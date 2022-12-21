Read full article on original website
The CEO of Elon Musk's Boring Company slept at Twitter HQ with his partner and newborn baby
Steve Davis, boss of Elon Musk's tunneling company, was one of the first people to sleep at Twitter's San Francisco office, per The Information.
MrBeast wants to be the next CEO of Twitter. Elon Musk said, 'It's not out of the question.'
Though the duo has had friendly exchanges in the past, MrBeast has criticized Musk's plans and policies amid his chaotic Twitter takeover.
Elon Musk claims the FBI paid Twitter to 'censor info from the public.' Here's what the Twitter Files actually show
Elon Musk is misleading the public — again.
Meta will pay $725 million to settle a privacy lawsuit that accused Facebook of sharing users' data with consulting firm Cambridge Analytica
The settlement is "the largest recovery ever achieved in a data privacy class action," lawyers for the plaintiffs said.
Bill Gates Tweets Again, But Less
After an article by TheStreet reporting that the Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Free Report co-founder hadn't been on Twitter since Nov. 19, the billionaire posted a few messages. This seems to be a way for the philanthropist to indicate without doubt that he was not boycotting the platform, which was purchased on Oct. 27 by Elon Musk, with whom Gates has been in conflict for several months.
Elon Musk breaks silence after 10 million Twitter users vote for him to step down
Elon Musk has tweeted for the first time since more than 10 million people voted in favour of him stepping down as Twitter’s chief executive, saying that only paid Twitter Blue subscribers will be able to vote in future policy-related polls. On Sunday, Musk asked Twitter users whether he...
insideevs.com
Tesla China Boss May Be Prepping For Major Promotion, New Details
Tesla China has really kicked it into high gear, and it's the US EV maker's primary export hub. Much of that success can arguably be credited to Tesla China boss Tom Zhu. We recently learned he might be in line to become Tesla's global CEO, taking the reins from Elon Musk. However, now it seems he's set to get a massive promotion of a different variety.
Elon Musk said Twitter is like a crashing plane with its 'engines on fire' in a discussion of the platform's financial issues
In a Twitter Spaces, Elon Musk also said advertisers asked "hard questions" about the return on investment because of the declining economy.
Elon Musk's Twitter obsession isn't the core reason for Tesla stock's plunge
A popular misconception has emerged about Elon Musk and Tesla: The megabillionaire's love affair with Twitter is the main reason Tesla shares have lost so much value this year. But Tesla's steep stock selloff this week proved that the problems at Musk's car company go well beyond Twitter.
CoinDesk
The End of Crypto Twitter as We Know It?
If Elon Musk’s controversial leadership of Twitter sends the platform into the slow death spiral many are predicting, what happens to Crypto Twitter?. Insider Intelligence this week predicted Twitter will lose 30 million users over the next two years. That’s about 10% of the active user base, but given that many of those expected to remain are likely to be relatively inactive or are bots, the impact on real, human engagement could be significant. It could also breed a kind of reverse network effect, as the smaller community makes the site less attractive, leading to more departures in a negative feedback loop.
Tesla's cratering share price goes beyond Musk's preoccupation with Twitter. The entire EV market is slowing down.
Tesla shareholders have reason to be frustrated. As Elon Musk has become increasingly preoccupied with Twitter, his EV company has seen its market capitalization dwindle to less than $500 billion after hitting over $1 trillion last year. At the time of writing, its share price sits at $126.31, down 60% since the beginning of the year.
I was a member of the Twitter Trust and Safety Council, which is now being dissolved. The platform is no longer the Twitter I signed up for, and I worry it's no longer safe.
Eirliani Abdul Rahman resigned from Twitter's Trust and Safety Council days before it was abruptly disbanded.
AOL Corp
Tesla reportedly plans more layoffs as the company’s stock tanks
Tesla is reportedly planning more layoffs and another hiring freeze. According to an Electrek source, the company has halted hiring for the time being and teams will need to lay some people off in the first quarter of 2023. The extent of the layoffs and hiring freeze are not yet...
Twitter alternatives that got traction after Elon Musk takeover are suddenly seeing downloads plunge. Which has staying power and who is the next Clubhouse?
Emerging rivals include Mastadon, Hive Social, Counter Social, Post.News, Spoutible, and Jack Dorsey's upcoming Bluesky.
hypebeast.com
Netflix to End Password Sharing Beginning 2023
According to a report from The Wall Street Journal, Netflix will soon put an end to password sharing. Following a boom in subscribers during the pandemic, the company later began to experience losses and now sees password-sharing as an urgent issue that needs to be addressed. According to reports, it will begin asking for extra payment for shared accounts starting in 2023, affecting users in the U.S. sometime early next year.
Gizmodo
Tesla Introduces Its Own $300 Version of Apple's Canceled AirPower Charger
Late last month, Elon Musk decided to start a feud with Apple. What feels like a million years later, Tesla has introduced a $300 wireless charging mat that promises some of the features that were supposed to be included in Apple’s AirPower. The concept for AirPower was simple: A...
Elon Musk, Tesla Make a Rare Move
What still seemed unthinkable a few months ago is actually happening: Tesla (TSLA) - Get Free Report, the world leader in electric vehicles, is making big promotions on its cars. Elon Musk's group has just offered discounts on two of its most popular models. And these are big promotions. In...
CNBC
Elon Musk is growing a social network. Just not the one he expected.
One of the biggest beneficiaries of billionaire Elon Musk's chaotic ownership of Twitter is a small social network most people hadn't heard of two months ago. Mastodon, an alternative microblogging platform, has seen several spikes in user sign-ups since the world's second-wealthiest man purchased Twitter in late October. Hourly data from a Mastodon user counter shows that the surges typically happened shortly after some of Musk's most headline-grabbing actions.
Elon Musk on Twitter: I'll resign as CEO
The tweet from the platform's new owner marks the first time he’s responded to a Sunday unscientific poll in which he asked whether he should step down as the company's chief executive.
Amazon Nightmare Is Reminiscent of the Dotcom Collapse
It's a dark year for Amazon. The e-commerce giant undoubtedly wants to put 2022 behind it and get out of what appears to be a real stock market nightmare. The numbers speak for themselves: The Amazon stock closed the December 22 trading session at $83.79, which represents a 49.7% drop compared to December 31, 2021. This is the lowest closing level for the Amazon stock since March 12, 2019. Basically, the group, founded by Jeff Bezos, has completely erased all the gains during the two years when strict restrictions were put in place to limit the spread of COVID-19.
