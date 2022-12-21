Read full article on original website
sweetwaternow.com
BLM Seeks Public Comments on Proposed Oil and Gas Lease Sale
CHEYENNE — In accordance with congressional direction in the Inflation Reduction Act, the Bureau of Land Management Wyoming State Office opened a 30-day public scoping period to receive public input on 115 oil and gas parcels totaling 95,580 acres that may be included in an upcoming lease sale. The...
montanarightnow.com
BLM completes Blackfoot land acquisition
The American public now owns a little bit more land in Montana — 6,576 acres along the Blackfoot River, to be exact. The federal Bureau of Land Management announced Dec. 20 that the agency acquired the property, part of the so-called Ninemile-Woodchuck parcel, as part of a yearslong campaign to bring former industrial timberlands in the public trust. The BLM’s Missoula Field Office, which oversees about 167,000 acres of public land not including the latest acquisition, has added about 37,000 acres of formerly private logging land in the Blackfoot watershed in recent years.
Aspen Times
Best: Renewables move forward in Colorado; in Wyoming, not so fast
Colorado’s largest electrical utility this week announced it will begin construction of 300 miles of major new transmission next year to harvest wind from the state’s eastern plains. In Wyoming, though, a wind farm proposed 15 years ago still needs crucial permits. The difference? Land ownership, at least...
county17.com
Company with Wyoming projects wins $17.85 million award to supply uranium to national stockpile
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Uranium Energy Corp, which has an in-situ recovery mining uranium platform in Wyoming, announced today it’s been selected as a domestic producer for the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration. The National Nuclear Security Administration requested proposals to establish its strategic uranium...
A coal mine is on fire in Utah leaving a small town at risk
In late September, an underground coal mine just outside the town of East Carbon in rural Utah caught fire. More than two months later, it’s still burning. Now, the once-bustling mine called Lila Canyon faces permanent shuttering, which would leave its over 230 workers idled and result in gaps in raw materials for statewide energy production. The coal mine is one of the busiest in the state and produces about 28% of Utah’s coal.
pv-magazine-usa.com
Three western states to mandate electric vehicles, phasing out combustion engines
Advanced Clean Cars II is a set of rules that lay the groundwork for automakers to increase production of zero emission vehicles. In Oregon, the rules go into effect immediately, building on a previous rule scheduled to end in 2025. Automakers will have two years to plan for the first compliance step that comes with model year 2026 passenger vehicles.
Wyoming PBS Broadcast Tower Collapses
Our relay tower on Pine Hill has collapsed. While it will be Spring before a tower crew can access the site to replace the tower, we are working on alternate ways to deliver our signal. We hope to be back on the air in the southern part of the state by Friday. If you have a good internet connection, you can download the free PBS app and watch WyomingPBS online.
oilcity.news
State Data Center: Wyoming experiences natural decrease in population for the first time in decades
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — While Wyoming had more deaths than births from July 2021 to July 2022, its population still increased, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. As of July 2022, the state’s population was 581,381, up 0.3% or 1,898 persons, from July 2021, a Wyoming State Data Center Economic Analysis Division news release said. This mirrors annual growth from 2020 to 2021.
a-z-animals.com
Meet The 9 Largest Landowners In Wyoming
Wyoming is the 10th largest land area compared to all other U.S. states. Due to its plentiful supply of game, Wyoming was historically known as a prime spot for trappers and traders. Today, the state is home to incredible ranches and exciting conservation projects. The state has been able to maintain its wilderness status, as it is the least populated state in the country.
WATCH: Across Wyoming People Toss Boiling Water Into Freezing Air
It was the perfect time to do it. Temperatures drop to -20 and in some places below. So let's boil a cup of water and step outside. I watched a friend of mine do it then I saw that Facebook was suddenly flooding with others who all had the same idea.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rough Week For Wyoming Livestock, But Nothing Like The ‘Big Die-Up’ Of 1886-87
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Jim Magagna can recall digging sheep out of the snow by hand after a brutal blizzard during the winter of 1976-77. “In some cases, the snow had drifted completely over the sheep, trapping them,” he told Cowboy State Daily on Thursday....
Watch: Wyoming troopers called to over 100 snowy wrecks amid wild whiteout
One look at this video, and you might think this Wyoming trooper made a wrong turn and ended up in Antarctica.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rod Miller: Cold Snaps I Have Survived
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. My granddad used to say that it was a bleak day in Wyoming when the first rancher started putting up hay to feed in winter, rather than trailing the cattle back south to someplace warm. He maintained that single mistake convinced folks that they could live in Wyoming through a winter.
Get a $650 payment from the state during the holidays
money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $650 sound right now in time for the holidays? Well, if you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. If you haven't yet, and you have filed your taxes, you should be getting some money by the end of the year. The payment is actually made of two payments. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.
Rib & Chop House Recognized as Best Steakhouse in Wyoming
According to an article by Love Food, Wyoming's Rib & Chop House was honored as the Best Steakhouse in Wyoming. The article was written based on Yelp reviews and other accolades. Known for its concept of sizzling comfort food, Louisiana-inspired flavors, and Rocky Mountain Hospitality, it is no surprise that...
Sheridan Media
Game and Fish to hold public meeting on Chapter 10
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has opened a comment period and will be holding a public meeting to gather input on proposed changes to Chapter 10, Importation and Possession of Live Warm-blooded Wildlife. Game and Fish is proposing a change to Chapter 10, Section 26, to address the expansion...
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Getting Screwed In Colorado River Pact; Too Many People Using Wyoming Water, Observers Say
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 100-year-old pact that allocates water use along the Colorado River among several states and two countries isn’t doing Wyoming any favors, a state lawmaker says. Although growth and drought have sapped the Colorado, the other parties to the pact...
newslj.com
Wyoming breaks low temperature records
CHEYENNE — Southeast Wyoming and other parts of the state broke low temperature records Thursday morning following the arrival of an extreme cold front. The National Weather Service in Cheyenne reported the record low was -26 degrees Fahrenheit early in the morning Thursday, which persisted until past 7 a.m. This doesn’t account for windchill, which was -51 with wind gusts of 21 miles per hour.
Douglas Budget
Counties with the longest life expectancy in Wyoming
Stacker compiled a list of counties with above average life expectancy in Wyoming using data from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
cowboystatedaily.com
Despite The Sub-Zero Temps, Wyoming Delivery Drivers Still Getting The Job Done
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Highways throughout Wyoming were blocked off Wednesday morning, businesses decided not to open and schools closed in anticipation of a potentially historic cold snap. But not everyone was off the road. “It takes a little bit longer,” said Paul Davies of...
