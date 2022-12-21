ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

mynewsla.com

Former Santa Monica Mayor Killed in Plane Crash in Santa Monica

The investigation was continuing Friday into the crash of a single-engine aircraft just south of the Santa Monica Pier that killed former Santa Monica Mayor and Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Rex Minter. Santa Monica Fire Department firefighters, Santa Monica Police Department harbor guards and Los Angeles County lifeguards...
SANTA MONICA, CA
mynewsla.com

Two OC Attorneys Appointed Judges

A prosecutor and defense attorney were appointed Orange County Superior Court judges, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office announced Friday. Defense attorney Julie Swain, 52, was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Orange County Superior Court Judge Joy W. Markman. The Democrat has worked as a private attorney since 2010 and served in the Orange County Public Defenders Office from 1997 to 2010.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Gaining Control of Commercial Fire in Westchester

Firefighters have put out most of a greater alarm fire in Westchester Saturday but continue to battle flames in the rear of the building. The fire was reported at 3:08 a.m. and fire crews were dispatched to a one-story commercial building at 8900 S. Sepulveda Westway and began defensive operations, where a large part of the fire was located in the rear of the building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Rain Coming to Southern California to Close Out 2022

After a sunny Christmas weekend, Southern California could be in for several days of rain to close out 2022. Current forecasts call for a chance of rain in Los Angeles and Orange County for five straight days beginning Tuesday and continuing through New year’s Eve, followed by one or two days of sun and then three more days of possible rain in early January.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Investigate Inmate Death in Santa Ana

Authorities Saturday were investigating the death of a 35-year-old inmate who was housed at the Orange County Sheriff’s Department’s Intake Release Center in Santa Ana. Sean Conroy Whiting was booked into jail on Wednesday for violation of a domestic violence restraining order. Whiting was taken to Orange County...
SANTA ANA, CA
mynewsla.com

Citywide Billboard Campaign Launched in LA to Combat Antisemitism

As antisemitism rises in Los Angeles and elsewhere, The Jewish Federation of Greater Los Angeles Thursday launched a citywide billboard campaign to counter the spread of hate speech with phrases of love, wisdom and encouragement from ancient Jewish texts. The messages of positivity and unity — including such phrases as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Vehicle Crashes into Garage of Granada Hills House

A vehicle crashed into the garage area of a single-story Granada Hills house Saturday evening. The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m. in the 11300 block of North Woodley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey. There was no resultant fire and no one was injured,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Deputies Seek Bird Thieves in Dana Point

Orange County sheriff’s deputies Thursday were looking for two men who broke into a store in Dana Point this week to steal three rare-bird pets. The burglary occurred about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Feed Barn store at 34192 Doheny Park Road, according to Carrie Braun, a spokeswoman for the Orange County Sheriff’s Department. The burglary was not detected until 9 a.m. Tuesday, when the manager was opening the store, Braun said.
DANA POINT, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Alleges College Nurse Fondled Her, Then Asked for $200 Exam Fee

A woman is suing the Los Angeles Community College District, alleging a district nurse inappropriately touched her during what was supposed to be a visit to get vaccinations at Los Angeles Southwest College in 2019 and later asked her to pay a $200 examination fee. The plaintiff is identified only...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Brother, Estate File Amended Suit Over Female Inmate’s Death

The estate and brother of a 32-year-old woman who allegedly died at the hands of another inmate at the Los Angeles County women’s jail in Lynwood in late 2021 have added a new claim to a lawsuit against the county that already had alleged wrongful death, negligence and civil rights violations.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Person Shot in Watts

A person was found unconscious and not breathing from a shooting in the Watts area of Los Angeles. The shooting was reported at 6:51 p.m. in the 2000 block of East 105th Street, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Matthew Cruz told City News Service. Paramedics rushed the victim to a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Killed in Harbor Freeway Crash

A man died Saturday evening when a white van and tanker truck collided on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Gage Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt, who said the victim was a man in his mid-40s.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Firefighters Rescue Two Families From Stuck Elevator in Buena Park

Orange County firefighters rescued two families Saturday from a hotel elevator that became stuck in Buena Park. The firefighters were summoned at around 9:45 a.m. to a hotel in the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to an Orange County Fire Authority tweet. Nine people were stuck in the elevator,...
BUENA PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Hiker Discovers Body on Trail in Pacific Palisades

A hiker Thursday discovered a body on a trail in the Pacific Palisades. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 3:04 p.m. to 17981 W. Surfview Lane located the person and confirmed the death, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. The age and gender of the body was unknown and there was...
LOS ANGELES, CA

