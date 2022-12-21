ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Sheridan Park Fire hosts Santa Run early due to poor weather

By Jaurdyn Johnson
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
WKBW 7 News Buffalo
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CgNmD_0jpWpcCK00

Due to a prediction of high winds and severe weather on Friday, the Sheridan Park Fire District held its annual Santa Run early on Tuesday.

The fire department started the tradition during the COVID-19 pandemic where Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus would give out presents to the families of fire officials - now it is an event complete with the Grinch.

"It is just something to give back to the community, not everyone can get outside, so we go up and down the streets with Santa on the trucks and bring a little holiday cheer to the community," said Scott Plecha, Assistant Fire Chief.

Plecha says the event brings out hundreds of kids to the streets to see the magic and that the district was grateful to be able to hold the event at all.

"We were happy that instead of canceling it we just moved it a few days earlier," said Plecha.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Major collision in Fairfield leads to road closure

FAIRFIELD — Fairfield Police closed a road due to a major collision Saturday night.Firefighters were on the scene of the vehicle accident in the area of East Tabor and Railroad Avenue, where a person with significant injuries had to be extracted from a vehicle.Eastbound and westbound E. Tabor is closed in both directions between Claybank Road and Olive Avenue. In addition, Northbound Railroad Avenue at E. Tabor is also closed.No estimated time for reopening has been given.
FAIRFIELD, CA
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

WKBW 7 News Buffalo

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Buffalo, New York news and weather from WKBW 7 News Buffalo, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wkbw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy