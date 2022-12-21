A woman has been shot dead and three men have been hospitalised after a shooting at a pub in Wallasey.Police were called just after 11.50pm on Christmas Eve to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village following reports of gunshots.A murder investigation has been launched by Merseyside Police and the woman’s next of kin have been informed.A number of others were also injured in the shooting near Liverpool and the area has been cordoned off as officers carry out enquiries.The shooter is still at large and Merseyside Police are asking anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.Detective Superintendent...

46 MINUTES AGO