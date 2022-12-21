ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

The Spun

Breaking: NFL Game Has Been Delayed

On Saturday morning, Nashville mayor John Cooper asked the Tennessee Titans to postpone their game against the Houston Texans. "I’ve been informed that TVA’s unilateral rolling blackouts will continue. All non-essential businesses should reduce power usage. I’ve asked the @Titans to postpone their 12pm game in solidarity with our neighbors. TVA needs to invest in infrastructure to withstand extreme temps," Cooper said on Twitter.
NASHVILLE, TN
The Spun

Rob Gronkowski Discussed NFL Return With 1 Team

It wouldn't be an NFL season without Rob Gronkowski discussing a potential return. The former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end retired from the NFL for a second time back in June and made it sound like he was done for good. Still, it didn't stop him...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati

After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Lamar Jackson Trade Rumors Are Starting To Heat Up

With Lamar Jackson's future in Baltimore still up in the air, there continues to be momentum for the idea that he might be traded this coming offseason. Over the past few days there have been a lot more reports as to which teams might be willing to part with a haul of draft picks to pry him out of Baltimore if he gets franchise-tagged this offseason. Some analysts are speculating that he's officially played his final games as a Raven.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

NFL World Calling For Coach To Be Fired Thursday

There's only three weeks left in the regular season, but Patriots fans are so tired of Matt Patricia they want him fired immediately. Patricia returned to the Patriots' coaching staff in 2021. He's listed as the team's senior football advisor and offensive line coach. Even though Patricia doesn't have the...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Graphic Photo Of Deion Sanders' Foot

During a recent interview with Shannon Sharpe, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders discussed his horrifying foot injury. The Hall of Famer had two toes amputated from his left foot. Sanders was dealing with three life-threatening blood clots. In order to get him on the right track, doctors had to perform...
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Packers Star Unlikely To Play vs. Dolphins On Sunday

The Green Bay Packers have to win out in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. But it looks like they'll be without one of their biggest stars for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins. On Friday, the Packers released their final injury report of the week. Packers left tackle...
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart

Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Denzel Perryman could not catch a break on Saturday night. Perryman hurt his shoulder while trying to defend against a pass with his team up 10-3 in the fourth quarter of their Week 16 game at the Pittsburgh Steelers. #LVvsPIT: Denzel Perryman went down, and he is headed to the blue... The post Raiders’ Denzel Perryman a victim of malfunctioned injury cart appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

NFL Network Analyst Issues Statement After Troubling Arrest

Willie McGinest has been in the news a lot over the past week, but not for a good reason. McGinest, who has been an analyst on NFL Network after playing in the NFL for 15 seasons, was arrested on Monday morning before being released on a $30,000 bond. He was...
The Spun

Gardner Minshew Sends Clear Message Before Start vs. Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are set to renew their rivalry on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles are just one win away from locking up the top seed in the NFC but they'll have to do it without star quarterback Jalen Hurts. Hurts is out for this game with a sprained shoulder, which means Gardner Minshew will be getting the start.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

The Spun

