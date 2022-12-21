Read full article on original website
Woman dead and multiple injured after Christmas Eve shooting in busy pub
A woman has been shot dead and three men have been hospitalised after a shooting at a pub in Wallasey.Police were called just after 11.50pm on Christmas Eve to the Lighthouse Inn in Wallasey Village following reports of gunshots.A murder investigation has been launched by Merseyside Police and the woman’s next of kin have been informed.A number of others were also injured in the shooting near Liverpool and the area has been cordoned off as officers carry out enquiries.The shooter is still at large and Merseyside Police are asking anyone with information to contact them as soon as possible.Detective Superintendent...
Five people have been arrested after a deadly shooting at Minnesota's Mall of America
Five people were arrested in the fatal shooting of a 19-year-old man at the Mall of America that sent the commercial center into lockdown on one of the final days of the holiday shopping season.
Los Angeles boy, 9, stabbed at Target was released from hospital in time for Christmas
A nine-year-old California boy who was stabbed last month at a Target store was released from the hospital just before the holidays, according to Los Angeles Police.
