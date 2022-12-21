Read full article on original website
KXII.com
One arrested after Grayson County collision
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested and two people were injured after a crash in Grayson County. It happened around 3 o’clock Thursday morning on US-69 near Shaffer Road. According to a report, a Ford van was traveling north and a Chevrolet SUV was traveling south when...
KXII.com
Missing man found; silver alert canceled
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The Texas Department of Public Safety has canceled the silver alert for Richard Bruno. The Denison Police Department located Bruno around 10 a.m. Thursday morning. He was taken to the hospital, but they said he appeared to be in healthy condition. *Original Story*. The Texas Department...
KXII.com
Body found near railroad tracks; Denison Police investigating
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Denison Police are investigating after a body was found near railroad tracks Tuesday morning. Denison Police and Denison Fire Rescue responded to the call just before 11 a.m. Tuesday on South Mirick St. Officials said foul play is not involved at this time and a cause...
KXII.com
Bokchito Police looking for person of interest in forgery investigation
BOKCHITO, Okla. (KXII) - The Bokchito Police Department are asking for help identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a forgery investigation. In a Facebook post, the department said the person was involved in the cashing of multiple forged and counterfeit checks at several bank locations, including the Bokchito branch of First United Bank.
KTEN.com
Roff man dies in house fire
ROFF, Okla. (KTEN) — Authorities are investigating a deadly house fire in Roff on Wednesday morning. The Pontotoc County Sheriff's Office said Richard Etchison was inside the residence in the 300 block of East Pontotoc Avenue when it went up in flames at 6:30 a.m. Etchison died in the...
KXII.com
Sherman house catches on fire
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A house in Sherman caught on fire Thursday night. The fire happened just before six. Video captured at the scene showed flames and smoke spreading out of the roof of the home on South Vaden Street. Fire crews responded to the fire and there have been...
KXII.com
Johnston County Sheriff requests public corruption case
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Johnston County Sheriff Gary Dodd has requested the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to open a public corruption case in the county. In a video shared online, Dodd said the county is refusing to fund the jail, as well as not receiving money allocated to the sheriff’s office by the excise board.
KXII.com
Power outages across Texoma
(KXII) - Thousands of people were without power after freezing cold weather blew through Texoma Thursday. Here is the latest information. As of 10 p.m., hundreds of people remain without power. In Grayson County 925 people were without power around 10 p.m. Power has been restored there as of 8...
KTEN.com
Boats destroyed in Lake Texoma marina fire
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — Fire consumed a boathouse at the Eisenhower Yacht Club Marina on Lake Texoma Friday night. As many as 18 boats were lost in the fire, according to a Facebook post by Sherwood Shores Fire Department Capt. Craig Reed. "The fire got a big head start...
davisnewspaper.net
Crystal Meth, Guns and Money Seized
Sergeant Brandon Eddy of the Murray County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle with a large amount of crystal methamphetamine that produced a trafficking charge on Dec. 14. Two weapons were found on this stop, too. Around 11 p.m. Sgt. Eddy conducted a traffic stop near the Oklahoma School for...
KXII.com
Grayson County warming shelters open doors for Christmas weekend
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - As the temperature drops, warming shelters are setting up cots and even turning pews to beds bracing for an influx people trying to get out of the cold. “If we don’t help, who will?” said Effie Bowden, CEO of Menorah Ministries and pastor of Light Fellowship...
blackchronicle.com
75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
bowienewsonline.com
Grand Jury issues final indictments of 2022
The Montague County Grand Jury returned indictments on five people on a variety of charges when the panel met on Wednesday for its final session of the year. A grand jury indictment is not evidence of guilt. All defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
KXII.com
Denison soup kitchen spreads Christmas joy with hot food and presents
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Center Cross Ministries is a Denison soup kitchen operating with no heat or hot water. “We think that God has called us to be here to show his love,” said Alan Bernard, co-founder. Despite its circumstances, it’s determined to show its love by giving back....
KXII.com
Pinecones for Kids
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sisters Amelia and Juliana Howard and their cousin, Ashton Williford are in the business of giving back to others. Juliana said, “Well we like to help a lot of people, so Nanny K thought, since we have a lot of pinecones, we can decorate them and we can sell them, and we can pick toys out for Toys for Tots.”
KXII.com
McCullough Steps Down as ECU Tiger Coach
ADA, Okla. (KXII) - East Central University’s Head Football Coach Kris McCullough has announced his resignation, effective immediately. He will become the second head football coach at the University of Texas Permian Basin. “We are grateful to Coach McCullough for his many contributions to ECU and to our football...
