
VPD arrest man for string of Visalia Robberies
VISALIA – Visalia Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit located and arrested a suspect in connection with a string of robberies in Visalia. On Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9:45 a.m., detectives from the Property Crimes Unit located suspect Robert Lingberg, 30, near Caldwell Ave. and Shady St. Lingberg was wanted on a series of commercial burglaries on south Mooney Blvd. and downtown Visalia. The string of burglaries included The Planing Mill, Chubby’s Diner, McDonald’s, Denny’s and Offbeat Boutique.
Fresno Police Stop Vehicle Involved in a Fresno Robbery, Passenger Fleeing the Scene Now Faces Multiple Charges Including Kidnapping the Driver
December 24, 2022 - Southwest DST officers located a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in a robbery in Northwest Fresno. Officers initiated an investigative stop at Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue. The vehicle yielded but a passenger immediately fled from the vehicle. He was quickly caught by officers and they located an unserialized, loaded firearm inside of his waistband. 16 additional rounds were located inside of his pocket.
Domestic violence suspect shot by officer in southeast Fresno
A domestic violence suspect has been hospitalized after being shot by a Fresno police officer early Friday morning.
Man shot by police in domestic violence situation in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot by a Fresno police officer during a domestic violence disturbance in Southeast Fresno early Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at Chestnut and Church avenues at a 7-Eleven store around 12:48 a.m. Officials say an intoxicated couple pulled...
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Sabrina Eve Baldenegro
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Sabrina Eve Baldenegro. Sabrina Eve Baldenegro is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 27-year-old Baldenegro is 5' 8" tall, 167 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Sabrina Baldenegro is...
Fresno Detectives Uncover Gigantic Fraud Scheme - Suspects Preyed on People in Financial Turmoil Across the Country, Acting as a Credit Repair Business
December 23, 2022 - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed 35 criminal counts against four people involved in a fraudulent scheme that’s victimized people all across the country. It is believed to be one of the largest white-collar crimes in Fresno County history. Suspects:. Marcos Garza,...
$400K North Face cargo theft from Visalia, 2 arrested
Sun Valley, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division’s Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) and the Visalia Police Department ran a joint investigation that resulted in 2-men being arrested. The CTIP team recovered approximately $414,000 of The North Face products, an entire shipment of stolen...
Chase with deputies ends in rollover crash in Clovis
CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital awaiting to be taken to the Fresno County Jail after deputies say he led them on a chase. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says that the chase took place around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after deputies responded to reports of a stolen car near Shaw and Willow in Clovis.
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
Police Arrest Tulare County Woman for Vandalizing Terra Bella School
December 22, 2022 - Just after 8:99 a.m. on December 19, 2022, Tulare County Sheriff's Office Deputies were called to Carl Smith Middle School in the 23800 block of Avenue 92 in Terra Bella for damage to a window. During their investigation, Deputies determined a double-panel window was broken, a...
Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
Teen charged with felony vehicular manslaughter following death of Selma High student
SELMA, Calif. (FOX26) — An arrest has been made following the death of Selma High School student, Briseida Mariscal. According to the Selma Police Department, 17-year-old Briseida was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk near Floral Avenue and Wright Street on December 8. The teen was...
One killed in single-vehicle crash in downtown Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A male driver died after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning. Police responded to the report of a crash at Fresno and Broadway Streets in downtown Fresno around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that slammed into a...
IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in 8-person Fresno County crash
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was killed in a two-vehicle collision that injured three adults and four children in Fresno County Wednesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, CHP responded to a major injury collision around 10:00 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue and Clovis Avenue. An […]
Employees evacuated from Foster Farms in southwest Fresno due to hazmat situation
A hazmat situation at the Foster Farms location in southwest Fresno has forced the evacuation of all employees, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
3-striker sentenced to life in prison by Tulare County judge
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 27-year-old Tulare County man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of a third strike under California's Three Strikes Law. Tulare police were called to reports of a man with a gun at an apartment complex around midnight on Nov. 15, 2018.
Fresno Police crash into car while trying to pull over another car
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police tried to pull over a car for a minor traffic violation around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Southeast Fresno but ended up crashing into another car. The traffic stop happened near McKinley and Chestnut. Officers say the driver of the car ran a red...
Sheriff's office says man killed in deputy-involved shooting killed woman last month
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Fresno County Sheriff's Office says two separate investigations have since overlapped into one larger case. Sheriff-elect John Zanoni says 9 mm rounds collected at a deputy-involved shooting on Tuesday, Dec. 6th are connected to a homicide last month. Zanoni says 32-year-old Dennis Happawana was...
