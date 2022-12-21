Read full article on original website
NBC Los Angeles
NFL ‘Sunday Ticket' Goes to YouTube in Seven-Year, $2 Billion Annual Deal
The National Football League said its "Sunday Ticket" package of out-of-market games would land on Google's YouTube. The deal is valued at roughly $2 billion annually over the course of seven years. DirecTV had been paying $1.5 billion a year for the rights, losing about $500 million annually. It isn't...
NBC Los Angeles
YouTube's NFL ‘Sunday Ticket' Deal Is a Win for Traditional TV Networks, Too – Here's Why
The NFL announced Google's YouTube would be the future home of its "Sunday Ticket" package of out-of-market games beginning next season. "Sunday Ticket" will be available through YouTube TV, a digital bundle, and a la carte through YouTube's Primetime Channels. Pricing has yet to be determined. Executives at traditional TV...
NBC Los Angeles
Jets WRs Coach Miles Austin Suspended for Violating NFL's Gambling Policy
Jets WRs coach Miles Austin suspended for violating gambling policy originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The NFL has suspended New York Jets wide receivers coach Miles Austin for violating the league's gambling policy, Austin's attorney Bill Deni confirmed Friday. The suspension is indefinite and at least one year in...
NBC Los Angeles
Watch Patriots Owner Welcome ‘Classy' Fan Who Endured Heckling in Viral Video
Last week, Jerry Edmond was at his very first NFL game, calmly putting up with heckling from another person in the stands. This week, the longtime New England Patriots fan got to meet one of the 32 NFL owners. Edmond, who's become something of a hero to Pats fans for...
