Sheridan Park Fire hosts Santa Run early due to poor weather

Due to a prediction of high winds and severe weather on Friday, the Sheridan Park Fire District held its annual Santa Run early on Tuesday.

The fire department started the tradition during the COVID-19 pandemic where Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus would give out presents to the families of fire officials - now it is an event complete with the Grinch.

"It is just something to give back to the community, not everyone can get outside, so we go up and down the streets with Santa on the trucks and bring a little holiday cheer to the community," said Scott Plecha, Assistant Fire Chief.

Plecha says the event brings out hundreds of kids to the streets to see the magic and that the district was grateful to be able to hold the event at all.

"We were happy that instead of canceling it we just moved it a few days earlier," said Plecha.

