Google's YouTube TV appears likely to land NFL Sunday Ticket package: report

NFL Sunday Ticket appears to be headed to YouTube TV next.

The Wall Street Journal and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported on Tuesday that while a deal is not officially done, an announcement could be coming soon that Google and its affiliated YouTube TV will land the package.

The Sunday Ticket plan, which airs every single NFL game each week, has been owned by DirecTV since 1994 and the satellite cable company reportedly paid $1.5 billion per year for it.

Several streaming services were competing for the coveted package, with Apple the reported frontrunner until a report last week revealed that talks had broken down.

Marchand noted that YouTube TV does not carry many Regional Sports Networks, which makes it difficult for subscribers to watch local sports in basketball, baseball and hockey.

Streaming services are becoming more and more prominent in how sports fans view games. Amazon, which Marchand wrote was another finalist for the package, is already the right holder to NFL’s “Thursday Night Football” on Prime Video.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram