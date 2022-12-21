Read full article on original website
Four Injured in Palm Desert Area Crash
Four people were injured this evening in a four-vehicle crash in the Palm Desert area. Witnesses notified the California Highway Patrol of the crash at 5:17 p.m. on the eastbound Sonny Bono Memorial (10) Freeway west of Monterey Avenue. Two people suffered moderate injuries and two had minor injuries, according...
Two People Displaced from Residential Fire in Moreno Valley
Fire erupted Friday in a Moreno Valley residence, damaging the upper part of the home and displacing two adults, but no injuries were reported. The fire was reported at 1:37 p.m. in the 12000 block of Tamara Drive, fire officials said. According to authorities, crews arrived and encountered smoke and...
Firefighters Gaining Control of Commercial Fire in Westchester
Firefighters have put out most of a greater alarm fire in Westchester Saturday but continue to battle flames in the rear of the building. The fire was reported at 3:08 a.m. and fire crews were dispatched to a one-story commercial building at 8900 S. Sepulveda Westway and began defensive operations, where a large part of the fire was located in the rear of the building, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.
UPS Truck Burns Inside Kearny Mesa Distribution Center, Forcing Evacuation
A United Parcel Service truck caught fire early Friday at the company’s distribution center in Kearny Mesa, but the blaze was quickly extinguished. The fire was reported just before 4:45 a.m. at 7925 Ronson Road and firefighters knocked out the flames at 4:52 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.
Double-Wide Mobile Home Burns in Goodhope
A double-wide motile home was damaged by fire Saturday evening in the Goodhope area near Perris. The fire was reported at 7:15 p.m. in the 24600 block of Sophie Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Half of the mobile home was involved in flames when firefighters arrived, fire...
Man dies after crashing into a tree in Orange County
ORANGE, Calif. – A man was killed after his car slammed into a center divider in Orange and was split in half, according to authorities and media reports. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 10:20 p.m. to the southbound Garden Grove (55) Freeway and Katella Avenue where they learned the driver of a gray sedan, later described as a 2019 Porsche 911 GTS, lost control of the car and struck the center divider before hitting the right side of the freeway wall, a CHP spokesman said.
Man Killed in Harbor Freeway Crash
A man died Saturday evening when a white van and tanker truck collided on the Harbor (110) Freeway in the Vermont-Slauson area of South Los Angeles. The crash was reported at 7:09 p.m. on the southbound Harbor Freeway at Gage Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Stephen Brandt, who said the victim was a man in his mid-40s.
Fire Damages Railroad Car in Moreno Valley Area
A fire damaged one car of a freight train carrying appliances in the Moreno Valley area Thursday. The fire was reported about 4:20 a.m. near San Timoteo Canyon Road and Live Oak Canyon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The double-deck rail car carrying “large appliances” was fully...
Vehicle Crashes into Garage of Granada Hills House
A vehicle crashed into the garage area of a single-story Granada Hills house Saturday evening. The crash was reported at 9:06 p.m. in the 11300 block of North Woodley Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Brian Humphrey. There was no resultant fire and no one was injured,...
Elderly Man with Medical Emergency atop Hiking Trail Rescued in Palm Desert
An elderly man in the midst of an unspecified medical emergency atop a Palm Desert hiking trail was rescued Thursday. Fire crews responded around 10:50 a.m. to the top of the Bump and Grind Trail to a report of a man having a medical emergency, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
California Highway Patrol: Fatality reported in SR-94 crash
The crash was initially reported at 8:25 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol and Caltrans. All lanes of the westbound highway were closed near the College Avenue offramp.
Investigation Continuing in Fatal Fire in Downey; GoFundMe Page Established
Investigators Friday continued their efforts to determine the cause of a Downey fire that killed a woman and her 12-year-old daughter and left the girl’s grandmother hospitalized. The fire was reported at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday in an apartment at 9943 Tweedy Lane, near Florence Avenue and Paramount Boulevard, according...
CHP will begin Christmas weekend traffic enforcement operation
Authorities in Riverside County and around the state will begin a Christmas weekend enforcement effort today targeting motorists driving drunk or violating other traffic laws. The 54-hour "maximum enforcement period" will begin at 6:01 p.m. Friday and continue through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, according to the California Highway Patrol. During that period, all available officers will The post CHP will begin Christmas weekend traffic enforcement operation appeared first on KESQ.
Single-Vehicle Crash Leaves 1 Person with Moderate Injuries in Aguanga
One person suffered moderate injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Aguanga, authorities said Friday. The crash was reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday on Highway 371, west of Bradford Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The victim was flown to a nearby hospital by Reach Air ambulance after fire...
Two pedestrians die after being struck by vehicles in San Bernardino in separate incidents
Two pedestrians died in separate incidents in San Bernardino recently, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner’s Division. —— On Dec. 20 at about 5 p.m., officers from the San Bernardino Police Department responded to West Foothill Blvd and North Macy Street for a reported traffic collision. A pedestrian, 70-year-old David UIrey, a resident of San Bernardino, was transported to Arrowhead Regional Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased at 11:35 p.m.
Firefighters Rescue Two Families From Stuck Elevator in Buena Park
Orange County firefighters rescued two families Saturday from a hotel elevator that became stuck in Buena Park. The firefighters were summoned at around 9:45 a.m. to a hotel in the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard, according to an Orange County Fire Authority tweet. Nine people were stuck in the elevator,...
Investigation Continuing in Fatal Apartment Fire in Downey
Authorities Thursday identified a 12-year-old girl who was killed, along with her mother, in a Downey apartment fire, and investigators continued their efforts to determine the cause of the blaze that left a woman believed to be the girl’s grandmother hospitalized. The fire was reported at 10:47 p.m. Tuesday...
Rialto passes moratorium on truck travel
The Rialto City Council passed the measure earlier this month. The measure places a 45-day moratorium on truck travel on seven sections of road in Rialto. Outdoor truck storage will also be restricted. The 45-day moratorium took effect on Dec. 13. After the 45 days are up, the city may...
LAFD: Fire Burning in Sober Living Facility in Arleta
A fire was burning Thursday in a residence in Arleta described by authorities as a sober-living facility. Firefighters were sent to the 14200 block of West Judd Street, south of the Ronald Reagan (118) and east of the Golden State (5) freeways about 8:30 a.m., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
