TheStreet

Bill Gates Tweets Again, But Less

After an article by TheStreet reporting that the Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report co-founder hadn't been on Twitter since Nov. 19, the billionaire posted a few messages. This seems to be a way for the philanthropist to indicate without doubt that he was not boycotting the platform, which was purchased on Oct. 27 by Elon Musk, with whom Gates has been in conflict for several months.
insideevs.com

Tesla China Boss May Be Prepping For Major Promotion, New Details

Tesla China has really kicked it into high gear, and it's the US EV maker's primary export hub. Much of that success can arguably be credited to Tesla China boss Tom Zhu. We recently learned he might be in line to become Tesla's global CEO, taking the reins from Elon Musk. However, now it seems he's set to get a massive promotion of a different variety.
CoinDesk

The End of Crypto Twitter as We Know It?

If Elon Musk’s controversial leadership of Twitter sends the platform into the slow death spiral many are predicting, what happens to Crypto Twitter?. Insider Intelligence this week predicted Twitter will lose 30 million users over the next two years. That’s about 10% of the active user base, but given that many of those expected to remain are likely to be relatively inactive or are bots, the impact on real, human engagement could be significant. It could also breed a kind of reverse network effect, as the smaller community makes the site less attractive, leading to more departures in a negative feedback loop.
AOL Corp

Tesla reportedly plans more layoffs as the company’s stock tanks

Tesla is reportedly planning more layoffs and another hiring freeze. According to an Electrek source, the company has halted hiring for the time being and teams will need to lay some people off in the first quarter of 2023. The extent of the layoffs and hiring freeze are not yet...
hypebeast.com

Netflix to End Password Sharing Beginning 2023

According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Netflix will soon put an end to password sharing. Following a boom in subscribers during the pandemic, the company later began to experience losses and now sees password-sharing as an urgent issue that needs to be addressed. According to reports, it will begin asking for extra payment for shared accounts starting in 2023, affecting users in the U.S. sometime early next year.
Gizmodo

Tesla Introduces Its Own $300 Version of Apple's Canceled AirPower Charger

Late last month, Elon Musk decided to start a feud with Apple. What feels like a million years later, Tesla has introduced a $300 wireless charging mat that promises some of the features that were supposed to be included in Apple’s AirPower. The concept for AirPower was simple: A...
TheStreet

Elon Musk, Tesla Make a Rare Move

What still seemed unthinkable a few months ago is actually happening: Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world leader in electric vehicles, is making big promotions on its cars. Elon Musk's group has just offered discounts on two of its most popular models. And these are big promotions. In...
CNBC

Elon Musk is growing a social network. Just not the one he expected.

One of the biggest beneficiaries of billionaire Elon Musk's chaotic ownership of Twitter is a small social network most people hadn't heard of two months ago. Mastodon, an alternative microblogging platform, has seen several spikes in user sign-ups since the world's second-wealthiest man purchased Twitter in late October. Hourly data from a Mastodon user counter shows that the surges typically happened shortly after some of Musk's most headline-grabbing actions.
TheStreet

Amazon Nightmare Is Reminiscent of the Dotcom Collapse

It's a dark year for Amazon. The e-commerce giant undoubtedly wants to put 2022 behind it and get out of what appears to be a real stock market nightmare. The numbers speak for themselves: The Amazon stock closed the December 22 trading session at $83.79, which represents a 49.7% drop compared to December 31, 2021. This is the lowest closing level for the Amazon stock since March 12, 2019. Basically, the group, founded by Jeff Bezos, has completely erased all the gains during the two years when strict restrictions were put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.

