money laid outPhoto byPhoto by Mackenzie Marco (Unsplash)onUnsplash. How does an additional $650 sound right now in time for the holidays? Well, if you live in Indiana, you should know that you likely should have received money from the state at this point. If you haven't yet, and you have filed your taxes, you should be getting some money by the end of the year. The payment is actually made of two payments. The first payment is a one-time $125 taxpayer refund because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The second payment was proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb in the amount of $200.

INDIANA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO