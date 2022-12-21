ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

VPD arrest man for string of Visalia Robberies

VISALIA – Visalia Police Department’s Property Crimes Unit located and arrested a suspect in connection with a string of robberies in Visalia. On Tuesday, Dec. 20 at 9:45 a.m., detectives from the Property Crimes Unit located suspect Robert Lingberg, 30, near Caldwell Ave. and Shady St. Lingberg was wanted on a series of commercial burglaries on south Mooney Blvd. and downtown Visalia. The string of burglaries included The Planing Mill, Chubby’s Diner, McDonald’s, Denny’s and Offbeat Boutique.
VISALIA, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Police Stop Vehicle Involved in a Fresno Robbery, Passenger Fleeing the Scene Now Faces Multiple Charges Including Kidnapping the Driver

December 24, 2022 - Southwest DST officers located a vehicle that had been identified as being involved in a robbery in Northwest Fresno. Officers initiated an investigative stop at Parkway Drive and Belmont Avenue. The vehicle yielded but a passenger immediately fled from the vehicle. He was quickly caught by officers and they located an unserialized, loaded firearm inside of his waistband. 16 additional rounds were located inside of his pocket.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man shot by police in domestic violence situation in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was shot by a Fresno police officer during a domestic violence disturbance in Southeast Fresno early Friday morning. Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call at Chestnut and Church avenues at a 7-Eleven store around 12:48 a.m. Officials say an intoxicated couple pulled...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Sabrina Eve Baldenegro

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Sabrina Eve Baldenegro. Sabrina Eve Baldenegro is wanted on a Felony Warrant of Domestic Violence. 27-year-old Baldenegro is 5' 8" tall, 167 lbs., and has brown hair and brown eyes. If you know where Sabrina Baldenegro is...
FRESNO, CA
goldrushcam.com

Fresno Detectives Uncover Gigantic Fraud Scheme - Suspects Preyed on People in Financial Turmoil Across the Country, Acting as a Credit Repair Business

December 23, 2022 - The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed 35 criminal counts against four people involved in a fraudulent scheme that’s victimized people all across the country. It is believed to be one of the largest white-collar crimes in Fresno County history. Suspects:. Marcos Garza,...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

$400K North Face cargo theft from Visalia, 2 arrested

Sun Valley, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol’s Golden Gate Division’s Cargo Theft Interdiction Program (CTIP) and the Visalia Police Department ran a joint investigation that resulted in 2-men being arrested. The CTIP team recovered approximately $414,000 of The North Face products, an entire shipment of stolen...
VISALIA, CA
KMPH.com

Chase with deputies ends in rollover crash in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — A man is now in the hospital awaiting to be taken to the Fresno County Jail after deputies say he led them on a chase. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says that the chase took place around 8:30 p.m. Thursday after deputies responded to reports of a stolen car near Shaw and Willow in Clovis.
CLOVIS, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital

FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 
FRESNO, CA
KGET

Corcoran murder suspect arrested in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A suspect in a deadly shooting in Corcoran was arrested Tuesday in Bakersfield. Michael Freeman, 18, was transported back to Kings County and is held on $5 million bail in the shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, according to Corcoran Police Department. The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. Sunday on […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KMPH.com

One killed in single-vehicle crash in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A male driver died after he was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning. Police responded to the report of a crash at Fresno and Broadway Streets in downtown Fresno around 3:30 a.m. When they arrived, they found a vehicle that slammed into a...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Woman killed in 8-person Fresno County crash

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The person who was killed in a two-vehicle collision that injured three adults and four children in Fresno County Wednesday morning has been identified, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. According to officials, CHP responded to a major injury collision around 10:00 a.m. on Jefferson Avenue and Clovis Avenue. An […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

3-striker sentenced to life in prison by Tulare County judge

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — A 27-year-old Tulare County man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of a third strike under California's Three Strikes Law. Tulare police were called to reports of a man with a gun at an apartment complex around midnight on Nov. 15, 2018.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno Police crash into car while trying to pull over another car

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Fresno Police tried to pull over a car for a minor traffic violation around 12:30 a.m. Thursday in Southeast Fresno but ended up crashing into another car. The traffic stop happened near McKinley and Chestnut. Officers say the driver of the car ran a red...
FRESNO, CA

