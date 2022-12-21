Read full article on original website
Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed
On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
Rob Gronkowski Discussed NFL Return With 1 Team
It wouldn't be an NFL season without Rob Gronkowski discussing a potential return. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end retired from the NFL for a second time back in June and made it sound like he was done for good. Still, it didn't stop him...
Nick Saban Reacts To Deion Sanders Taking His Assistant Coach
Charles Kelly, a former assistant head coach under Nick Saban, is heading to Colorado to serve as Deion Sanders' defensive coordinator. While Saban could be bitter about the departure of one of his top assistants, he's instead elected to take the high road. The Crimson Tide head coach respects the...
Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati
After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
Look: Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors Are Starting To Heat Up
With Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore still up in the air, there continues to be momentum for the idea that he might be traded this coming offseason. Over the past few days there have been a lot more reports as to which teams might be willing to part with a haul of draft picks to pry him out of Baltimore if he gets franchise-tagged this offseason. Some analysts are speculating that he's officially played his final games as a Raven.
NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday
There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
Al Michaels Unfortunate Comment About Trevor Lawrence Going Viral
The Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets are both alive in the AFC playoff race - for now. Unfortunately, the loser of tonight's game will have a difficult road to the postseason. It's a vitally important game for both teams and Trevor Lawrence is doing everything possible to lead the Jaguars to victory.
Brittany Mahomes Has 3-Word Reaction To Kansas City Weather
The conditions for this Saturday's game between the Chiefs and Seahawks will be quite brutal. The weather forecast shows a high of 18 degrees with the wind chill at minus-7. The wind gusts will be as high as 22 mph. Patrick Mahomes wife, Brittany, had a relatable reaction to this...
Franco Harris' Final Public Words Before Death Revealed
The passing of Franco Harris was so sudden and shocking that there truly aren't any obvious signs that he was in poor health in the final few interviews he did before his passing this week. The Hall of Fame running back did one final interview on Tuesday before his tragic...
NFL World Reacts To Graphic Photo Of Deion Sanders' Foot
During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders discussed his horrifying foot injury. The Hall of Famer had two toes amputated from his left foot. Sanders was dealing with three life-threatening blood clots. In order to get him on the right track, doctors had to perform...
Bears Report Card: Holiday Leniency for a Blowout Loss
Analysis: The Bears couldn't run the ball and couldn't stop the run Saturday and the end result was a second-half nightmare.
Packers Star Unlikely To Play vs. Dolphins On Sunday
The Green Bay Packers have to win out in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. But it looks like they'll be without one of their biggest stars for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. On Friday, the Packers released their final injury report of the week. Packers left tackle...
Dak Prescott Has Brutally Honest Admission On Facing Eagles
Saturday's matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles likely won't affect the final standings. The Eagles enter the Week 16 game with a three-game lead in the NFC East. The Cowboys, meanwhile, will stay in the No. 5 spot even if they lose to Gardner Minshew and Co. at home.
Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart
Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman could not catch a break on Saturday night. Perryman hurt his shoulder while trying to defend against a pass with his team up 10-3 in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. #LVvsPIT: Denzel Perryman went down, and he is headed to the blue... The post Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL Network Analyst Issues Statement After Troubling Arrest
Willie McGinest has been in the news a lot over the past week, but not for a good reason. McGinest, who has been an analyst on NFL Network after playing in the NFL for 15 seasons, was arrested on Monday morning before being released on a $30,000 bond. He was...
Gardner Minshew Sends Clear Message Before Start vs. Cowboys
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are set to renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles are just one win away from locking up the top seed in the NFC but they'll have to do it without star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts is out for this game with a sprained shoulder, which means Gardner Minshew will be getting the start.
Colin Cowherd Names The 5 NFL Quarterbacks He Wouldn't Trade
Colin Cowherd has never been shy about sharing his takes on sports. After all, it's his job to discuss everything in the sports world, and an interesting topic came up during his show (The Herd) on Friday. He was touching on the Jacksonville Jaguars after they took down the New...
Look: Skip Bayless Has Blunt Reaction To Dak Prescott's Interception vs. Eagles
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott had a rough start to this Saturday's game against the Eagles. A pass intended to Dalton Schultz was intercepted by Josh Sweat and returned for a touchdown. Fox Sports' Skip Bayless, who is known for being a Cowboys fan, was obviously upset about Prescott's early pick-six.
Ryan Clark Thinks It's Time For 1 NFL Team To Move On From Starting Quarterback
Ryan Clark is all the way out on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. Wilson started in a massive game for the Jets against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night and failed miserably. He ended up being benched in the second half after only completing 50% of his passes for 92 yards, no touchdowns, and one interception.
Breaking: NFL Coach Suspended For Allegedly Betting On Sports
On Thursday night, the New York Jets suffered an embarrassing loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars at home. Just a day later, the organization is embroiled in an unfortunate off-field story. According to multiple reports, Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin has been suspended from the league. NFL Network insider Tom...
